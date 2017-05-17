As promised, Trump empanels White House commission to examine extent of voter fraud

Following Donald Trump’s final debate with Hillary Clinton, he was pilloried by the establishment press and his Democratic rival because he said he would not immediately accept the results of the Nov. 8 election if he believed there had been balloting shenanigans.

“I will look at it at the time,” Trump said in response to a moderator’s question on the matter. “I will keep you in suspense.”

“That’s horrifying,” Clinton replied. “Let’s be clear about what he is saying and what that means. He is denigrated – he is talking down our democracy. And I am appalled that someone who is the nominee of one of our two major parties would take that position.”

On Election Day, Politico reported, Trump still would not commit. “I want to see what happens, you know, how it goes,” he told Newsradio WTVN.

Trump had explained a number of times in the intervening weeks between his last debate appearance and Nov. 8 that his concern was over the potential for voter fraud, which he believes not only exists (it does) but is rampant – much more so than Democrats want to admit, mostly because it benefits them. (Related: Any election without nationwide mandatory voter ID is a farce… Democrats hate democracy.)

The Democratic and media complaints about Trump’s potentially not accepting the election results is hypocritical and ironic, given that now they are the ones who have not accepted Trump’s victory, falsely claiming that he “colluded with Russia” to steal the election.

Nevertheless, in keeping with his pre-election promise to look into the issue, the president signed an executive order Thursday empowering a new White House-directed commission to get to the bottom of it once and for all and find out just how widespread the problem really is.

In reporting on the executive order and the commission’s objective, The Associated Press and the rest of the discredited establishment media used phraseology like “unsubstantiated claims” and “alleged, without evidence” to describe the president’s prior statements about what he believes.

To that end, Trump has estimated there may have been between 3 million and 5 million illicit votes in the Nov. 8 election – enough to erase Clinton’s popular vote victory (which came entirely from the state of California).

Already, of course, Democrats and “voting rights” organizations – fronts for Left-wing advocates who seek to weaken voter registration and voter ID laws, not surprisingly – have already declared the panel a “sham,” meaning no matter how much hard evidence the committee finds, they won’t believe it or take it seriously.

“They warned that the panel would be used to lay the groundwork for stricter voting requirements that could make it more difficult for poor and minority voters to access the ballot box,” the AP reported, while making sure to quote plenty of Democrats opposed to the panel but no Republicans who may agree with it. The discredited establishment media – so predictable.

But no matter. Voter ID and registration laws do need to be strengthened after being neutered by the Obama administration’s “Justice” Department, which spent no small amount of time suing states that attempted to strengthen the integrity of their electoral process, something Democrats claim they care about but really don’t if it means people can’t vote illegally.

Think about it: What possible reason is there to oppose strengthening voter registration and voter ID requirements other than because you support voter fraud?

While Democrats complained loudly about the commission, throwing around all kinds of innuendo and allegations they cannot substantiate, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters the panel would be bipartisan and comprised of about a dozen members, including current and former state officials. So much for those “fake” commission charges. (Related: Trump Is Right To Investigate Voter Fraud … And Many Experts Think He’ll Find Plenty Of Evidence To Prove It.)

“The president is committed to the thorough review of registration and voting issues in federal elections and that’s exactly what this commission is tasked with doing,” she said.

Also, consider this: Trump, the media is fond of mocking, does not like to lose. Why would he put himself out there on record, several times, citing evidence of voter fraud, then empower a commission to go and find it if he really didn’t think he was right?

And though Democrats are going to hate on Trump no matter what he does, you have to ask yourself why they are so rabidly against investigating potential domestic voter fraud while being so supportive of an investigation into alleged Russian election meddling.

The answer is simple: One hurts them politically while the other helps.

See what else our president is up to at Trump.news.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources include:

AP.org

JudicialWatch.org

VoteFraud.news