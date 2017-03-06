Congresswoman says US is supporting terror groups in Syria that murder, rape innocent civilians

There’s been a lot of talk across the internet about the United States supporting terrorists in the Middle East. From photos released from abandoned ISIS hideouts with U.S. made weapons, to reports of collaborating with ISIS in Syrian airstrikes, one must wonder just how much longer the truth will be suppressed from the public.

Many investigative journalists have said that the U.S. actually created ISIS. The claims of supporting terrorist groups aren’t rhetoric from conspiracy theorists –they’re just plain facts. (RELATED: Read more about the fight against terrorism.)

The support of terrorist groups is something that’s supposedly being continued on President Trump’s watch. After the President is finished building his cabinet, it wouldn’t be shocking if he brings this information to the public’s attention. Between recent revelations about Obama wiretapping Trump Tower, and The New York Times admitting that Obama sabotaged his transition, Trump is ready to make the previous administration’s horrible actions transparent.

Will there ever be evidence brought to light showing — undeniably — that Barack Hussein Obama was using American taxpayer dollars to support terrorism? It appears there is already undeniable proof, at least according to what Hawaiian Congresswoman, Tulsi Gabbard, had to say. She has been preaching about the real issues in Syria since her return from a trip just weeks ago.

There’s no such thing as “moderate” rebels

Rep. Gabbard heard of the suffering by the people of Syria and decided to plan a secret trip to the country to see what was happening. What Gabbard found astonished her. She saw evidence first hand that the U.S. was supporting terrorists. While she met with various citizens in Syria, they overwhelmingly asked why the United States and its allies have been supporting the terror against them. The U.S. supported groups, after all, have been murdering and raping countless innocent civilians.

Talking points by lawmakers in Washington have indicated that the U.S. has been supporting “moderate rebels”. But is there even such thing as “moderate-rebels”?

After returning to the U.S., Gabbard appeared on CNN to speak about the situation in Syria. To much surprise, she claimed that the U.S. has been helping terrorists.

During the interview, the Congresswoman said that “moderate-rebels” don’t exist. Every rebel group in the region is causing terror by murdering and raping innocent civilians. She also claimed that the major rebel groups in the region fighting are affiliated with Al Qaeda and ISIS. Tapper appeared shocked when she claimed that the U.S. has been funding these groups to fight against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

As reported by YourNewsWire, Gabbard said:

“The reality is, Jake – and I’m glad you bought up that point – every place that I went, every person I spoke to, I asked this question to them. And without hesitation, they said ‘there are no moderate rebels, who are these moderate rebels that people keep speaking of?'”

“Regardless of the name of these groups, the strongest fighting force on the ground in Syria is Al-Nusra or Al-Qaeda and ISIS. That is a fact. There are a number of different other groups, all of them are fighting alongside, with or under the command of the strongest group on the ground that is trying to overthrow Assad.”

It is apparent that our tax dollars have been paying to give support to terrorists who are murdering and raping innocent people on the other side of the world. With President Trump looking to live up to his pledge of destroying ISIS, we may end up killing the very people we have been supporting all along.

