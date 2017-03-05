Autism, mercury, thimerosal and vaccines: Natural News releases large collection of scientific knowledge that’s been suppressed by the FDA, CDC and pharma-controlled media

The fake news media (CNN, WashPo, NYT, etc.) doesn’t want you to see any of the scientific evidence presented here for the simple reason that it shows mercury in vaccines is damaging to children.

If printed, the collection of studies and author citations found here is over 50 pages in length, and it reveals precisely what the pharma-controlled fake news media doesn’t want you to know. Yes, there is an overwhelming amount of scientific evidence that conclusively and convincingly establishes the irrefutable fact that mercury is toxic when injected into the bodies of children via vaccines. Despite the fact that all this evidence exists, there is no more dangerous utterance a person can say in today’s pharma-monopolized “corporate science” society than, simply, “Mercury should be removed from all vaccines.”

Poisoning children to protect profits

The very idea that mercury might be harmful to inject into children, if acknowledged as true, would require the vaccine industry to effectively admit that it has been knowingly poisoning millions of children for decades and did nothing to stop it. Any embracing of the real science linking mercury to neurodevelopmental damage is simultaneously an admission of guilt by the criminally-run vaccine industry… and they aren’t going to admit to any guilt at all, even if it means poisoning millions more children for years to come.

Meanwhile, the loss of cognitive capacity across the U.S. population due to mercury in vaccines is estimated to be tens of millions of aggregate IQ points lost each year across the population. Mercury-laced vaccinations are literally a “mass dumbing down” of the population via chemical assault. Brains are being damaged — and lives destroyed — every single day that mercury continues to be allowed in vaccines… especially those given to children and expectant mothers. Read this Natural News story to see the documented proof that California’s HHS Secretary openly encourages injecting children with mercury-laden vaccines.

That is exactly why the mercury poisoning of our children must be stopped. Mercury must be removed from all vaccines, and those children provably harmed by mercury from immunizations must be allowed their day in court. (A real court, not the vaccine injury kangaroo court that’s essentially run by the pharmaceutical industry.)

Read this astonishing collection of evidence yourself, and learn what the vaccine industry — and its fake news media collaborators — desperately hopes you never discover.

It was determined that there was a close correlation between mercury doses from thimerosal–containing childhood vaccines and the prevalence of autism from the late 1980s through the mid-1990s. In contrast, there was a potential correlation between the number of primary pediatric measles-containing vaccines administered and the prevalence of autism during the 1980s. In addition, it was found that there were statistically significant odds ratios for the development of autism following increasing doses of mercury from thimerosal-containing vaccines (birth cohorts: 1985 and 1990-1995) in comparison to a baseline measurement (birth cohort: 1984). The contribution of thimerosal from childhood vaccines (>50% effect) was greater than MMR vaccine on the prevalence of autism observed in this study.

CONCLUSIONS : The results of this study agree with a number of previously published studies. These studies have shown that there is biological plausibility and epidemiological evidence showing a direct relationship between increasing doses of mercury from thimerosal-containing vaccines and neurodevelopmental disorders, and measles-containing vaccines and serious neurological disorders. It is recommended that thimerosal be removed from all vaccines, and additional research be undertaken to produce a MMR vaccine with an improved safety profile.

Recently, it was found that autistic children had a higher mercury exposure during pregnancy due to maternal dental amalgam and thimerosal-containing immunoglobulin shots. It was hypothesized that children with autism have a decreased detoxification capacity due to genetic polymorphism. In vitro, mercury and thimerosal in levels found several days after vaccination inhibit methionine synthetase (MS) by 50%. Normal function of MS is crucial in biochemical steps necessary for brain development, attention and production of glutathione, an important antioxidative and detoxifying agent. Repetitive doses of thimerosal leads to neurobehavioral deteriorations in autoimmune susceptible mice, increased oxidative stress and decreased intracellular levels of glutathione in vitro. Subsequently, autistic children have significantly decreased level of reduced glutathione. Promising treatments of autism involve detoxification of mercury, and supplementation of deficient metabolites.

Autism is a syndrome characterized by impairments in social relatedness and communication, repetitive behaviors, abnormal movements, and sensory dysfunction. Recent epidemiological studies suggest that autism may affect 1 in 150 US children. Exposure to mercury can cause immune, sensory, neurological, motor, and behavioral dysfunctions similar to traits defining or associated with autism, and the similarities extend to neuroanatomy, neurotransmitters, and biochemistry. Thimerosal, a preservative added to many vaccines, has become a major source of mercury in children who, within their first two years, may have received a quantity of mercury that exceeds safety guidelines. A review of medical literature and US government data suggests that: (i) many cases of idiopathic autism are induced by early mercury exposure from thimerosal; (ii) this type of autism represents an unrecognized mercurial syndrome; and (iii) genetic and non-genetic factors establish a predisposition whereby thimerosal’s adverse effects occur only in some children.

Research quotes on mercury, Thimerosal, vaccines and autism

Those studies link thimerosal to a vast inventory of grim neurological disorders now epidemic in children, including ADD, ADHD, speech delay, tics, ASD, and autism. Other studies demonstrate Thimerosal’s causation to asthma and a tenfold increase in Alzheimer’s in adults exposed to Thimerosal-laced flu shots. During three years of research, we were not able to find a single credible study in the open public health literature that shows thimerosal to be safe. These impacts are no surprise. Mercury is a potent brain poison hundreds of times more toxic than lead. Science shows that the ethyl mercury in thimerosal is fifty times as toxic to brain cells and twice as persistent in the brain as the heavily regulated methylmercury in fish. Thimerosal is so toxic that when a doctor carelessly shatters a multidose flu vial, state laws require evacuation of the building and clean-up by trained hazmat crews wearing protective boots, gloves, and respirators. Common sense should tell us that it’s not a good idea to inject this poison into infants or expectant mothers.

– Vaccine Whistleblower – Exposing Autism Research Fraud at the CDC by Kevin Barry, Esq.

A large proportion of the millions of U. S. children and adults suffering from autism, seizures, mental retardation, hyperactivity, dyslexia, and other branches of the hydra-headed entity called ‘development disabilities’ owe their disorders to one of the vaccines against childhood diseases. -Harris Coulter, Ph.D. The U.S. government has finally begun to recognize the problems associated with vaccinations. Congress adopted the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System (VAERS) and the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP). The purpose of VAERS, monitored by the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC, is to gather information from physicians regarding adverse reactions to vaccinations. Over 33,000 reactions were reported between 1992 and 1996. Compensation is provided for families with wellfounded complaints. The NVICP has paid out over $1.2 billion to parents of children injured or killed by vaccines. All of the above begs the question, “Are there any safe vaccines?” Vaccine Ingredients: All vaccines contain active ingredients, stabilizers, and sterilizers. The active ingredients mostly include protein particles, DNA, and RNA from bacteria and viruses.

