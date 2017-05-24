Five new websites that document the stupid, insane and unexplained events in our twisted world

Yes, our world is collapsing into Idiocracy, with runaway stupidity now the norm across the mainstream media, government bureaucracies and much of the population. To document some of the twisted, bizarre events taking place across our collapsing civilization, we’ve launched several new websites that bring you the daily stories that will blow your mind and maybe even crush any remaining faith you might have mistakenly held for the future of humanity:

STUPID.news – Documents the most insanely stupid acts, announcements and legislation you’ve ever seen. For obvious reasons, this site is heavy with stories about incompetent government.

CampusInsanity.com – Take a tour into the twisted mind of today’s delusional “snowflake” crybully college students, including coverage of student calls for executing campus speakers they don’t like. (This website is, of course, considered “hate speech” by the very college snowflakes it covers.)

WeirdScienceNews.com – Covers strange, bizarre stories from the world of science. Some of these stories are intriguing and other are just plain strange. Did you know, for example, that there’s a giant hexagon on Saturn that’s larger than planet Earth? (It’s true: NASA just returned new pictures from space…)

CelebrityReputation.com – Documents all the stupid, crazy and insane stuff that famous people say. This is heavily populated by Hollywood morons who have never lived in the real world but think they are automatic experts on everything from climate change to social science.

Unexplained.news – For stories we just can’t explain, there’s this site which collects and documents all the weird stuff that defies easy explanation. May be some overlap with Weird Science, above.

In addition to the five highly entertaining sites already mentioned, here are three more that you may find interesting:

Glitch.news – Documents glitches and failures from technology, computers and the world of science. If something goes wrong with tech, it’s likely covered on Glitch.

Twisted.news – A sort of “catch all” site for anything that’s totally twisted, from medicine to politics to culture. Some stories that aren’t quite stupid enough to end up on Stupid.news may, instead, get published on Twisted.news.

OBEY.news – Carries stories from across our totalitarian, conformist culture that demands you OBEY every mainstream delusion, fiction or false narrative pushed by the status quo.

Check them all out! As long as it’s all collapsing, you might as well be entertained on the way down. For maximum entertainment that goes way beyond twisted, stupid and OBEY, just listen to NPR.