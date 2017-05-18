The DNC is involved in a major class-action fraud suit brought by Sanders backers – where is the media?

If you turn on the television or visit just about any political news website today you’ll find that virtually all of the coverage is about President Donald J. Trump, and most of it portraying him in a distinctively negative light.

Trump gave Russian diplomats classified information. Trump pressured former FBI Director James Comey to drop the bureau’s investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Trump’s wrecking the environment. Trump is upsetting allies. Trump is a buffoon. Trump is stupid. Trump should be impeached. Trump has disrupted the galactic order. And so on.

When the same media are not harping on Trump, which is rare, they are slamming Republicans, mostly those who are remaining loyal to their party leader and demanding to see something called “proof” before they abandon him. Those who have already done so, like that doddering fool John McCain, are given plenty of air time and ink to spread their version of #TrumpHate.

If you were a visitor from outer space you might think this Trump guy and the Republican Party are the worst human beings ever to walk the Earth. And you might also think that there is nothing else going on in America.

Except that they aren’t the worst human beings and certainly not the worst politicians. And yes, there are other things going on in our country that the #NeverTrump media is dutifully ignoring. Like a major class-action lawsuit against the Washington establishment media’s official political party, the Democratic Party.

If you haven’t heard of it, don’t worry; you’re not alone.

As reported by Lifezette, however, it’s really one of the biggest political stories going right now, but because it involves the Washington media’s favored political party it is being dramatically under-reported.

What’s really odd is that the suit involves supporters of the Democratic Party’s other presidential contender for the 2016 nomination:

The attorneys for 2016 supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who are suing Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and the Democratic National Committee for fraud say they are “perplexed” as to why the case has gotten so little coverage in the media.

“This seems like an important case, as important as you can get,” attorney Cullin O’Brien told LifeZette on Tuesday.

The issue is that Sanders supporters say the Wasserman-Schultz-led DNC cheated them out of their money by scheming to cut Sanders out of any possible chance at actually winning the party’s nomination, because they had pre-ordained that Hillary Clinton would get the nod and set up the process to favor her and shaft him. The suit accuses the defendants of “intentional, willful, wanton and malicious” behavior.

In addition, Wasserman-Schultz stands accused of negligent misrepresentation, violation of District of Columbia law, breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment and negligence after failing “to use and exercise reasonable and due care in obtaining, retaining, and securing the personal and financial information provided to them” by committee donors.

The suit was filed nearly a year ago – in June of 2016 – after emails that were hacked or stolen from the DNC were leaked by Guccifer 2.0. Those emails made clear the DNC was working behind the scenes to sabotage Sanders’ rising campaign and promote Clinton from the very beginning.

For example, a May 2015 memo that was released by the hacker Guccifer 2.0 indicated the DNC had devised a number of ways to attack anyone mentioning Clinton’s vulnerabilities – to “muddy the waters.” Also, DNC officials plotted to work through the committee to “utilize reporters” who would generate news stories “with no fingerprints.” (RELATED: DNC admits in court that it rigged the nomination process to get Hillary on the ballot)

“Despite there being every indication that the 2016 Democratic primary would be contested by multiple candidates, including Sanders, the DNC memo makes no mention of any Democratic candidate except Clinton, and builds the DNC’s election strategy on the assumption that Clinton will be the nominee, with no doubts attached,” the complaint says.

The suit is not really about the election though, O’Brien stated. “You don’t have a right to take people’s money under false pretenses,” he told Lifezette.

But the media blackout of the case is so severe that a Google News search this week for the lead plaintiff, “Carol Wilding” and DNC produced just a single result.

Wonder why that is?

