Fake news media puts on tin foil hats again to declare Comey’s firing attempt by Trump to “suppress Russia investigation”

The circus that is the discredited #NeverTrump establishment media, always seeking to set the day’s narrative, has once again gone full wacko conspiracy theory. They are now declaring – without evidence or proof, as usual – that President Donald J. Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey was an attempt to diffuse the bureau’s ongoing investigation into alleged Team Trump-Russia pre-election “collusion.”

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer claimed, “This is an extraordinary moment in American history,” while his guest, Jeffrey Toobin, the network’s own legal analyst (no bias there), agreed: “You bet it is, Wolf, and it’s a grotesque abuse of power by the United States president.”

Over at MSNBC, the perpetually angry Chris Matthews said, “A little whiff of fascism, I believe…a little whiff of, ‘I don’t care about the law, I’m the boss,’” to which his hand-picked former FBI agent guest replied, “Absolutely.” Of course, because everyone knows Trump is a fascist.

Next up, Chuck Todd at NBC, who avowed, “The time now looks like it is connected to Russia no matter what the president says, and this is where it’s going to be a political hot potato.” See, no matter what Trump says, Todd and the rest of the tin foil hat-wearing conspirators in the mainstream media have decided it’s that “Russia-Trump collusion” thing – though again, there is no evidence of such collusion and never has been. (RELATED: Firing James Comey is a great first step… now it’s time to INDICT him on corruption charges)

Then at ABC News, on “World News Tonight” with David Muir, who said, “The big question now involves the current FBI investigation into Russian meddling, and any possible collusion between members of Trump’s campaign and Russia…this is truly extraordinary [note the similar word use!], who now runs this investigation?” Well, that would be the next in line to do so at the FBI, Dave. Do some homework before you open your mouth – but then, that would require you to stray from the preapproved narrative over Trump’s firing.

The fact of that matter is, Comey botched just about everything having to do with the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s criminal handling of classified data via her unsecured, unprecedented and unauthorized private email server that she intentionally set up to intentionally violate the law and to intentionally hide her activities from governmental archivists (another violation of federal law).

Also, just reading recently-appointed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s letter to his boss, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, regarding his loss of confidence in Comey makes it very plain a) that this idea to fire Comey did not come from President Trump; and b) Comey himself, through actions deemed inappropriate by several former attorneys general (including Eric Holder, Obama’s first AG), is responsible for that loss of confidence.

Here are a few relevant excerpts:

— The Federal Bureau of Investigation has long been regarded as our nation’s premier federal investigative agency. Over the past year, however, the FBI’s reputation and credibility have suffered substantial damage, and it has affected the entire Department of Justice. That is deeply troubling to many Department employees and veterans, legislators and citizens.

— I cannot defend the Director’s handling of the conclusion of the investigation of Secretary Clinton’s emails, and I do not understand his refusal to accept the nearly universal judgment that he was mistaken. Almost everyone agrees that the Director made serious mistakes; it is one of the few issues that unites people of diverse perspectives.

— The director was wrong to usurp the Attorney General’s authority on July 5, 2016, and announce his conclusion that the case should be closed without prosecution. It is not the function of the Director to make such an announcement. At most, the Director should have said the FBI had completed its investigation and presented its findings to federal prosecutors. The Director now defends his decision by asserting that he believed attorney General Loretta Lynch had a conflict. But the FBI Director is never empowered to supplant federal prosecutors and assume command of the Justice Department. There is a well-established process for other officials to step in when a conflict requires the recusal of the Attorney General.

In addition, Rosenstein – appointed to the federal district court of Maryland by President Obama and confirmed about two weeks ago to his post at the Justice Department on a vote of 94-6 in the Senate, cited the fact that regardless of his reasoning (he said it was because then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch took a meeting with Bill Clinton just days before) for holding the press conference, that just isn’t done within the FBI. Furthermore, Comey’s sole declaration that “no reasonable prosecutor” would pursue a case against Clinton – despite all of the evidence he laid out that she was guilty. (RELATED: Trump fires Comey; Washington freaks and theorizes; Dems flip-flop)

As for the pathetic, ideologically compromised Washington media establishment, they have completely lost all credibility, like the Democrat Party they always defend. One day they’re ticked off at James Comey because his actions “cost Hillary the presidency,” a lie she repeated herself just recently. The next day, after Trump does them a favor by firing Comey, they’re ticked off at him and accuse him of trying to cover up his “Russian collusion” because that’s what really cost Hillary the election!

The stupidity, hypocrisy and insanity of these people are boundless and mindboggling. But it helps explain why there may be a shortage of tin foil around Washington, D.C., soon.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources:

DecisionDeskHQ.com

Archives.gov

BBC.com

TheNationalSentinel.com