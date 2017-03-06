When Democrats meet with Russians, the globalist Deep State and establishment media don’t get hysterical

If you’re starting to get the impression that all the current hullabaloo over Attorney General Jeff Sessions meeting with the top Russian diplomat over the summer is much ado about nothing, you’d be right. Actually, it’s less than nothing.

At least, that’s what the Deep State and their allies in the fake news establishment media think whenever Democrats meet with, or prostrate themselves before, Russian leaders, as evidenced by the way the Sessions meetings are being covered versus when Democrats were the hosts.

As part of the Deep State’s overall effort to unsettle, disrupt, intimidate and undermine President Donald J. Trump, Sessions has become their latest target. The allegations are that he met with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak twice last summer – meetings he allegedly “failed to disclose” during his Senate confirmation hearings.(RELATED: Revealed: The same Washington Post that accused 200 websites of being puppets for Russian propaganda actually TAKES money from… Russia)

Here’s the real story.

Yes, Sessions, as a U.S. senator and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, saw Kislyak once during an address to the Heritage Foundation over the summer; Kislyak was one of a small gaggle of foreign diplomats at the event. And yes, Kislyak came to his Senate office once shortly thereafter to discuss the Ukraine and relations between the U.S. and Russia. As The New York Times reported:

While confirming the conversations, the department played down both. Of the Heritage Foundation encounter, a Justice Department official said the Russian ambassador was among a small group of diplomats who approached Mr. Sessions as he was leaving the stage. The ambassadors, the official said, thanked Mr. Sessions for his remarks and invited him to join them at various events they were sponsoring, but he made no commitments to do so.

Of the office visit, the official said, the discussion focused on relations between the United States and Russia and issues the two countries were facing, although the department left open the possibility that there had been “superficial” comments about news related to the election.

Sessions said he never discussed the U.S. election and in particular Trump’s campaign, period. End of story. And there is no evidence to the contrary.

But beyond this, why is it wrong for Sessions to have this kind of formal contact with a foreign diplomat – well within the purview of his office – but Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., can share Krispy Kreme doughnuts with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in New York City and that’s okay?

Because in 2003, that’s just what Schumer did, as noted by The Gateway Pundit, when he welcomed Putin to NYC as Lukoil, the Russian oil company, was opening its first gas station in the Big Apple.

Fast forward to the present day. Lo and behold, who’s one of the primary political figures pushing the fake narrative that Team Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the November election from Hillary Clinton? That would be Schumer, who is now calling on his former Senate colleague to resign…over allegations of wrongdoing, not over proof of wrongdoing (because there isn’t any).

And where was the Alt-Left media and Deep State outrage when Putin was meeting with Obama – 22 times over the course of the former president’s two terms in office? As reported by Breitbart News:

With Democrats and their aides in the media insisting that even daring to meet with a Russian official is somehow a fireable offense, a look at visitor logs of the White House during Barack Obama’s presidency reveals Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak visited Obama or his operatives at least 22 times.

But Obama was president, so there’s no comparison – right? Wrong. Sessions – again, then a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee – often met with foreign diplomats as part of his job. In fact, according to Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores, Sessions had at least 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors, including those from Australia, Britain, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Poland and Russia. (RELATED: Sessions on the hot seat now as Dems mark him as next Trump administration casualty)

Then again, there is the Left’s “love affair” with Putin’s television network, RT. As reported exclusively by The Daily Caller, while former Trump National Security Advisor and retired Gen. Michael Flynn was accused of being “dangerously pro-Russian” because he attended the 10th anniversary of the state-owned network, “a host of liberal American political activists and journalists have much more than occasional meetings with RT.

“Many of them in fact draw regular paychecks from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s flagship TV network,” The DCNF reported.

And while the discredited fake news establishment media rarely report it, “many of the liberal activists and journalists who participate in RT programming openly bash the United States and defend Russia,” the site reported.

Clearly, once again, there is a yuuuuge double standard taking place here with Sessions.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

