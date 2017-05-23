Seth Rich, DNC leaks story takes on another major twist with bizarre admission by former hacker Kim Dotcom, mysterious 4Chan post

The story involving the alleged leaking of sensitive Democratic National Committee emails to WikiLeaks by murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich took another strange turn over the weekend with a startling admission by Internet entrepreneur, radio host and former hacker Kim Dotcom, as well as a cryptic anonymous post on an obscure website.

You may recall last week that Fox News reported exclusively that Rich was in contact with WikiLeaks via thousands of emails he exchanged with the whistleblower site. Covering the development in RealInvestigations.news, part of our vast network of information sites, we advanced the story, noting that the Democratic and establishment media narrative — Russia “hacked” the DNC’s servers and delivered the hacked data to WikiLeaks — was phony:

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has repeatedly claimed that Russia was not the source of the documents. That claim was echoed by former Trump campaign chief Roger Stone just last week.

What’s more, as Natural News founder/editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, reported in December, citing an exclusive from the UK’s Daily Mail, the DNC wasn’t hacked at all, but that documents provided to WikiLeaks were done the old-fashioned way – they were leaked – by someone upset at the way the DNC was treating Sanders.

Now, there are new developments — namely, that the DNC hierarchy is terrified that the truth is set to come out, and that not only will the Russia narrative be shattered, but several high-ranking Democratic Party officials and politicians could be snared in the fallout. (RELATED: Bombshell: Murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich leaked ‘thousands of emails’ to WikiLeaks)

As noted by The Gateway Pundit, here is the first anonymous post:

Anons, I work in D.C.

I know for certain that the Seth Rich case has scared the sh*t out of certain high ranking current and former Democratic Party officials.

This is the reason why they have backed away from impeachment talk. They know the smoking gun is out there, and they’re terrified you will find it, because when you do it will bring [down] the entire DNC, along with a couple of very big name politicians.

It appears that certain DNC thugs were not thorough enough when it came time to cover their tracks. [Former Hillary Clinton campaign manager John] Podesta saying he wanted to “make an example of the leaker” is a huge smoking gun.

The above post was followed up with this:

The behavior is near open panic. To even mention this name in D.C. Circles [sic] will bring you under automatic scrutiny. To even admit that you have knowledge of this story puts you in immediate danger.

If there was no smoke there would be no fire. I have never, in my 20 years of working in D.C. Seen [sic] such a panicked reaction from anyone.

I have strong reason to believe that the smoking gun in this case is out o [sic] the hands of the conspirators, and will be discovered by anon. I know for certain that Podesta is deeply concerned. He’s been receiving anonymous calls and emails from people saying they know the truth. Same with Hillary.

Dotcom, in a series of tweets, said that he knew Rich, and that he and Rich colluded to get the stolen DNC documents — which indicate that the organization schemed to prevent Sen. Bernie Sanders from winning the party’s nomination and ensuring that Hillary Clinton did — to WikiLeaks, and that he is willing to provide sworn testimony to Congress of same:

I knew Seth Rich. I know he was the @Wikileaks source. I was involved. https://t.co/MbGQteHhZM — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 20, 2017

If Congress includes #SethRich case into their Russia probe I'll give written testimony with evidence that Seth Rich was @Wikileaks source. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 19, 2017

I'm meeting my legal team on Monday. I will issue a statement about #SethRich on Tuesday. Please be patient. This needs to be done properly. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 20, 2017

Fox News host Sean Hannity had something to say about the new revelations too:

Complete panic has set in at the highest levels of the Democratic Party. Any bets when the kitchen sink is dumped on my head?? https://t.co/Zt2gIX4zyq — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 22, 2017

Even former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is convinced the murder of Rich and the circumstances surrounding it need to be fully investigated, including by the newly appointed special prosecutor looking into “Russia-Trump collusion,” Robert Mueller:

And nearly on cue, Politico Magazine on Monday published a ‘sour grapes’ story on Podesta, giving him a platform to rail against President Donald J. Trump and to claim that impeachment is off the table because, you know, those evil Republicans won’t back it, so what’s the point?

As The National Sentinel reported, the timing of the story is highly suspicious:

Our first question is, why is this a ‘story’? Aren’t Podesta and Clinton old news? All this story does is serve as a sour grapes platform for Podesta and his loser of a candidate, right?

True – to a point.

It also serves as a vehicle for the DNC to ‘explain’ why impeachment isn’t an option right now.

Hint: Given what you now know after reading our story, you know it’s not because Republicans are “attached like Velcro” to the president, since there is nothing Trump has done that’s impeachable.

You now know it’s because of the DNC-WikiLeaks backstory.

Can you say “distraction?”

It’s clear that the so-called “mainstream media” will never touch this story with a ten-foot pole, so all of the reporting will have to be done by the alternative media, in conjunction with Fox News which, despite angry denials and other protestations to the contrary, has not backed off its initial reporting.

Dotcom says he’s going to let us know more in the coming days. We’ll stay tuned, and you should too.