– Alternative Medicine – The Definitive Guide (2nd Edition) by Larry Trivieri

The underlying problem is simple enough: Each person normally take substances into his body through his stomach, where harmful bacteria are generally destroyed. But a vaccine is injected directly into a muscle or directly into the bloodstream, thus bypassing the normal protections. This is highly dangerous! The problem is that it is impossible to purify the vaccines properly. To do so would require too much time and expense to try to examine every microscopic portion (identify every toxin, poison, and microbe) and eliminate the bad ones. It simply cannot be done. So monkey pus, horse urine, raw animal hormones, and other substances are “purified” somewhat: then they are injected into your child.

– The Natural Remedies Encyclopedia (Seventh Edition) by Vance H. Ferrell, M.D. and Harold M. Cherne

Pertussis Vaccine: May afflict 45,000 cases of autism per year in America, which afflicts 15 victims in every 10.000 births: there are now 5 00,000 of these victims in the U.S. In Sweden not using the pertussis vaccine, there is virtually no autism (and likewise in Holland). Polio Vaccine: Developed in the late 1940’s from dead pig and monkey kidney pus infected with poliomyelitis, and lactalbuminhydrolysate, chemical antibiotics, and calf serum. This live-virus vaccine recently tested to harbor 149 live viruses and bacteria living in the vaccine solution: including monkey Simian Virus SV-40 that damages cells and causes brain cancer (rare in 1950, has risen dramatically), found in non Hodgkins lymphoma, prostate and bone cancers, and may be passed genetically to offspring; Cruelly administered to tens of millions of Americans between 1940 through 1961.

– Anti Aging Manual – The Encyclopedia of Natural Health by Joseph B Marion

Researcher W.B. Clarke reported he never saw a case of cancer in an unvaccinated person (New York Press. Jan., 1909); and cancers have increased 40% from 1947 to 1984. Vaccinations in children may cause demyelinating encephalitis of Brain and nerve cells for permanent learning disabilities and behavior problems, lessening intellectual and thinking abilities for sever 1 generations; Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) scores have been lowering the last 40 years, from 500 average in 1941, to 478 on math and 424 on verbal tests in the 1980’s; American College Testing (ACT) scores lowered during the same time; as did tests of military recruits; and violence has escalated 6 times since 1940.

– Anti Aging Manual – The Encyclopedia of Natural Health by Joseph B Marion

From 1991 to 1999, the number of children requiring special education services for autism increased by 500%. This study investigated the link between developmental disability in children 1-9 years of age and prior infant vaccination with 3 doses of the newly recommended mercury-containing hepatitis B vaccine. Boys who received 3 doses of the mercury-containing hepatitis B vaccine during infancy were nearly 9 times more likely (OR=8.63) than unvaccinated boys to need early intervention services, a proxy for developmental disability. This study provides strong evidence toward answering the Institute of Medicine’s open question about whether there is a link between mercury-containing vaccines and neurodevelopmental disorders. In developing nations, hepatitis B (and other) vaccines still contain mercury. In the United States, some influenza vaccines still contain mercury. Boys who received hepatitis B vaccines containing mercury were 3 times more likely than unvaccinated boys to develop autism ‘ ‘Boys vaccinated as neonates had threefold greater odds for autism diagnosis compared to boys never vaccinated or vaccinated after the first month of life. ” Gallagher CM, Goodman MS.

– Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies – 400 Important Scientific Papers Summarized by Neil Z. Miller

What is regressive autism and why does it occur? Is it the consequence of multi-systemic dysfunction affecting the elimination of heavy metals and the ability to regulate neural temperature. Similar Symptoms in Autism and mercury Poisoning – The similarities in symptomology between autism spectrum disorders and chronic low-dose mercury poisoning suggest a causal relationship between thimerosal and the disorders. Mercury occurs in the environment in three broad forms: elemental, inorganic, and organic.

– Thimerosal – Let the Science Speak – The Evidence Supporting the Immediate Removal of Mercury — aKnown Neurotoxin — from Vaccines by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Analyzing VAERS, children who received DTaP vaccines with thimerosal were significantly more likely to develop autism (OR = 2.6), mental retardation (OR=2.5), and personality disorders (OR =1.5) when compared to children who received thimerosal-free DTaP vaccines. For every additional microgram (mcg) of mercury injected into a child via thimerosal-containing vaccines, the odds of developing autism increased by 2.9%, mental retardation increased by 4.8%, and personality disorders increased by 1.2%. Data from the U.S. Department of Education revealed a significant relationship between increasing mercury from thimerosal in childhood vaccines and autism (OR = 2.5) and speech disorders (OR = 1.4). Compared to FDA safety guidelines for the daily oral ingestion of methyl-mercury, children received up to 32 times more mercury than allowable from their childhood vaccines. The findings in this study and others indicate that thimerosal should be removed immediately from all childhood vaccines.

– Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies – 400 Important Scientific Papers Summarized by Neil Z. Miller

An accelerated increase in total brain volume between 6 and 14 months of age is a consistent finding for many children with autism. Findings in this study suggest that vaccines may be associated with significant disturbances in brain growth and development. Thimerosal (Mercury) thimerosal contains mercury. It is added to multi-dose vials of vaccines to prevent bacterial contamination when more than one needle is inserted into the vial. In the United States, infants and children received high quantities of mercury from several CDC-recommended vaccines that contained thimerosal – DTaP, hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) – until about 2002 when thimerosal was removed from most vaccines. Today, developed countries continue to inject significant quantities of mercury from thimerosa lcontaining influenza vaccines into pregnant women, infants and children. In developing nations, infants are still exposed to high quantities of mercury from several thimerosal-containing vaccines.

– Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies – 400 Important Scientific Papers Summarized by Neil Z. Miller

Cooper went on to cite Wakefield as the person responsible for parents believing vaccines cause autism. He said that desperate parents were swayed by Wakefield’s study of “just twelve children- that’s right, just twelve children.” Jenny McCarthy was also named as someone else responsible for spreading this dangerous belief. Cooper told viewers that Wakefield said he had found a link between autism and the mumps, measles, and rubella vaccine. CNN showed videos of McCarthy being interviewed and speaking at a rally in Washington, D.C. A 2008 clip of US Congressman Dan Burton, whose grandson has autism, was shown talking about the mercury-based vaccine preservative thimerosal, which he linked to autism this after we were told by Cooper that “lawmakers also latched on to the research.” Burton was shown saying, “We’ve had leading scientists from around the world come and testify before my committee who are certain that one of the major causes of autism is the mercury in the vaccination.” Immediately, Cooper informed viewers the autism rate continues to increase despite the fact that mercury was taken out of children’s vaccines in 2001.

