Democrats’ goal is to overthrow Trump presidency, even if they have to destroy America in the process

It is becoming increasingly obvious to millions of Americans that the Democratic Party, aided and guided by the so-called “mainstream” media, is out to destroy the presidency of a legitimately elected candidate – Donald J. Trump – and they are willing to take the entire country down if it means they can regain power.

We see it with the insane actions of elected Democrats and a hyperventilating Washington establishment media, all of whom are claiming that Trump’s firing of FBI Director James B. Comey is the act of a tyrant who has thrown the country into a “constitutional crisis” in trying to protect himself and his administration from evidence proving they “colluded with Russia” to “steal the election” from Hillary Clinton.

There is no evidence to prove such a ridiculous allegation, despite nearly a year’s worth of investigating by the FBI (at the direction of the Obama administration, by the way). There’s no evidence now because there has never been any evidence of such collusion. But the narrative lives on and Trump’s firing of Comey – which he, as president, has ever right and all the power to do – has only made the media and Democrats even more insane. (RELATED: Trump Says The Entire “Russia Hacked The Election” Narrative Has Been Fabricated By Democrats)

None of this is lost on long-time conservative author, pundit, columnist and former presidential candidate Pat Buchanan, who said in a recent interview with Breitbart News that none of what’s happening with Trump comes close to what went on during the Nixon administration he once served.

“Did we witness a redux of the ‘Saturday Night Massacre’ the other day? Is this Watergate 2017?” asked SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday’s Breitbart News Daily program.

“Not quite,” Buchanan replied with a chuckle.

Buchanan added: “What President Trump did is simply fire a subordinate here who he was fed up with, and getting more and more exasperated with, which he had every right to do. People are treating it as though Truman had fired MacArthur.”

He went on to note that in 1972, Nixon won in a 49-state “landslide,” as did Ronald Reagan in 1984; for his part, Trump won 306 delegates in a bitterly divided country, including so-called “Blue Wall” states in the upper Midwest that had been voting Democrat for two decades.

All three presidents, Buchanan said, are now being targeted by the Deep State – “the alliance, if you will, of a hostile media, hostile politics, hostile bureaucracy.”

“These same elements, same forces in our time right now, they’re weeping and wailing over what happened to poor Comey, but the objective here is to bring down and break the President of the United States,” he continued, as reported by Breitbart News. “They’re not going to let a single issue go without this semi-hysteria, as though we’re in some kind of constitutional crisis because an FBI director who got too big for his britches got fired.”

Asked if he thought the Democratic-led effort to oust Trump would succeed, Buchanan said that despite being just four months into Trump’s first term, we are already “pretty far along” in a mounting major war between “the Deep State and the incumbent forces of media culture [that] are really determined to bring him down.”

Earlier this week, in fact, after the Comey firing, McClatchy Papers did its duty by giving several Democrats another forum to put a Trump impeachment on the table:

Democratic leaders aren’t calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

But they’re getting closer.

To one Democratic congressman, the president’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey reminded him of the “doomsday clock,” a symbol that warns about the likelihood of nuclear war.

“We should maybe have an impeachment clock,” Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., said on Wednesday. “And if we did, I think yesterday moved us about an hour closer to having that need.”

You know the media is involved in this because never once are these Democrats challenged about making such threats – without a shred of proof or evidence to substantiate them. If anything, their attempt to impeach Trump, should they win the House of Representatives in 2018, would create a social stability crisis, if not a constitutional crisis as well.

Truly, this is as unprecedented as it is outrageous. Never since immediately before the Civil War has there been such hatred of a president and such a concerted effort by a political party or faction to delegitimize a duly elected president, as the sheer scope of the ‘Russian collusion’ hoax proves. (RELATED: The idiot brigade: Insane Libs claim Putin, Trump ‘colluded’ on Syria gas attack)

If Americans understand anything at all about what is taking place, Democrats, some #NeverTrump Republicans and other elements of the Deep State have decided that Trump has to go, no matter the cost to the country and regardless of the fact that he won his election fair and square. They want power so badly they won’t hesitate to tear the country down in order to regain control over it.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor-in-chief of The National Sentinel.

