Five new websites that document the stupid, insane and unexplained events in our twisted world

Image: Five new websites that document the stupid, insane and unexplained events in our twisted world

Yes, our world is collapsing into Idiocracy, with runaway stupidity now the norm across the mainstream media, government bureaucracies and much of the population. To document some of the twisted, bizarre events taking place across our collapsing civilization, we’ve launched several new websites that bring you the daily stories that will blow your mind and maybe even crush any remaining faith you might have mistakenly held for the future of humanity:

STUPID.news – Documents the most insanely stupid acts, announcements and legislation you’ve ever seen. For obvious reasons, this site is heavy with stories about incompetent government.

CampusInsanity.com – Take a tour into the twisted mind of today’s delusional “snowflake” crybully college students, including coverage of student calls for executing campus speakers they don’t like. (This website is, of course, considered “hate speech” by the very college snowflakes it covers.)

WeirdScienceNews.com – Covers strange, bizarre stories from the world of science. Some of these stories are intriguing and other are just plain strange. Did you know, for example, that there’s a giant hexagon on Saturn that’s larger than planet Earth? (It’s true: NASA just returned new pictures from space…)

CelebrityReputation.com – Documents all the stupid, crazy and insane stuff that famous people say. This is heavily populated by Hollywood morons who have never lived in the real world but think they are automatic experts on everything from climate change to social science.

Unexplained.news – For stories we just can’t explain, there’s this site which collects and documents all the weird stuff that defies easy explanation. May be some overlap with Weird Science, above.

In addition to the five highly entertaining sites already mentioned, here are three more that you may find interesting:

Glitch.news – Documents glitches and failures from technology, computers and the world of science. If something goes wrong with tech, it’s likely covered on Glitch.

Twisted.news – A sort of “catch all” site for anything that’s totally twisted, from medicine to politics to culture. Some stories that aren’t quite stupid enough to end up on Stupid.news may, instead, get published on Twisted.news.

OBEY.news – Carries stories from across our totalitarian, conformist culture that demands you OBEY every mainstream delusion, fiction or false narrative pushed by the status quo.

Check them all out! As long as it’s all collapsing, you might as well be entertained on the way down. For maximum entertainment that goes way beyond twisted, stupid and OBEY, just listen to NPR.

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.

The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.

Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at:

Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com

GAB.ai:
GAB.ai/healthranger

Vimeo:
Vimeo.com/healthranger

Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com

Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com

#1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com

Facebook:
Facebook.com/HealthRanger

Twitter:
Twitter.com/HealthRanger

iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791

Youtube:
YouTube.com/TheHealthRanger

G+
plus.google.com/u/0/b/106753783877820567659/

SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger

Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com

Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org

Search engine:
GoodGopher.com

 

More Recent Posts

×
Follow us on Facebook
Facebook
Close This Box