– The Big Autism Cover-Up – How and Why the Media Is Lying to the American Public by Anne Dachel

Despite the lack of a clear before-and-after window for thimerosal exposure in the United States in the last decade, four studies in particular have found evidence for autism prevalence declining when thimerosal exposure has been reduced. A 2004 study by the Geiers calculated an average mercury dose from vaccines for children in two birth cohorts, from 1981 to 1985 and from 1990 to 1996. The calculations were based on the CDC’s Biological Surveillance Summaries and yearly live birth estimates. Figures for the number of autism cases came from US Department of Education data sets. The researchers compared this data and wrote: We have observed for birth cohorts from the mid-to-late 1980s through the early 1990s that as there was an increase in the average mercury dose from thimerosal-containing childhood vaccines a corresponding increase in the prevalence of autism occurred. A maximum in mercury from thimerosal containing childhood vaccines and the prevalence of autism occurred for the birth cohort of 1993, and from 1993 through 1996, as the average mercury dose from thimerosal-containing vaccines decreased, a corresponding decrease in the prevalence of autism also ensued.

– Thimerosal – Let the Science Speak – The Evidence Supporting the Immediate Removal of Mercury

There is an unarguable causal connection between MMR and autism. Fortunately, Wakefield was finally unmuzzled, and in his shocking book Callous Disregard we learn the whole story behind the story. For anyone who actually looks at the record, Wakefield is exonerated and validated – scientifically, legally, and ethically. To pay the price he paid for standing up to the world medical profession and exposing their systematic negligence – that’s something supremely rare in today’s world. Moral fiber, professional integrity it’s an honor to belong to the same species as Andrew Wakefield.

– Vaccination Is Not Immunization by Tim O’Shea

Beyond vaccines, other recent studies have found significant associations between environmental sources of mercury exposure and autism spectrum disorders. A study supported by the CDC implicated mercury, among other metals, as the air pollutant most associated with higher risks of autism spectrum disorder diagnoses among a sample of children born in the San Francisco Bay area in 1994. A follow-up study extended the findings to other parts of California. Meanwhile, a master’s thesis completed at Louisiana State University in 2006 noted an association between mercury in fish and air emissions and developmental disorders, including autism. Also in 2006 and then in 2009, researchers demonstrated that increases in environmental mercury (from power plants, for instance) and distance from point sources of mercury exposure in Texas were significantly related to the risk of an individual being diagnosed with an ASD. The 2006 study found that “on average, for each 1000 lb of environmentally released mercury, there was a 43% increase in the rate of special education services and a 61% increase in the rate of autism.

– Thimerosal – Let the Science Speak – The Evidence Supporting the Immediate Removal of Mercury — a Known Neurotoxin — from Vaccines by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

There is strong resistance among drug companies, and government regulators to the notion that mercury might be the cause of today’s autism epidemic. They back up their claims with data that has been manipulated and faulty studies. The most damning response to their claims is case histories like Jake’s, where children have made a complete recovery from autism following heavy metal chelation. According to the largest survey of its kind ever undertaken, removing mercury from the bodies of autistic kids via chelation is the therapy most commonly found to improve or eliminate of the symptoms of autism. Research has also found that those who survived acrodynia produced grandchildren with a far greater incidence of autism – a sign of heritable mercury sensitivity. Mercury was present in most childhood vaccines until 2000, and is still present in flu vaccines. However, the especially large autism epidemic in the US may have a second cause – high fructose corn syrup, which often contains mercury well above safe levels. In addition, there is the burden of mercury a fetus receives as a result of the mother’s mercury burden due to amalgams, injections and food intake.

– Mercury Poisoning – The Undiagnosed Epidemic by David Hammond

It is neurotoxic, damages the brains of vulnerable children and of the elderly, and is linked to the rise of autism and Dementia epidemics. From the Transcripts of the vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting (VRBPAC) and Scientific Papers mercury is indisputably a dangerous chemical. If a mercury thermometer breaks, the mercury must be disposed of with enormous care. Yet, for decades’ mercury has been blithely added to kill microbial cells and fungi in vaccines to give these a longer ‘shelf life.’ This is despite at least a hundred years of research that has amply demonstrated that mercury accumulates in humans and can cause severe brain and nervous system damage and even deaths. As mercury-containing vaccines are repeatedly given to children and the elderly, the danger increases for them with every dose. Yet in 2009 it was officially advised to consider giving over-80-year olds three doses in the same month of a 5 mg mercury-loaded swine flu vaccine. This is Pandemrix, a vaccine that also controversially contains squalene and formaldehyde.

-The Vaccine Papers by Janine Roberts

I saw one child with autism in the eighties, one child with autism in the early nineties, and, then, in the late nineties, I was literally flooded with patients. I’ve evaluated and treated now approximately twenty-one hundred patients with autism.” My Linda and the doctor discuss how Jordan gets his needs met, since he’s not able to speak. She’s shown saying, “When he wants to eat a hot meal, he’ll bring me a spatula and a hot-pad.” Dr. Green continues to explain what the mercury in his vaccines did to Jordan. “Jordan received mercury far exceeding EPA safety guidelines. We know that mercury causes neurotoxicity. There’s no controversy about that. Does it cause autism? It contributes to the damages that lead to autism. Jordan was not born with autism. He was a normal child. He was injured by vaccinations, and the injuries led to his autism.” The next scene in the film shows Lawrence Palevsky, MD, who says, “Certainly this is a controversial point in the medical field because the conventional medical community has basically stated that there is no link between mercury and autism.”

– The Big Autism Cover-Up – How and Why the Media Is Lying to the American Public by Anne Dachel

This study found that the children with autism studied had elevated porphyrin levels; those with Asperger’s were also elevated, but not as high as those with autism, and when a subgroup of children with autism was treated with the chelator DMSA, the result was a significant drop in urinary porphyrin excretion. These data implicate environmental toxicity in childhood autistic disorder.

-VACCINE EPIDEMIC – How Corporate Greed, Biased Science, and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights, Our Health, and Our Children by Louise Kuo Habakus, M.A. and Mary Holland, J.D.

