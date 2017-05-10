Trump is purging the Deep State

Finally, James Comey was fired from his position as FBI Director. The reason being given was the he lied about Huma Adedin’s emails and Attorney General, Jeff Sessions recommended to President Trump that Comey be fired.

On May 9, 2017, in a letter obtained by NBC News from Trump to Comey states the president had been advised by administration officials to remove the FBI head.

“I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending your dismissal as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I have accepted their recommendation and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately,” Trump told Comey.

Since July of 2016, I have been screaming from the top of the roof tops that Comey was dirty and was implicated in several scandals which centered around his role as a Senior Board Member at HSBC Bank. Now he is linked to child-sex-trafficking allegations by covering up Abedin’s emails. This part is not yet public, but I am told it is just a matter of time.

The two primary factors which are relevant to Comey’s firing consist of the following:

Comey obviously has awareness of the child-sex-trafficking emails that Weiner maintained on his laptop that he labled “life insurance”. Why would he call the file” life insurance”? Weiner was quite obviously afraid that he would be eliminated to coverup Hillary Clinton’s email, and subsequent participation in the trafficking issues that are surfacing. In fact, we now know that Weiner transferred many of the emails, as many as 49,000 to Human Abedin’s email server. Abedin was a top Clinton aid at the State Department and in her Presidential campaign. There can be no question that Weiner fears for his life.

Propublica did an excellent job of connecting the dots;

“FBI director James Comey generated national headlines last week with his dramatic testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, explaining his “incredibly painful” decision to go public about the Hillary Clinton emails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. Perhaps Comey’s most surprising revelation was that Huma Abedin — Weiner’s wife and a top Clinton deputy — had made “a regular practice” of forwarding “hundreds and thousands” of Clinton messages to her husband, “some of which contain classified information.” Comey testified that Abedin had done this so that the disgraced former congressman could print them out for her boss. (Weiner’s laptop was seized after he came under criminal investigation for sex crimes, following a media report about his online relationship with a teenager.)” 2. In fearing for their lives, Abedin and Weiner obvious conspired to create “life insurance” of Clinton’s criminal activities and as this scenario unfolds over the next two parts of this series, the cover-up has to do with child-sex-trafficking and money laundering of drug cartel and terrorist monies from HSBC bank. The money laundering will be covered in Part Two.

Tips From Two Federal Gov. Employees

Early last week, two days apart, I received information from both a State Department and an FBI employee that their immediate supervisors were packing their personal items at work in anticipation of being transferred, or more likely fired from their position for their “Deep State” affiliations which ran in opposition to the Trump administration. I was also led to believe, by these two informants that Trump was preparing to go after the first layer of the Deep State within various federal agencies.

The blockbuster tip came when I was told that Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner would likely be turning state’s evidence on child-sex-trafficking charges for information that was found by the FBI on their personal computers on a file named “life insurance”. Three days after I received the report, I published the following podcast, which was published two full days prior to the revelation of the most recent coverup by Comey, with regard to these emails, which led to the firing of the FBI Director. As it turns out this tip was very accurate in regard to the nature of the emails possessed by Abedin and her husband the former Congressman, Anthony Weiner.

