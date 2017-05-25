The New York Times continues to COMPROMISE national security by publishing details of private conversations Trump has with foreign dignitaries

A pair of reports published by The New York Times this week proves once again that in the era of #NeverTrump, Americans of all political persuasions are being put at risk by the irresponsible “mainstream” media.

In this story, the Times published alleged comments that President Donald J. Trump made in a conversation with Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte, in which the president said the U.S. Navy has “two nuclear submarines” parked off the coast of North Korea.

If you’ve been following developments there regarding the deployment of U.S. military assets, you know that an Ohio-class cruise missile submarine, the USS Michigan — one of four nuclear-powered subs carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles — docked in South Korea in late April, bolstering the strike power of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group.

Now, however, thanks to the Times, the North Koreans now know that at least two of those submarines are actually deployed to the region:

President Trump praised President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines in a phone call last month for doing an “unbelievable job on the drug problem” in the island nation where the government has sanctioned gunning down suspects in the streets. Mr. Trump also boasted that the United States has “two nuclear submarines” off the coast of North Korea but said he does not want to use them.

The Times went on to note that the comments it published came from a Philippine transcript of the April 29 call that was “confidential.” What’s more, the paper even admitted that the U.S. also keeps transcripts of these kinds of leader-to-leader calls, “but they are routinely kept secret [emphasis added].” (RELATED: North Korean defector: ‘War is unavoidable’)

A second report involves highly sensitive information the Times carelessly published regarding the ISIS terrorist bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, earlier this week. Intelligence gathered by British officials and shared with the United States was leaked to the Times and then summarily published, infuriating British police and intelligence officials and, as Reuters reported, leading UK authorities to stop sharing information about the bombing with its most important ally:

… [I]rate British police stopped sharing information with U.S. agencies.

British Prime Minister Theresa May raised British concerns with Trump at a NATO summit in Brussels, telling him intelligence shared between their two countries had to remain secure, in a rare public show of dissatisfaction with Britain’s closest security ally.

A source inside the British government said the May “expressed the view that thee [sic] intelligence sharing relationship we have with the U.S. is hugely important and valuable, but that the information that we share should be kept secure.”

This is simply unacceptable, period. And quite frankly, there should be legal consequences for those involved, both in the leaking and in the irresponsible manner in which such sensitive, secret information is made public by a newspaper who is allowing Trump Derangement Syndrome to cloud its better editorial judgment.

To provide the enemy with previously undisclosed information about deployed U.S. military assets endangers the lives of our military personnel and, quite frankly, crosses the line in “aiding and abetting” said enemy (that’s called treason). To publish highly classified information relating to an ongoing and unfolding active terrorism investigation is no less serious.

The president has every right to not only hold discussions with foreign leaders, but to do so without fear that the contents of his discussions are going to be made public by angry, self-important, Left-wing ideologues posing as journalists. Americans’ right to know — about political corruption, constitutional violations and other breaches of the public trust — is not the same as divulging classified information that puts American military personnel, civilians and citizens of allies at risk.

As The National Sentinel observes:

Clearly the Times – along with the Washington Post, CNN, and the rest of the Trump-hating media – have repeatedly crossed the line when it comes to publishing sensitive information they have no right and no business to publish. If D-Day were scheduled for this June 6, and it was going to be carried out on Trump’s order, who doubts that, in a fit of rage and in order to ensure it fails, the Times or the Post or CNN or a dozen other outlets would leak the plans?

A report in NewsTarget on Wednesday, citing an exclusive from One American News Network, noted that a least three White House staffers had been identified as among those who have leaked sensitive information to the press, acts described as “criminal” which may mean “people could go to jail.” The report said Trump is preparing to fire them on his return from overseas, and that criminal prosecutions could follow.

The media has routinely accused President Trump of “compromising” national security, when in fact, by publishing contents of secret, confidential conversations and intel, it is media who is doing the compromising.

Keep informed on this and other important stories about the mainstream media at MediaFactWatch.com and NewsFakes.com.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources:

TheNationalSentinel.com

NewsTarget.com

Reuters.com