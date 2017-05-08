Fundamental transformation: Study finds that officers are “de-policing” amid “new norm” of anti-cop violence

Yet another disgusting legacy of the Barack Obama era was his administration’s “war on local police,” which a new study finds had the intended result: Officers too skittish to do their jobs because they’re more concerned about being hung out to dry.

But the report also found something else – something that, in a truly just society, would have legal repercussions for the former president: Researchers found various social elements that were excused and even encouraged by the Obama regime led to a dramatic uptick in violence against officers, often resulting in death.

As reported exclusively by the Washington Times, an unclassified study by the FBI analyzing a cop-killing epidemic in 32016 found that officers are essentially “de-policing” over concerns that organized movements to antagonize and oppose police by groups like Black Lives Matter is now the “new norm.”

“Departments – and individual officers – have increasingly made the decision to stop engaging in proactive policing,” the report by the FBI Office of Partner Engagement said, the Times noted.

Titled, “Assailant Study – Mindsets and Behaviors,” the report notes that the so-called “social justice movement” spurred by the law enforcement shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014 “made it socially acceptable to challenge and discredit the actions of law enforcement.” (Related: The Only Prediction That Really Matters For 2017: The Global Debt Collapse Begins, Followed By The Rise Of Fascist, Totalitarian Government.)

The study was completed last month, FBI spokesman Matthew Bertron told the Times.

“Nearly every police official interviewed agreed that for the first time, law enforcement not only felt that their national political leaders [publicly] stood against them, but also that the politicians’ words and actions signified that disrespect to law enforcement was acceptable in the aftermath of the Brown shooting,” said the report.

And so, it continued, “law enforcement officials believe that defiance and hostility displayed by assailants toward” police officers “appears to be the new norm.”

FBI researchers examined 50 of the 53 incidents last year in which police officers were killed in the line of duty; the three cases not examined involved minors or suspects who remain unknown to authorities.

And while most killings of officers occurred because suspects did not want to be taken into custody, 28 percent of the killings were motivated by hatred of cops and an urge to “kill law enforcement.”

“The assailants inspired by social and/or political reasons believed that attacking police officers was their way to ‘get justice’ for those who had been, in their view, unjustly killed by law enforcement,” the FBI report said.

Without question this was all by design. And without question, Barack Obama has blood on his hands.

As reported by Bugout.news in July, very early in his tenure Obama made it clear whose side he was on – and it wasn’t the side of law enforcement:

— “He took the side of his former Harvard professor, Henry Louis Gates, when Gates was arrested by a white Cambridge Police sergeant for what looked like a break-in. Obama said the police ‘acted stupidly,’ even before he knew the details of the case.”

— In the Trayvon Martin incident, in which a jury exonerated his killer, George Zimmerman, Obama publicly stated that Martin “could have been me 35 years ago,” implying that he endured a violent, racist upbringing (he didn’t). Nice touch of narcissism too, Mr. President.

— Obama singled out the police for derision in the Michael Brown case – not the thug himself who was caught on video just moments before his death in a strong-arm robbery at a convenience store. He claimed what took place was police “abuse,” declaring that said police abuse “is not an isolated incident.” This is where the phony, “Hands up, don’t shoot,” narrative began – and it endures today.

— When Baltimore resident Freddie Gray died in the back of a police van from self-induced head bashing, there was Obama once more, claiming, “This is not new, and we should not pretend that it’s new” – again, blaming officers for Gray’s death. Translation: Cops kill innocent black men all the time.

A jury found all five of the officers arrested over Gray’s death innocent; what should have happened next is that the Baltimore State’s Attorney who botched the case, Marilyn Mosby, should have been dismissed and even disbarred for the way she approached the case.

— After Eric Garner died resisting New York City police officers for illegally selling cigarettes on the street, Obama actually used the word “racist” to describe police killings of black men.

From there the lousy, stinking establishment media echoed all of these charges and more, lending further legitimacy to Obama’s false narrative and bogus “investigations” of local police departments by his corrupt Justice Department. (Related: Obama Has Put In Place The Mechanisms To Transform America From A Constitutional Republic Into A Socialist Pit Of Chaos And Economic Calamity.)

The result, as the FBI has found, has put police officers – and the public they are charged with protecting – at much greater risk.

“Cops are going to get to the point where they will throw up their hands and say, enough is enough. We’re out. We’re done. And then the real chaos begins,” Bugout.news reported at the time.

Obama will never be held responsible for his nauseating efforts to de-legitimize local police, which have, without question, led to the deaths of at least some of them.

To the families of those officers, Obama will never be able to wash the blood off his hands.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

