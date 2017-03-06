Former Obama AG Lynch attempting to incite more violence and bloodshed against Trump-supporting Americans

In case you missed it, there was another violent and bloody protest at the University of California-Berkeley over the weekend. As part of the nationwide “March 4 Trump” movement, supporters of the president turned out on the Alt-Left campus and were immediately attacked by Antifascist cowards who masked their faces and either beat or pepper-sprayed Trump rally attendees, many of whom were older Americans.

This will become even more serious in the months ahead, primarily because major Democratic figures are egging on such attacks and calling for more violence – just like Hitler’s Brown Shirts in the 1930s (and Trump supporters are fascists?).

Count former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who is also a former federal prosecutor, among those figures.

As reported by WorldNetDaily, Lynch – in a new video being championed by Marxist Democrats in Congress as “words of inspiration” – called specifically for more violence and “blood in the streets” – the very same day of the Berkeley attacks.

Claiming Americans are now experiencing “great fear and uncertainty” – which alludes to the election of Donald J. Trump as president – she continues saying in the video, which is less than a minute long, that “our rights” are “being assailed, being trampled on and even being rolled back,” all without providing a scintilla of evidence. (RELATED: America-Hating Alt-Left Admits They Want To Make Country “Ungovernable” To Disrupt Trump And Create Anarchy)

However, it’s what she says next that ought to inflame your sensibilities:

I know that this is difficult, but I remind you that this has never been easy. We have always had to work to move this country forward to achieve the great ideals of our Founding Fathers.

It has been people, individuals who have banded together, ordinary people who simply saw what needed to be done and came together and supported those ideals who have made the difference. They’ve marched, they’ve bled and yes, some of them died. This is hard. Every good thing is. We have done this before. We can do this again.

Lynch – who is now remembered for meeting Bill Clinton for about an hour on an airport tarmac in Arizona the week before the FBI and DoJ decided not to prosecute his Democratic presidential candidate wife, Hillary Clinton, for her criminal mishandling of classified data – is scheduled to receive the Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medal of Law from the University of Virginia. Do you think the founding fathers would agree with her call for violence against supporters of a duly-elected president?

What’s more, how many times have we heard over the course of our lifetimes – heard again during Trump’s inauguration – from people on both sides of the political aisle – that one of the most unique and enduring things about the United States was its peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next?

Now, it seems, since their chosen candidate lost to a billionaire businessman and former reality TV host, the Alt-Left have decided they have some “right,” in the vein of our revolutionary founding, to use violence and even kill people to impose their will on the rest of the country.

Whether through the continuation of the fake narrative that Trump and Russia colluded to “steal the election,” or the hiring of rent-a-thugs by sponsors of sedition like George Soros, or calls by the nation’s largest hate group, the Democratic Party, to beat and kill political opponents, it’s obvious the Alt-Left is America’s biggest enemy, not its revolutionary “saviors.” (RELATED: George Soros’ Attempt To Start A Left-Wing Revolution Will End Badly When Patriots Step Up To Defend Liberty)

As The National Sentinel reported regarding the incident, these acts – which are now commonplace among anti-Trump factions – have risen to the level of domestic terrorism that demands a response from the Trump Justice Department:

This is domestic terrorism. At the very least, it’s a major violation of civil rights. Mr. President, your supporters are not only suffering on your behalf, they are being denied their constitutional rights to stand up for you; when will you meet these attacks with appropriate federal charges?

Yes, Mr. President – if not now, when?

