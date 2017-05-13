Texas Professor: “Some white people may have to die” to solve racism

A Texas A&M professor says that “some white people may have to die” in order to solve racism and bring about true equality.

(Article by Paul Joseph Watson republished from InfoWars.com)

Professor Tommy Curry expressed his frustration during a podcast that the movie Django Unchained made killing white people look fun, when in reality it should be part of a serious discussion.

Curry referenced black civil rights leader Robert F. Williams and slave rebellion leader Nat Turner because they “thought about killing white people as self-defense” and this “tradition” is still very “relevant.”