As potential hazards from vaccination began to be explored by the autism community, the EPA’s rules on mercury disposal and their application to thimerosal-containing vaccines became a focus. The realization that mercury levels in vaccines were so high that they were legally classified as hazardous materials, and that the law required they be disposed of according to hazmat protocols, led many to further doubt the government’s safety claims. For example, Wisconsin’s hazardous waste disposal guidelines state that: Some vaccines are preserved with 1:10,000 or 0.01 percent thimerosal (see the vaccines in the table titled “Thimerosal Content in Some U.S. Licensed Vaccines” at www.vaccinesafety.edu/thi-table.htm that have .01% in the thimerosal Concentration column). Thimerosal contains about 50 percent mercury by weight. Vaccines with 1:10,000 or 0.01 percent thimerosal have about 50 mg/L mercury, which exceeds the 0.2 mg/L hazardous waste toxicity characteristic regulatory level for mercury.

– VACCINE EPIDEMIC – How Corporate Greed, Biased Science, and Coercive Government Threaten OurHuman Rights, Our Health, and Our Children by Louise Kuo Habakus, M.A. and Mary Holland, J.D.

I firmly believe that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccination program, recommended at the federal level but strongly influencing state mandates, has led to the dramatic rise in autism starting in or around 1988. That is a strong statement; however, it is supported by sound science, including the well-described toxicity of thimerosal- and aluminum-containing vaccines. There is no doubt that thimerosal is toxic. For example, in 1977, a report was published regarding the deaths of ten of thirteen infants treated for infected umbilical cords. These infants died from mercury toxicity due to the application of a thimerosal-containing antiseptic externally to their skin. Thimerosal releases ethylmercury, which is insoluble in water and penetrates the skin and all organs of the body with great ease. Due to their lack of mature liver and kidney functions, infants could not effectively excrete this mercury, so it built up to toxic and ultimately lethal levels.

– VACCINE EPIDEMIC – How Corporate Greed, Biased Science, and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights, Our Health, and Our Children by Louise Kuo Habakus, M.A. and Mary Holland, J.D.

The rise in autism rates in various countries has closely paralleled the increase in the vaccination rates and the amount of mercury infants received. Although correlation does not mean causation, the fact that vaccines contained thimerosal – which contains mercury, a known neurotoxin – would seem to make it a candidate in the causation of autism. Vaccines contain at least two substances that are widely accepted as neurotoxic – thimerosal, which contains mercury; and aluminum, usually as aluminum phosphate or aluminum hydroxide. The thimerosal is added to vaccines to prevent bacterial contamination, while the aluminum salt is added as an adjuvant.

– Mercury Poisoning – The Undiagnosed Epidemic by David Hammond

“Comparison of Blood and Brain mercury Levels in Infant Monkeys Exposed to Methylmercury or vaccines Containing Thimerosal” – The CDC has used the ingested methylmercury safety standard to claim that injected ethylmercury is safe. This study demonstrates that methylmercury standards are not a suitable measure for determining risk from injected ethylmercury exposure, as injected ethylmercury becomes trapped in the brain at a much higher rate than ingested methylmercury.

-VACCINE EPIDEMIC – How Corporate Greed, Biased Science, and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights, Our Health, and Our Children by Louise Kuo Habakus, M.A. and Mary Holland, J.D.

This dubious practice continues because the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that it saves about 15 cents per vaccine dose to manufacture 10-dose vials (with thimerosal) compared to single-dose vials without mercury. The studies in this chapter provide strong evidence that vaccines containing mercury significantly increase the risk of neurodevelopmental effects, including speech and sleep disorders, developmental delay, attention deficit disorder, premature puberty, mental retardation, and autism. Infants who received vaccines containing mercury had significantly increased odds of being diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder “The present study provides new epidemiological evidence supporting an association between increasing organic-mercury exposure from thimerosal-containing childhood vaccines and the subsequent risk of an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis.

– Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies – 400 Important Scientific Papers Summarized by Neil Z. Miller

You will still hear people deny that thimerosal in vaccines could have been responsible for rising cases of autism. The naysayer logic is that mercury has been mostly phased out of vaccines, yet autism rates have continued to rise. This “proves” that vaccines are safe and that thimerosal is too. But while vaccine manufacturers phased out thimerosal, the thimerosal-containing flu vaccine was universally recommended to pregnant women, more vaccines were added to the schedule, and higher doses of aluminum, another known neurotoxin, were injected into infants. Unlike mercury, which is a preservative, aluminum is used in vaccines as an adjuvant-a foreign substance that the body recognizes as toxic. The aluminum in vaccines helps induce the body’s immune system to mount a strong antibody response to the viral and bacteria proteins also found in the vaccines. Currently another vaccine loaded with aluminum is being pushed on pregnant women, the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis).

-The Vaccine-Friendly Plan – Dr. Paul’s Safe and Effective Approach to Immunity and Health by PaulThomas, M.D.

Amy Holmes compared the exposure to mercury of 94 children diagnosed with autism and 45 healthy controls. On analyzing the data from both groups, Holmes discovered that the mothers of autistic children had significantly higher exposure to mercury through their amalgams and Rhogam vaccinations than the mothers of non-autistic children. Autistic children are more susceptible to the effects of mercury. What was equally significant was that the autistic children had much lower levels of mercury in their first baby haircuts (shown in the top line of the table), even though they were exposed to higher levels of the metal through Rhogam injections and their mother’s amalgams. This supports the notion that certain children retain mercury within their bodies, and are thus predisposed to autism. Exposure differences in autistic group compared to controls.

-Mercury Poisoning – The Undiagnosed Epidemic by David Hammond

Based on Autism Speaks’ long history of partnership with the CDC, and based on Autism Speaks’ recent statement that “Vaccines do not cause autism,” Autism Speaks cannot be considered an independent organization to be trusted to honestly research issues regarding vaccination using the SEED data going forward. On February 5, 2015, Autism Speaks’ Chief Science Officer Rob Ring definitively stated: “Over the last two decades, extensive research has asked whether there is any link between childhood vaccinations and autism. The results of this research are clear: vaccines do not cause autism.” Another reason to disqualify Autism Speaks as an independent organization for SEED data interpretation is its long history of hiring pharmaceutical executives. Chief Science Officer Rob Ring formerly worked at Pfizer and Wyeth. Before joining Autism Speaks, former Autism Speaks executive Peter Bell worked at Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the unit of Johnson &c Johnson that manufactures Risperdal.

– Vaccine Whistleblower – Exposing Autism Research Fraud at the CDC by Kevin Barry, Esq.

Several studies provide evidence that infant exposure to thimerosal-containing vaccines increases the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit disorder and tic disorder. Other studies show that thimerosal is toxic to human neuron cells in vitro. Mercury in childhood vaccines can cause premature puberty “The results of the present study show an association between increased mercury exposure from thimerosal-containing vaccines and premature puberty. The observed effects were consistent with the known human endocrine disrupting effects of mercury exposure. Mercury is a known endocrine disruptor that may interact with sex steroids to increase the risk of a child developing premature puberty. Many children with this condition, especially boys, are more aggressive than normal, which can cause behavior problems.

– Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies – 400 Important Scientific Papers Summarized by Neil Z. Miller

Studies which purport to prove thimerosal does not cause autism (but actually prove otherwise). There are at least 14 studies which claim to disprove the link between vaccines and autism, so to non-scientific (and many scientific) observers it would seem that the safety of vaccines has been well-proven. However, a closer examination of the data shows that the researchers involved have had conflicts of interest, made basic errors in calculations, or manipulated data to achieve a certain outcome.

– Mercury Poisoning – The Undiagnosed Epidemic by David Hammond

Overall, the study revealed that children with autism between the ages of two and fifteen who had received Thimerosal-preserved vaccines excreted lower levels of mercury into their hair as infants compared with normal, same-aged children also receiving these vaccines. The Holmes study suggested therefore that mercury could be lodging in the brain and hindering neurological development. Luis Maya and Flora Luna expanded the critique of Pichichero’s study. The authors pointed out that while Pichichero’s team had found ethylmercury to be excreted in appreciable quantities in the feces, the researchers did not study other body parts beyond the blood, such as the central nervous system. In agreement with Halsey and Goldman, Maya and Luna criticized Pichichero for neglecting to measure the peak serum levels of ethylmercury after the first hours of inoculation, though other investigations had documented substantially elevated blood concentrations in the first forty-eight to seventy-two hours after administration in pediatric vaccines.

– Thimerosal – Let the Science Speak – The Evidence Supporting the Immediate Removal of Mercury — aKnown Neurotoxin — from Vaccines by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

There is no debate that mercury in any form is toxic. Scientists may debate the differences in toxicity between different forms of mercury, such as ethylmercury (which is an ingredient in Thimerosal) or methylmercury (from fish). But all would agree that mercury is a potent neurotoxin. There is also no debate about the dramatic increase in prevalence of neurodevelopmental disorders, over the last few decades, including learning disabilities, attention deficit disorders, and autism. There may, however, be debate on the strength of the data and science implicating mercury in this increased prevalence of brain injury in children. These questions can never be adequately answered given the challenges of doing experimental studies on human subjects over long periods of time.

– Thimerosal – Let the Science Speak – The Evidence Supporting the Immediate Removal of Mercury — a Known Neurotoxin — from Vaccines by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

But, mercury’s ability to cause neurodamage is not unique. In the vaccines its action may be enhanced by the associated presence of much cellular debris, of aluminium and other chemicals as well as of loose or ‘naked’ DNA and RNA. It is this collective impact that must be considered in assessing if vaccination is a major cause of autism and of other disorders – but such investigations have rarely if ever been done. Mercury in vaccines became a focus of attention when the transcript leaked of a Vaccine Safety meeting held in June 2000 and attended by scientists from the CDC, FDA and the pharmaceutical industry. It was called because Dr Thomas Verstraeten of the CDC had reported, after studying the health records of 1,200 children, that mercury in vaccines was probably linked to brain damage in some of the vaccinated. He found exposure to thimerosal [the mercury compound used]-containing vaccines ‘at one month of age to be associated significantly with a misery and unhappiness disorder expressed by uncontrollable crying that is dose related.’ That is, the higher the child’s exposure to thimerosal the higher the misery.

– The Vaccine Papers by Janine Roberts

What they have come up with, both in Congressional committees and independent research is overwhelming and incontrovertible evidence that the autism epidemic has THREE PRIMARY VACCINE RELATED CAUSES: aluminum mercury MMR vaccine, aluminum kills brain cells. That’s not even controversial. It’s the principal adjuvant in today’s vaccines. Mercury in vaccines is in the form of thimerosal. MMR vaccine does not contain mercury. All 3 causes have been widely explored. But never together by mainstream science. The subject is verboten. MEASLES – MUMPS RUBELLA VACCINE In the US, the MMR vaccine was added to the mandated schedule in 1978, approved after studies lasting only 28 days. We saw the sales pitch above. To this day, no medium or long-term safety studies of MMR have ever been done. HERD IMMUNITY As we were led down the garden path of MMR vaccination, 2000 centuries of herd immunity – natural immunity – were cavalierly tossed out the window. Before the vaccine, whoever got one of these mild diseases thereby got lifetime immunity. No longer.

– Vaccination Is Not Immunization by Tim O’Shea

Authors who state there is no evidence of a connection between mercury and autism are talking nonsense. Here is a graph from the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons which correlates mercury with autism: How much education do you need to read this chart? The more mercury, the more autism. Research by Bradstreet et al. presented to the Institutes of Medicine hearings shows a “direct association between increasing mercury from thimerosal containing childhood vaccines and neurodevelopment disorders in children.” Because of overwhelming evidence, the study concluded that “mercury should be removed immediately from all biologic products.” That’s exactly what the FDA said back in 1999 when it “asked” vaccine manufacturers to leave thimerosal out. Asked. CDC and APA joined the recommendation. But thimerosal was never banned, nor can it ever be. As above, settlements. Class action. Banning it would be confirming its toxicity in vaccines. No hint of that must see the light of day.

– Vaccination Is Not Immunization by Tim O’Shea

On May 24, 2005, an ad in USA Today in huge bold type read: “Autism is preventable and reversible.” The message continued: “Today, 1 in 166 children is diagnosed with autism. It is critical that we have all the facts about this epidemic, including recent developments about autism’s relationship to mercury poisoning and how the right detoxification treatment can entirely reverse the disorder. “To find out more about this life-changing news, go to generationrescue.org. Generation Rescue was founded for parents by parents. We are dedicated to empowering parents with the truth to help their children heal.” While the ad didn’t mention the word “vaccines,” it did challenge the claim by countless doctors that autism was a genetic disorder that was now so prominent only because the definition had been broadened and the medical community was doing a better job diagnosing it. It also linked toxic mercury to a disorder now called an “epidemic.” One month later, on June 8, 2005, Generation Rescue paid for a startling ad in the New York Times. Again, the point was made that mercury can cause autism. The headline made the case: “MERCURY POISONING AND AUTISM-It isn’t a coincidence.

– The Big Autism Cover-Up – How and Why the Media Is Lying to the American Public by Anne Dachel

The vaccinated population had significantly higher rates of allergies, autism, ADHD, and learning disabilities. While Dr. Mawson’s study is small, it does show interesting differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups. Where is moral courage from the White House? President Obama (or the next president if he does not act quickly enough) should clean house of all those who control federal autism research funding at the NIH and CDC. For years, projects like Dr. Mawson’s vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study have been rejected as unethical, too difficult, or received a “low-priority score to disqualify it from funding.” As Dr. Thompson states, thimerosal causes tics and causes autism-like symptoms. It is abundantly clear that the CDC and the vaccine manufacturers will not remove the mercury-based preservative from vaccines unless they are forced to do so by regulators. It is time for a Presidential Executive Order removing mercury from all vaccines. In 2014, the Autism CARES research bill was reauthorized through 2019 with no changes to the status quo. The agenda of the CDC and their Autism Speaks partners-which has set autism research ten years behind-remains unchanged.

