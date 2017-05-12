Mainstream media flushes last shred of credibility down the toilet with FAKE NEWS MARATHON over James Comey and Donald Trump

All the mainstream media news you’ve been seeing over the past few days about James Comey and the FBI has been nothing but an organized fake news marathon by the kings of fake news, the mainstream media.

As explained by Susan Duclos of All News Pipeline:

The establishment media aka the MSM appears to be attempting to break their own record of how many “fake news” stories they can get to go viral over the course of three days since the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

The Washington Post, New York Times, CNN , LA Times, Reuters, The Hill, AOL News, Wall Street Journal and MSNBC, all blared headlines, after the termination of Comey, stating “Comey sought more resources for Russia probe” before he was fired. The majority of them used almost the exact same wording, as shown in the search screen shot below:

The only one not linked above was the MSNBC report, which is shown in the short clip below, where Rachel Maddow dramatically reported on the reports of additional resources being sought for the Russia probe. Also provided in the video below is the congressional testimony by the new acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, when he is asked if additional funds had been requested for the Russia investigation, to which his answer shows that all those reports above, were completely “fake news.”

McCabe was asked by Senate Intelligence Committee member Susan Collins, after referencing the the press reports, “Are you aware of that request, can you confirm that that request was in fact made?”

McCabe’s response: “I cannot confirm that request was made. As you know ma’am, when we need resources, we make those requests here. So I — I don’t — I’m not aware of that request and it’s not consistent with my understanding of how we request additional resources.

That said, we don’t typically request resources for an individual case. And as I mentioned, I strongly believe that the Russian investigation is adequately resourced.”

McCabe’s response confirms the DOJ’s assertion, made by DOJ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores, who categorically denied those reports and called them “totally false,” after she spoke directly to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, to whom the original NYT report claimed Comey requested the resources from.

The New York Times, citing three anonymous sources, reported Wednesday that Mr. Comey had met with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and asked for an increase in personnel and funding for the bureau’s ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the November presidential election. After speaking with Mr. Rosenstein on Wednesday, DOJ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores flatly denied The New York Times report.

Note – It is very interesting that the original NYT report that all the other MSM outlets repeated almost verbatim, used “anonymous sources” for their fake news report, yet the DOJ spoke openly with a named spokesperson that actually spoke to the man in question, Mr. Rosenstein, which obviously was too difficult for the lazy MSM to bother doing, to you know, confirm their reports!

Conclusion – MSM FAKE NEWS!

Find more reports of news hoaxes from the lamestream media at HOAX.news.