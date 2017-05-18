Appointment of special prosecutor 4 MONTHS into Trump presidency part of pre-election strategy to impeach him

The morning after President Donald J. Trump was informed that the No. 2 official at the Justice Department, Rod Rosenstein, had appointed former FBI head Robert Mueller as special prosecutor to look into alleged Russian collusion with his campaign, among other Moscow-related issues, he characteristically took to his Twitter account to express himself.

“With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed!” he said, followed by: “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”

There is no question that the president is right. In fact, the political operation – and there was one – to undermine, delegitimize, deter and even unseat Trump began during the Obama administration. No question it is continuing to this day. (RELATED: Trump hits back, calls special counsel appointment ‘greatest witch hunt’ ever)

With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

As The Daily Caller reminded us earlier, talk of impeaching Trump should he win the Oval Office began well before he even secured the Republican nomination for president.

In April 2016, the news site reported, talk show legend Rush Limbaugh predicted that the Washington establishment consisting of the “mainstream” media, the entire Democratic Party and some RINOs thrown in for good measure would assail Trump like no other president before him.

“They’ll be talking impeachment on day two, after the first Trump executive order,” conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh predicted. “You might finally get to see unified opposition to the guy.”

“The only way Obama has gotten away with all this authoritarian executive order stuff is the Republican Party hasn’t stopped him. You want to see an opposition party in action, take a look at Democrats down the road,” he added.

The following month Politico Magazine published a piece titled, “Could Trump Be Impeached Shortly After He Takes Office?”

And in the week prior to the Nov. 8 election, Limbaugh made another spot-on prediction: “I think one of the plans the Never Trumpers have if he wins is to impeach him.”

One day before the election, a group of researchers at the University of Utah, no less, actually presented a legal case for impeaching Trump – again, before the man even won the race.

Shortly after he won – a stunning upset to the very same establishment that was confidently predicting a Hillary Clinton victory – there were more predictions of Trump’s impeachment, as The Daily Caller noted:

…[A]n American University professor famed for his accurate electoral predictions — including that Trump would win the election — said Trump faced good chances of impeachment in his first term of office. “Republicans love control and they would love to see Mike Pence as president because he is predictable and controllable – a down-the-pipe standard conservative Republican,” professor Allan Lichtman said. The prediction was covered by CNN and The Washington Post, among other outlets.

Trump, of course, is not controllable. He campaigned largely on his own dime, and repeatedly vowed to take on the establishment and drain the swamp.

There are many more examples but you get the drift. Now, the swamp’s next move toward their goal is the appointment of Mueller. Seasoned political pundits and observers agree.

The Trump Administration may never recover from the decision of Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein to cave into Democratic pressure and appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the totally fictitious “scandal” of Trump’s relationship with Putin,” wrote Dick Morris, former advisor to Bill Clinton’s White House who is no Democratic sycophant. (RELATED: RED ALERT: Attempted political coup now taking place in D.C. with effort to impeach Trump for fabricated “obstruction of justice”)

“The prosecutor, hired to investigate something that never happened, will not report Trump’s innocence. Special prosecutors never do. They justify their own existence, importance, budget, and staff by finding something to prosecute. Usually the ‘crime’ they end up going after is one that his own investigation has created.”

The Wall Street Journal, which blamed Rosenberg for bending to political pressure from Democrats, agreed:

What the country really needs is a full accounting of how the Russians tried to influence the election and whether any Americans assisted them. That is fundamentally a counterintelligence investigation, but Mr. Mueller will be under pressure to bring criminal indictments of some kind to justify his existence. He’ll also no doubt bring on young attorneys who will savor the opportunity to make their reputation on such a high-profile investigation.

The fix, as they say, is in for Trump, a duly-elected president whose biggest “crime” was having the gall to not only beat the worst candidate the establishment could have ran, but to promise Americans he would try to give us our country back.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

