Russia preparing pre-emptive nuclear strike on America, warns Paul Craig Roberts

In a rather dark and depressing article entitled, “Are You Ready to Die,” author Paul Craig Roberts argues that it’s only a matter of time before Russia launches a nuclear strike on the United States and wipes out millions of innocent Americans. “I supported Trump because he, unlike Hillary, said he would normalize relations with Russia,” Roberts tells his readers. “Instead, he has raised the tensions between the nuclear powers. Nothing is more irresponsible or dangerous.” Roberts goes on to remind everyone that Vladimir Putin has been warning of a nuclear attack for years, and expressed frustration over the fact that many people ignore the threats. “Maybe the morons will hear when mushroom clouds appear over Washington and New York, and Europe ceases to exist, as it will if Europe continues the confrontation with Russia as is required from Washington’s well-paid vassals,” he writes.

There is no doubt that a nuclear strike on one of America’s heavily populated cities like New York or Los Angeles would be devastating. (Related: Here is a list of the U.S. cities that would be targeted first in a nuclear war.) For proof, all one has to do is look at what happened to Hiroshima and Nagasaki after the United States dropped the atomic bombs. The bomb dropped on Hiroshima resulted in 13 square kilometers of destruction, 75,000 lives lost instantaneously and 200,000 by the year 1950. The bomb dropped on Nagasaki three days later was responsible for 40,000 deaths upon impact and 140,000 by 1950.

It’s worth noting that the nuclear strikes on Japan took place over seven decades ago, and technology has dramatically advanced since then. Today, the death and destruction from an atomic bomb could very well be far more significant. If nothing else, Roberts is correct in that nuclear threats from Russia is something that both the people of the United States and the United States government should take very seriously.

But it’s not just the United States that Vladimir Putin and the Russians are making threats against. Just last month, Russian senator and retired colonel Frants Klintsevich stated that Britain would “literally be wiped out” if it entered a nuclear war with Vladimir Putin, according to the Daily Mail. The threat came in response to comments from Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon that “in the most extreme circumstances, we have made it very clear that you can’t rule out the use of nuclear weapons as a first strike.” Klintsevich, who is a Putin loyalist, later declared that the comments from Sir Michael Fallon were “disgusting” and deserved a “tough response.”

On another occasion in April of this year, Newsweek reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told attendees of the Moscow Conference on International Security that the U.S.’s missile defense system in Europe, which includes defense technology at sea, on land and in the air, is “a serious obstacle on the way of consolidation of political stability.”

Meanwhile, while Putin and the Russians are busy making all of these threats to various countries around the world, they have successfully gained political and territorial control over Crimea, invaded the nation of Georgia, and are still looking for ways to expand their influence by way of force. Some even believe that Putin is attempting to resurrect the Soviet Union, which could potentially send the world spiraling into another World War.

There’s no getting around it – Vladimir Putin is a bully. And with all due respect to Paul Roberts and his article arguing for a U.S. policy of appeasement when it comes to the Russians, curling up into a fetal position and hoping that Vladimir Putin spares us is not an efficient strategy. As a matter of fact, it isn’t a strategy at all; it is surrender. The goal of the United States should always be peace, but sometimes in order to obtain that peace, you have to go toe to toe with the bully and pop him in the nose.

