Absurd online posts reveal how humanity is devolving into a species of hopeless morons

Over the past decade, social media has transformed the way we communicate with other people. With just a few clicks, people everywhere can now share their thoughts and feelings with the rest of the world.

Today, it is hard to find a friend or family member that isn’t on Facebook, Instagram, Google+, Pinterest, or Twitter. Social media allows people living on opposite ends of the world to stay in contact. It allows businesses to interact with and inform their customers of ongoing product promotions, etc. Or why not send a Tweet or Facebook message to your favorite celebrity? Since we are all connected to each other, everything seems to be possible these days.

However, the fact that anyone can use these platforms has turned social media into a place for morons to infect the world with their naive opinions, poor grammar, spelling errors, and dumb remarks. Though some of these posts will give you a good belly laugh, others will make you doubt humanity forever.

In fact, some of these people should probably not be allowed to use a computer or smartphone before passing an IQ test. Without keeping you waiting any longer, here are 22 examples of people too stupid to be on social media. Be warned though, some of these status updates are so ridiculous that they’re painful to read. They will make you wonder if we have devolved into a species of hopeless morons.

When a professor asked students for a scan of their passport, he really got what he asked for. How hard can it be to grasp the concept of showing a copy of a passport? Though we all have the feeling that our days should be longer, this woman really thinks there are 31 hours in a day.

Do you think this bargain hunter also tried to insert one of the books in the video recorder? Who still uses VHSs these days anyway?

There have been some stupid remarks on social media, but this is just ridiculous.

“The 4th of July on the 16th or the 15th?” Another hilarious example of a complete airhead.

When even your dad thinks you are a complete moron.

This one clearly never paid attention in biology classes.



Since when did nipples become a threat to your pet’s health? Even the dumbest puppy can figure this one out all by itself.



Let us hope this one never gets triplets. Imagine being pregnant for 27 months.



If you find a picture like this (see below) of your boyfriend it is always a great idea to ask Facebook for advice.

If you are looking for a date, this is an offer you can’t refuse, right?



This homophobic person clearly didn’t pay much attention in history class. When you mistake a famed civil rights activist with an ancient Egyptian artifact, you get something like this:



How to lose all your Asian friends with one Facebook post.



A great example of people who claim to do their research before posting a comment.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.



When you think Twitter invented the hashtag, think again.



This owner’s dog might use more of its brain capacity than its master.



When the pot is calling the kettle black.



“The one night we didn’t have a wine opener.” Then why is there one hiding in plain sight



When did California become independent?



When you are even too dumb to open a pizza box the right way, you shouldn’t be allowed access to Wi-Fi. (RELATED: Learn more about the health dangers of Wi-Fi at EMF.news.)



Be aware! They are handing out rubber bullets at festivals and concerts these days.



