Bitcoin moves into “pump and dump” phase as heavy Bitcoin holders push greed-driven mania in hopes of attracting new wave of suckers

Image: Bitcoin moves into “pump and dump” phase as heavy Bitcoin holders push greed-driven mania in hopes of attracting new wave of suckers

After yesterday’s massive Bitcoin correction, which saw the crypto currency plunge nearly $500 — over 10% — in a matter of hours, the Bitcoin propagandists took to their microphones to denounce anyone who rationally warns people about the volatility risk and increasingly “Ponzi” structure of Bitcoin.

What do all the people still pumping Bitcoin have in common? They all own lots of Bitcoin, and they need more suckers to join the scheme so they can unload their Bitcoin onto them at higher and higher valuations.

Bitcoin, in essence, has now become a “pump and dump” scheme. Amazingly, these are the very same people who say the stock market is going to crash because P/E ratios are out of whack and stock valuations are based on high expectations rather than earnings fundamentals. Yet Bitcoin pays no dividends at all and doesn’t have a P/E ratio since it’s not the stock of a company that produces anything that’s real. When corporate stocks skyrocket in value over time, it’s usually because those corporations experience increasing profits and pay out increasing dividends to shareholders. Yet Bitcoin has no “profits” other than speculative profits. It doesn’t produce anything other than more Bitcoins. It pays no dividends, and it isn’t even an entity that owns any real assets such as factories, land or raw materials. Bitcoin isn’t even an entity. It’s more like a mathematical hologram.

In fact, Bitcoin isn’t subject to SEC regulations like regular stocks are, which is why Bitcoin is rife with “insider trading” and unscrupulous future valuations claims that would get people arrested if this took place in publicly-traded corporations.

It’s sad. We are watching Bitcoin devolve into a giant CON, and it’s the self-serving Bitcoin owners who are screaming the loudest for everyone to keep buying in. This is exactly the kind of thing that’s going to end up getting Bitcoin criminalized and banned by the governments of the world after tens of millions of people experience catastrophic losses.

Bitcoin is a truly amazing innovation that has now been taken over by irrationality and hucksterism

I’ve always been pro-Bitcoin in terms of the concept, the decentralization, the portability and the innovation, but now it’s easy to see that the very people pumping up Bitcoin are the ones who will destroy its credibility. Why? Because now millions of average people are buying in, totally clueless to what Bitcoin really is. When the great Bitcoin crash arrives — and it will — the losses among everyday people will be truly epic, and the dishonest mainstream media will follow it up with stories about how “Bitcoin ruined the lives” of grandmothers and retirees.

The headlines are totally predictable: “Bitcoin wipeout proves crypto currency too dangerous for the public” or “Bitcoin plunge leads to suicides in Tokyo” etc. After the wipeout, lawmakers will ban Bitcoin, citing all the people who were “hurt” by the crash, and they’ll point their fingers squarely at those who pumped up Bitcoin with the maximum hype. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see governments attempt to arrest some of those people for engaging in financial fraud. (Which seems stupid, since the far greater fraud is central banks, but I’m just explaining the narrative that governments will invoke as they try to destroy Bitcoin forever.)

Like I’ve said all along, Bitcoin is far better off when a slow, steady growth in value as more people use it transactionally, yet what we’re seeing now is a speculative greed-driven buy-in, all pumped up by some really unscrupulous hawkers who are so wound up into the Bitcoin narrative that in any other industry they’d be called con artists. In the stock market, it’s called a “pump and dump” operation, where promoters talk up a stock to a new wave of sucker investors, then they dump it for profits.

Sadly, that’s what Bitcoin has now become. It’s regrettable, because all the hype and lying is only going to discredit Bitcoin in the long run. All the hype videos, articles and outlandish claims of future valuations will of course be gathered as evidence to be used to discredit Bitcoin and its loudest advocates once the Bitcoin craze crashes and burns.

For the record, after Bitcoin crashes and burns off the current bubble, I will still gladly use Bitcoin as a transactional currency because I like its many benefits for transactional anonymity, efficiency and universality. I’ve never been “anti-Bitcoin.” What I’m opposed to is the irrational hype and the exploitation of innocent people who are going to get burned very badly at some point because they don’t understand how crypto currencies really work. The average person literally thinks Bitcoin can be bought and sold like a stock share, and they assume it’s regulated somehow, too, so they believe there’s some sort of “safety net” oversight at work. In reality, there’s no safety net at all. There’s no oversight. There’s no central authority that can control Bitcoin because the whole point of Bitcoin is to not be run by some central authority (which is a good thing in the right context).

Based on all these false assumptions, some people are quite literally mortgaging their homes to buy Bitcoin because they’ve bought into the hype that claims “Bitcoin is going to $100,000” (or similar claims). This is precisely the WRONG kind of Bitcoin buyer we should want: Speculators who are technically illiterate and driven by greed alone. These are the very people who will panic and sell when the market turns against them, and they will drive Bitcoin toward new lows once the blind faith in their minds is shattered.

Notice in all this, by the way, that I am trying to protect the long-term integrity of Bitcoin even though I own almost no Bitcoins (currently just 0.25 Bitcoins). In contrast, the people pushing Bitcoin the loudest are just trying to protect their own holdings. Their concern is based on greed. My concern is based on defending the reputation of all crypto currency. Yet they will claim I’m trying to “hurt” Bitcoin because I’m not all-in for the pump & dump.

I’m not trying to hurt Bitcoin, you idiots. I’m trying to SAVE IT from being discredited after the hype bubble that YOU created crashes and burns.

 

 

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.

The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.

Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at:

Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com

GAB.ai:
GAB.ai/healthranger

Vimeo:
Vimeo.com/healthranger

Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com

Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com

#1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com

Facebook:
Facebook.com/HealthRanger

Twitter:
Twitter.com/HealthRanger

iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791

Youtube:
YouTube.com/TheHealthRanger

G+
plus.google.com/u/0/b/106753783877820567659/

SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger

Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com

Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org

Search engine:
GoodGopher.com

 

More Recent Posts

×
Follow us on Facebook
Facebook
Close This Box