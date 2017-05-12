FAKE NEWS media censors Trump ad that accurately describes media as fake news

A cohort of media conglomerates is refusing to run a new television commercial created by President Trump’s re-election campaign committee, citing the ad’s use of denigrating terminology to describe the nature of these networks and how they operate. According to reports, ABC, CBS and NBC have all joined together with CNN in rejecting the ad’s airing, as each one is positioned in the ad underneath a giant banner that reads “FAKE NEWS.”

The ad is the first to be released by the Trump campaign since the president won the White House back in the fall. And while President Trump has just barely eked out 100 days of his first term, with more than three years left to go before its conclusion, he’s apparently already gearing up for a second win with a new campaign that aims to relay the message that Americans have “rarely seen such success.”

Every news outlet that isn't on board with the president's agenda – almost every network besides Fox News – is blasted in the new ad as perpetuating falsities, including CNN's Wolf Blitzer, who was highly critical of President Trump throughout the 2016 campaign. Also targeted in the ad are MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell, along with CBS' Scott Pelley and ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

“Faced with an ad that doesn’t fit their biased narrative, CNN, ABC, CBS, and NBC have now all chosen to block our ad,” said Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter-in-law and a consultant to the campaign organization, in a statement, adding that these mainstream media outlets “are champions of the First Amendment only when it serves their own political views.”

"This is an unprecedented act of censorship in America that should concern every freedom-loving citizen."

Mainstream media censorship of Trump ad drives more attention to it

One would think that the mainstream media outlets working against the president on this would realize that even bad publicity is good for business. Since it first announced that it wouldn’t accept the ad, CNN has inadvertently driven millions of people to go view the 30-second spot out of curiosity about its content, which has given plenty of free advertising to the campaign. If CNN had agreed to actually air the campaign, it would have partaken of the $1.5 million that the Trump campaign had intended to spend on it.

But CNN didn’t want its name tarnished any further, believing that its designation as “fake news” in the ad would have done more damage to its brand than the money generated from airing it. A spokeswoman from CNN told the U.K.’s Daily Mail that “the mainstream media is not fake news,” and that “the ad is false and per policy will only be accepted if that graphic is deleted,” referring to the ad’s large “FAKE NEWS” banner placed over the logo of CNN.

The Trump campaign was quick to denounce CNN’s decision, its campaign executive director Michael Glassner calling the move “absolutely shameful.” He reiterated that President Trump’s message is a “positive” one, and that CNN’s actions in blocking the ad are merely an attempt to “silence our voice and censor our free speech because it doesn’t fit their narrative.”

In a further blow to the mainstream media outlets that he’s been sparring with since practically the beginning of his campaign, President Trump skipped the recent White House Correspondents Dinner, and instead held a victory rally in Pennsylvania, one of the swing states that played a pivotal role in winning him the White House back in November.