– Vaccine Whistleblower – Exposing Autism Research Fraud at the CDC by Kevin Barry, Esq.

Los Gatos, California, who specialized in children with autism and other autoimmune disorders. I had the same experience in 2003 when the facts finally overwhelmed me. Listening to multiple presentations at a medical conference about autism, I realized we had poisoned a generation of children with a mercury derived preservative called thimerosal that was in the majority of childhood vaccines. Since safety is tested vaccine by vaccine, no one from the CDC had ever calculated the cumulative amounts of mercury in the childhood vaccine schedule at the time. In a flurry of emails dated June 29, 1999, and later brought to the attention of Congress and the public through a Freedom of Information Act request, Peter Patri-arca, M.D., then director of the Division of Viral Products at the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Biologies Evaluation, wrote to his colleagues that it was not “rocket science” to add up the amount of mercury contained in vaccines. “Conversion of the percentage of thimerosal to actual micrograms of mercury involves ninth-grade math,” he pointed out. “What took the FDA so long to do the calculations?

– The Vaccine-Friendly Plan – Dr. Paul’s Safe and Effective Approach to Immunity and Health by Paul Thomas, M.D.

Back when it was only 1 child in 250, the House Committee on Government Reform looked at autism, 2000-2003. Under the leadership of Dan Burton, it wasn’t the usual whitewash. Burton’s grandson is autistic. From Burton’s opening statement in the hearings: “Through a Congressional mandate to review thimerosal in medicines, the FDA learned that childhood vaccines, when given according to the CDC’s recommendations exposed over 8,000 children a day in the United States to levels of mercury that exceeded Federal guidelines. Is there a connection between this toxic exposure to mercury and the autism epidemic?” Watch how the word ‘genetics’ pops up when mainstream press or ‘science’ is talking about a disease for which no drug or procedure has yet been marketed. Since money can’t be made by claiming to cure the disease, it is said to be ‘genetic,’ meaning that the disease comes from unpredictable, uncontrollable sources for which the patient is not responsible. Genetic predisposition – that’s the new mantra. Autism is in this category. Since they don’t have a drug cure yet, autism must be genetic.

– Vaccination Is Not Immunization by Tim O’Shea

Though they did not specifically study vaccination, they found that the same marker of inflammation that increases in the bloodstream after vaccination (it’s called CRP) is associated with a 43 percent greater risk of having a child with autism. This was not a small study. Brown and his team examined blood samples from over 1.2 million pregnancies. If that’s not enough to convince you to say no thank you to the flu vaccine during pregnancy, there’s yet another strike against this vaccine: mercury. Once added to infant teething powders and face makeup, mercury is a fat-soluble heavy metal that can cross the placenta and accumulate in fetal tissue. It is also one of the most toxic environmental threats to human health. Hundreds of well-designed studies have shown that even very small amounts of mercury can cause devastating health outcomes. Yet the vaccine preservative thimerosal, which is 49.6 percent ethylmercury by weight, is still added to the multidose flu vaccine given to pregnant women. I have no other way to say this: It’s just wrong. Even trace amounts of mercury have been shown to make adults sick.

– The Vaccine-Friendly Plan – Dr. Paul’s Safe and Effective Approach to Immunity and Health by Paul Thomas, M.D.

One of the vaccines that has been implicated in autism and autism-related disorders is MMR. Before most children even receive the MMR vaccine, they have already been exposed to a total of 187.5 micrograms of mercury through vaccines. All that mercury has many effects on the body, including on the immune system. When mercury attacks the immune cells, it causes decreased activity of the TH1 lymphocytes-a type of white blood cell that fights viruses, parasites, and other disease-causing organisms. Thus the immune system is compromised. The MMR vaccine-which contains three live viruses-is injected into the bodies of children whose lymphocytes cannot fight off viruses effectively, according to Andrew Wakefield, M.D.

– What Your Doctor May Not Tell You About Children’s Vaccinations by Stephania Cave, M.D., F.A.A.F.P.

This sharp increase in autism followed the introduction of MMR vaccine in 1975. Representative Dan Burton’s healthy grandson was given injections for 9 diseases in one day. These injections were followed by autism. These vaccines contain a preservative of mercury called thimerosal. The boy received 41 times the amount of mercury, which is capable of body harm. Mercury is a neurotoxin that can injure the brain and nervous system. And, tragically, it did. The number of compulsory vaccine injections has increased from 10 to 36 in the last 25 years. During this period, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of children suffering learning disabilities and attention deficit disorder. Many of these childhood disabilities are related to intrauterine cerebral damage from maternal cocaine use, but possibly vaccines cause many others. Another intriguing possible vaccine disability is that a dramatic increase in autoimmune diseases (insulin dependent diabetes mellitus, asthma, multiple sclerosis, lupus, Crohn’s Disease, and chronic fatigue syndrome) has occurred which some observers feel is due to trivalent vaccine (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella).

– A Physician’s Guide to Natural Health Products That Work by James A Howenstine

There are some toxicologists who believe that the mercury in thimerosal, the preservative used in vaccines, has contributed to the dramatic increase in the number of cases of autism over the past few decades. If vaccines do contribute to autism you would expect certain things to be true. Vaccines should contain a substance(s) toxic to brain cells. Children who develop autism should be more susceptible to these toxins. Removal of these toxins should enable recovery.

– Mercury Poisoning – The Undiagnosed Epidemic by David Hammond

The nation is seemingly in the midst of an autism epidemic. The California Department of Developmental Services found a 273% increase of autism between 1987 and 1998. Maryland reported a 513% increase in autism between 1993 and 1998 and several dozen other states have reported similar findings. Hearings in the U.S. House Government Reform Committee were held in August 1999 and April 2000 to investigate the possible causes. Testimony given before the committee included parents of New Jersey’s Brick Township, where one in 149 children suffers from autism, a much higher incidence than the national average. These parents contend that their children developed autistic symptoms after receiving childhood vaccinations. However, there is no conclusive evidence of the connection between autism and vaccines, with studies both supporting and dismissing the hypothesis. It is suspected that autism might be connected to the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine. One report by Dr. Vijendra Singh, of the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Michigan, found a higher incidence of MMR antibodies in autistic children.

