Trump vows to eradicate violent MS-13 gang while blaming Democrats for failing to fund a border wall to protect Americans

On Friday Attorney General Jeff Sessions reversed Obama-era Justice Department policy, put in place by a predecessor, Eric Holder, of essentially adopting an affirmative action approach to law enforcement.

In an order to all U.S. attorneys and assistant U.S. attorneys, Sessions instructed them to begin pursuing the maximum amount of jail time for most crimes, which critics immediately panned as counterproductive and racist but which, in reality, is perfectly in sync with the Trump administration’s promise to restore law and order.

“We are returning to the enforcement of the laws as passed by Congress, plain and simple,” Sessions said, as reported by the Washington Post. “If you are a drug trafficker, we will not look the other way, we will not be willfully blind to your misconduct.”

During a speech early in the day, Sessions cited increased criminal activity in most U.S. cities as a major reason for the change, adding that the strategy is also aimed at making sure that prosecutors are “unhandcuffed and not micromanaged from Washington” as they seek to bring to court the most important cases they can.

In 2013 Holder “instructed prosecutors to avoid charging certain defendants with drug offenses that would trigger long mandatory minimum sentences,” the Post noted – which is what federal law says. At the time civil liberties groups lavished praise on Holder and the change in policy, but what the Post and other mainstream media outlets are somehow forgetting is that the primary driver behind the change in policy was to keep fewer black men from going to prison.

That fact was revealed in comments made by the far-Left American Civil Liberties Union, which naturally attached Sessions’ new policy to some nefarious racial purpose. (RELATED: College Students Despise Obama’s Policies When They Think They’re Trump’s Policies)

“Jeff Sessions is pushing federal prosecutors to reverse progress and repeat a failed experiment – the War on Drugs – that has devastated the lives and rights of millions of Americans, ripping apart families and communities and setting millions, particularly black people and other people of color, on a vicious cycle of incarceration,” Udi Ofer, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Campaign for Smart Justice, said in a statement to the Post. “It failed for 40 years, and from the halls of state legislatures to the ballot box, the American people have said with a clear voice that they want common-sense reforms to sentencing policy, and not a return to the draconian policies that have already cost us too much.”

Right. Because Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump hate minorities. This has nothing to do with keeping people safer.

Anyway, Sessions begs to differ, clarifying his reasons in his speech that any reasonable person (this leaves out everyone at the ACLU) can clearly understand and agree with.

Instructing federal prosecutors to avoid sentences “that would result in injustice” he singled out those the Justice Department would focus on: “These are no low-level drug offenders we, in the federal courts, are focusing on. These are drug dealers, and you drug dealers are going to prison.”

He also focused specifically on MS-13.

“The MS-13 motto is kill, rape, and control,” Sessions said at the U.S. Courthouse on Long Island, as The Daily Signal reported. “Our motto is justice for victims and consequences for criminals. That’s how simple it is. Prosecute them, and after they’ve been convicted, if they’re not here lawfully, they’re going to be deported.” (RELATED: AG Sessions instructs U.S. attorneys to seek maximum sentences against most criminals, reversing Holder-era policy)

Maybe the ACLU and other far-Left, #NeverTrump organizations are unaware that the country has a massive opioid overdose problem, and it’s due mostly to the importation of heroin from drug cartels and gangs in Mexico and Central America, like Los Zetas and MS-13.

Maybe they aren’t aware that under the Obama administration violent crime in the U.S. rose steadily year over year, and was at its highest level in decades by the time he left office.

Maybe the ACLU and other far-Left, #NeverTrump organizations would better serve America if they would support President Trump’s border wall, which would dramatically curb the important of these dangerous drugs (and lower the number of drug-related arrests).

The Democrats don't want money from budget going to border wall despite the fact that it will stop drugs and very bad MS 13 gang members. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

The president obviously thinks so.

You would think any reasonable person would applaud any administration that pledged to uphold every single law as written, rather than pick and choose which laws it wanted to enforce, with an eye toward keeping every American safer.

But as we continue to witness, the far-Left is not comprised of reasonable people.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

