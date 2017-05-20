California university professor caught on video teaching students how to deface pro-life messages on sidewalks

In yet another disgusting act of authoritarianism from the Alt-Left, which simply cannot stand to have its positions challenged or undermined, a university professor in California has been caught on video defacing pro-life messages on sidewalks.

As reported by Life News, the legal group Alliance Defending Freedom is representing a pro-life student organization in a lawsuit filed earlier this month against a professor from Fresno State who instructed his students on how to vandalize sidewalk chalk messages praising life.

“No university professor has the authority to roam the campus, silencing any student speech he happens to find objectionable and recruiting students to participate in this censorship,” ADF Legal Counsel Travis Barham said, Life News reported. “Like all government officials, professors have an obligation to respect students’ free speech rights. And they should encourage all students to participate in the marketplace of idea, rather than silencing those with whom they happen to differ. The professor’s actions here represent a flagrant violation of the First Amendment.”

Without question the ADF is right. This is the latest example of the Left-wing insanity that passes for “normal” on the majority of American college campuses: Shout down, beat down or otherwise drown out and silence any voice, spoken or written word that does not confirm to Marxist ideology.

Life News noted that in April, Fresno State Students for Life got permission from the school to use chalk to post positive messages promoting life at all stages on sidewalks that led to the institution’s library.

Group members finished their chalk drawings on May 2, and as they were winding up their project, public health Prof. Gregory Thatcher confronted the group and claimed, erroneously, that they were not allowed to chalk messages near the library’s entrance, and that they had to confine such activity to the university’s campus “free speech area.” It’s worthwhile noting here that the school actually eliminated that area in June 2015, Life News noted.

Bernadette Tasy, the organization’s president, explained to Thatcher they had received permission from university administration to draw their chalk messages where they had placed them. But the professor told the group he would be coming back very soon to erase the messages, eventually bringing with him at least seven students from his 8:00 a.m. class to help him erase and vandalize the messages.

Once again Tasy attempted to inform Thatcher that her group had been given permission by the university to be where they were, doing what they were doing. At that, Thatcher himself walked over to one of the pro-life messages and began erasing it on his own, selfishly claiming that he was only exercising his free speech rights.

And that’s how the Left justifies their tyranny; they are never wrong, and anyone who disagrees with them is never right, and thus, should not be afforded the same liberties and privileges.

What’s more, this coward allegedly proclaimed, quite hypocritically, “College campuses are not free speech areas.”

Videos taken at the time confirm Thatcher’s hostility, his actions and his statements.

“Today’s college students will be tomorrow’s legislators, judges, educators, and voters,” noted ADF Senior Counsel Casey Mattox, director of the ADF Center for Academic Freedom. “That’s why it’s so important that university professors model the First Amendment values they are supposed to be teaching to students, and why it should disturb everyone that this Fresno State professor, like so many other university officials across the country, is communicating to a generation that the Constitution doesn’t matter.”

Of course, it does matter, even if the loud and angry Left says otherwise.

It’s going to take more lawsuits like these — as well as more university administrators who have the sand to stand up to the Left-wing tyranny on their campuses — in order to get the message across that liberals don’t have the market on free speech and free flow of ideas. No one does, and that’s the point of the First Amendment.

Check out the tyranny for yourself; this man should be fired, both for breaking the rules and for harassing students.