– Alternative Medicine – The Definitive Guide (2nd Edition) by Larry Trivieri

The CDC, which continued to receive considerable flak over thimerosal, commissioned the Institute of Medicine to study mercury exposure through vaccines in infants and find out if there was any possible link to autism. While presenting its findings in 2004, the institute had categorically stated that it had found no ‘causal link’ between vaccines that contained thimerosal and autism. Some claim the institute was coached to furnish these results. Though thimerosal had been banned from use in childhood vaccines by then, litigation over the chemical’s effects continued to pile up and the CDC needed a public agency to ‘dispel’ these public doubts. However, among the “adverse events” found by the institute to be “consistently linked” to the DTaP and MMR vaccines were autism and autism-spectrum disorders. There was another category which listed “secondary” autism (ever heard of a ‘secondary’ disease?) as an adverse event, which were autism-like symptoms caused by chronic encephalopathy (abnormalities in brain tissue) and mitochondrial disorders.

– Vaccine-nation – Poisoning the Population, One Shot at a Time by Andreas Moritz

This often gives rise to debilitating symptoms (among the agents most often introduced through vaccines is thimerosal, which is linked to neurological damage in the brain), crippling side effects and even life-threatening conditions. Despite documented evidence that links vaccination to disease and injury, modern medicine insists that vaccines are a type of ‘health insurance’. But just so you know your facts, here is a brief look at what these chemicals contain. Antigen: At the crux of every vaccine is the disease-causing microorganism or pathogen against which immunity is sought to be induced. Preservatives: Preservatives are used to increase the shelf-life of a vaccine by preventing bacteria and fungi from invading it. In the US, the FDA allows the use of three preservatives: phenol, 2-phenoxyethanol and thimerosal.

– Vaccine-nation – Poisoning the Population, One Shot at a Time by Andreas Moritz

The response of the autism community to the Poling decision was to ask the logical question: “How many other cases of vaccine induced autism have been paid from the VICP that were never announced to the public?” In April 2011, a paper in the Pace Environmental Law Review revealed that eighty-three children who have received compensation in the VICP for vaccine-induced brain damage also have autism or an autism spectrum disorder. These findings once again raised concern about a causal relationship between vaccines and autism, but the government did nothing to investigate. Then, in April 2012, the CDC announced that the autism rate had increased from 1 in 110 to 1 in 88 in just two years. There was no explanation from the government for this dramatic increase. Following a New York City press conference by several autism groups calling for new hearings on the autism epidemic and the VICP, as well as the firings of several federal public health officials tasked with overseeing the autism research and response efforts, Indiana Congressman Dan Burton joined the demand.

– VACCINE EPIDEMIC – How Corporate Greed, Biased Science, and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights, Our Health, and Our Children by Louise Kuo Habakus, M.A. and Mary Holland, J.D.

Increased research dollars are spent on developing new vaccines, but little has been done to investigate the possible connection between vaccines and developmental problems (as in the possible connection between the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine and autism.) The possible side effects of immunization, including rashes, fever, diarrhea, autism, and even death, have been considered to be minimal when compared to the benefits. Vaccines may even cause serious defects in immune development and function, by bombarding the immune system with “inactivated” antigens suspended in solutions of toxic additives and solvents, including thimerosal (which contains mercury), aluminum, benzoic acid, and formaldehyde. The potentially devastating side effects associated with immunizations, combined with too many unanswered questions regarding their safety and effectiveness, are causing many health-care experts to now object to blanket immunization.

– Alternative Medicine – The Definitive Guide (2nd Edition) by Larry Trivieri

These findings, predictably, claimed there was no link whatsoever between the mercury-containing preservative and autism. But here’s another twist: By the time Verstraeten published his revised results, the former senior CDC epidemiologist had thrown in his lot with Big Pharma and was working with GlaxoSmithKline! Apart from wanting to ‘save face’, the CDC and FDA had been keen to protect the interests – mainly financial – of vaccine-makers. Hence, when the FDA and CDC were forced to direct pharmaceutical companies to stop using thimerosal in their vaccines, they bought up stocks of the ‘damaging’ vaccines and through the WHO dumped them in developing countries for their immunization programs. What remained with vaccine-makers continued to be administered to American children till stocks finally ran out. Merck’s Dirty Secret: Almost an entire decade before vaccine-makers had to stop using thimerosal in children’s vaccines, Merck was aware that its vaccines were exposing infants to mercury that was 87 times more than permissible levels.

– Vaccine-nation – Poisoning the Population, One Shot at a Time by Andreas Moritz

Eventually – and though no causal relationship has yet been established between thimerosal and autism the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Public Health Service issued a joint recommendation in 1999, stating that thimerosal be reduced or removed from all vaccines administered to infants. This was a watershed in the history of vaccination. But there was more good news. Whether fuelled by health concerns over thimerosal or simply caving under public pressure or prompted by the desperate need to avoid further public fury, the FDA and CDC in 2001 went ahead and directed vaccine-makers to stop using thimerosal in childhood vaccines. The only ones that still contain the mercury-laden preservative are some flu shots recommended for children 6 months and older. But even if there is a close link between thimerosal and autism, the toxic preservative is not the only neurotoxin that contributes to this serious childhood disease. Neurotoxins assault the body from many sources all at once – household cleaning agents, consumer products, processed foods and medical formulations – and it seems it’s all adding up.

– Vaccine-nation – Poisoning the Population, One Shot at a Time by Andreas Moritz

It is appalling to me that the Institute of Medicine used this study to make such an important decision regarding the link between thimerosal and autism. Since the IOM’s 2004 statement, further evidence of a causal link between vaccine thimerosal and autism has mounted steadily. Parents and professionals have questioned the IOMs decision. Several publications have showed a disturbing pattern of a possible link between ethyl mercury and neurological damage in children. Mark and David Geier have published studies from 2005 to 2007 showing a link between heavy metal toxicity-specifically ethyl mercury-on the developing brains of children. Researcher R. Nataf (France) demonstrated abnormal patterns of urinary porphyrins in children in the autism spectrum as an implication of environmental toxicity with heavy metals.

In March 2008, it was announced that the case Hannah Poling v. United States Department of Health and Human Services was decided in favor of the plaintiff, and a life care plan was developed to meet the medical needs of the child. This case was decided without having the usual hearing in court and has very definite implications for the vaccine-autism controversy.

– What Your Doctor May Not Tell You About Children’s Vaccinations by Stephania Cave, M.D., F.A.A.F.P.

