Is Trump set to shake up his “inner circle” to stop all the leaks and bring order to his White House?

A pair of reports over the weekend suggest that President Donald J. Trump, upset and fed up with all the leaks to the press that most political analysts believe are coming from his supposed “inner circle,” is set for a major reshuffling of the West Wing that will result in far fewer staffers being involved in the administration’s day-to-day operations.

The first report comes from Mike Allen at Axios, which itself is based upon leaked information – though it may have been intentional:

At the urging of longtime friends and outside advisers, most of whom he consults after dark, President Trump is considering a “huge reboot” that could take out everyone from Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon, to counsel Don McGahn and press secretary Sean Spicer, White House sources tell me.

Trump is also irritated with several Cabinet members, the sources said.

“He’s frustrated, and angry at everyone,” said one of the confidants.

The report noted further that talks about a major staff reshuffling only grew after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey, which turned into a massive establishment-media driven storm rife with leaks, with no small amount of fake news thrown in for good measure.

“The advice he’s getting is to go big – that he has nothing to lose,” the confidential source told Allen. “The question now is how big and how bold. I’m not sure he knows the answer to that yet.”

Whether this comes to fruition or not, it at least sounds plausible, given Trump’s dearth of choices. Sources told Allen that the inner circle of advisors could shrink to just his family members, even though they don’t have much governing experience: Daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Trump is clearly concerned about the leaking. The Daily Caller, citing published reports, noted that Trump kept most of his staff in the dark about the Comey firing because he was afraid his decision would be leaked.

Secondly, in an interview with Alex Jones, long-time intelligence community operative Dr. Steve Piecznik said there is no question leaking is coming out of the White House.

“We said it from day one,” Piecznik said. “You have Goldman Sachs boys, you have [Trump son-in-law] Jared Kushner, you have [National Security Advisor H.R.] McMaster.”

The intel insider also said that Trump is correct in implying that he doesn’t need a daily press conference, many of which have been chaotic and filled with questions about bogus issues and fake narratives – like the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

“We don’t need a journalist to tell [us] what to do” or think, Piecznik said. “You don’t need a journalist to tell you what happened,” he continued, saying that essentially all the Trump White House needs to do is issue daily statements to the press – something they can’t distort as easily.

“The reality is, the FBI is an organization that has been out of control for a long time,” he said. “What they need is a cleansing, like the CIA” and other intelligence and law enforcement agencies within the federal government.

That may be about to happen.

Trump has been battling the corrupt, co-opted and entrenched Deep State since before he even took office. In an era of supposed hyper-partisanship, the Washington media, political and donor establishment is united over one issue, and that is thwarting President Trump and his agenda of change and drain.

Americans are in real danger of losing a duly-elected president who is more popular than he’s made out to be and more of a threat to the Deep State than any chief executive in a century.

Trump seems to finally understand that. He knows what he has to do.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources:

StevePieczenik.com

DailyCaller.com

Trump.news

Axios.com