Autism is a total body disease that requires thinking about the body as a whole organism. Unless there is a known underlying genetic defect, such as in Rett’s syndrome or Fragile X syndrome, it is necessary to accept the developing fetus, the newborn infant, or the toddler as starting out with normal biochemistry, physiology, and neurology. The developing child is then hit with one or many environmental insults. The fetus is exposed through the mother who may receive mercury-containing vaccines for Rh incompatibility, measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine for negative rubella titers, mercury through dental amalgams placed during early pregnancy, or other environmental toxins). In the case of the susceptible newborn infant and toddler, multiple exposures to mercury-containing and multiple antigen vaccines are highly suspect in the causation of multiple organ injury. The GI tract, the liver, the pancreas, the kidneys, the immune system, and the brain are major sites of mercury absorption.

– Disease Prevention and Treatment by Life Extension Foundation

In 2015, autism prevalence is 1 in 68 in the United States. The 1 in 68 figure is based on children born in 2002. In other words, the real rate may be much higher; we don’t know. Polio, MMR, DTaP were all on the schedule pre-1986. Hep B and Hib were added in the early 1990s at approximately the same time that the autism rate began to skyrocket. Chicken Pox (1996), Rotavirus (1998), Hep A (2000), PCV (2001), and Flu (2004) soon followed. If you are over the age of twenty-seven, you likely received the ten-injection vaccine schedule and you likely know very few peers with autism. If you are under age twenty, you likely received twenty to thirty-seven vaccines and you likely know many people with autism. Autism prevalence is up more that 14,000 percent over the thirty-year period from 1985 to 2015. This increase eviscerates the theory that genes cause autism. There is no such thing as a genetic epidemic. The great autism gene hunt has been a failure. The dramatic increase of autism over the past twenty years must be attributable to something in the environment.

– Vaccine Whistleblower – Exposing Autism Research Fraud at the CDC by Kevin Barry, Esq.

A recent investigation has explained how mercury can damage the brain. Methylmercury, the kind put into vaccines, was found in laboratory experiments to be particularly toxic to neuroblasoma brain cells and to bind to many enzymes and proteins, thus probably disabling them. In the brain it inhibits ‘the formation of microtubules.’ The latter are vital ‘roads’ within our cells. Along these pass the foods and chemicals that all parts of our brain cells constantly require in order to remain healthy and alive, and without which they starve. Mercury also accumulates in the mitochondria, the vital energy factories of the cells, damaging their output. It also damages the ways that cells communicate with each other. Mercury ions seem to stop the assembly of ‘tubulin’ molecules into microtubules inside brain cells, causing them to collapse into tangles of neurofibre, thus preventing the neuron cells from communicating with each other, thus damaging brain systems including memory.

– The Vaccine Papers by Janine Roberts

Palmer, PhD, in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Texas-San Antonio, reported in 2006 that for every thousand pounds of environmentally released mercury, there was a 43 percent increase in the rate of special-education services and a 61 percent increase in the rate of autism in Texas. Detecting for and Detoxifying mercury in the Body In our work with children with autism and other neurological disorders, we use a specific program that identifies mercury and other toxins in the body and then eliminates them. First, we screen hair and blood samples for levels of mercury and other toxic metals. Dr. Amy Flolmes published a study in 2003 that looked at the levels of mercury in first-haircut hair in autistic and control children. It was found that there was very little mercury in the hair of autistic children. The control children showed a significant amount. Dr. James Adams had similar findings in a study done in 2008. Florida clinician Dr. Jeff Bradstreet published a study in 2003 showing significant retrieval of mercury in the urine of autistic children after a challenge with 2,3 dimercaptosuccinic acid (DMSA).

– What Your Doctor May Not Tell You About Children’s Vaccinations by Stephania Cave, M.D., F.A.A.F.P.

Which representative or senator wants to go down in history as the person who brought down the people responsible for the autism epidemic by shining a light on the corruption at CDC? The Press Where is the press on this scandal? Dr. Thompson is a coauthor of the safety studies the press cites, and he says he and his coauthors “deceived millions of taxpayers about the potential negative side effects of vaccines.” Only one vaccine has ever been studied for safety regarding autism, the MMR vaccine. Dr. Thompson is a coauthor of the safety study, and he says he omitted data showing an elevated risk for autism from MMR vaccine in African American males. Only one vaccine ingredient has ever been studied for safety regarding autism: thimerosal. Dr. Thompson is a coauthor of the safety study which clearly shows that thimerosal causes tics. Thompson says that mercury-laden vaccines should never be given to pregnant women. I understand that reporting on this story may upset pharmaceutical advertisers, but is it really a hard decision for news editors whether to cover a story which materially affects the health of infants?

– Vaccine Whistleblower – Exposing Autism Research Fraud at the CDC by Kevin Barry, Esq.

Earlier that week, an Institute of Medicine (IOM) panel issued a report, that there was no causal connection between the combination MMR vaccine and an increased risk of autism in children. Burton angrily wanted to know why these officials had not recalled the MMR vaccine, in view of the fact that it contains thimerosal, a preservative which uses the toxic element, mercury, as an active ingredient (as does most other vaccines). The officials replied that pulling MMR from the market would cause shortages in available vaccine and would send unjustified panic throughout the public about the safety of immunizations. Burton told them his own grandson developed autism shortly after receiving the recommended vaccination shots. “If you at the federal health agencies think this issue is going to go away, you guys are blowing smoke,” he said. “If the health agencies don’t deal with this and deal with it quickly, you’re going to have a big problem over here.” MMR puts measles virus in boy’s brain-A child developed severe epilepsy after receiving the MMR vaccination.

– The Natural Remedies Encyclopedia (Seventh Edition) by Vance H. Ferrell, M.D. and Harold M. Cherne

It was then that the Vaccine Court began hearings in nine test cases based on three hypotheses in the famous Omnibus Autism Proceedings. Cases were selected and categorized on the basis of three assumptions: that a combination of the MMR vaccine and thimerosal cause autism; that thimerosal alone causes autism; and that the MMR vaccine alone causes autism. Since then, many cases have been heard, dismissed and decided in favor of the plaintiffs. One of these, the Hannah Poling case of 2008, was especially pathbreaking. Hannah Poling had received five vaccines for nine diseases in a single day when she was 19 months old in 2000. These were vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio and Haemophilus influenzae. Just days later, the normal, healthy, bubbly child grew lethargic, irritable and feverish and stopped speaking. She also began to experience seizures and exhibit repetitive behavior typical of autism. In other words, almost overnight, Hannah began to show symptoms of an autism spectrum disorder.

– Vaccine-nation – Poisoning the Population, One Shot at a Time by Andreas Moritz

The enormous increase in autism rates, now one in fifty children, coincides with the sharp increase in vaccination schedules. Infant monkeys given standard doses of childhood vaccines develop autism, and the mechanism by which this happens is now understood. A 2011 study in Human and Experimental Toxicology found a correlation between a nations vaccination rates and its infant mortality rate. The United States is the most vaccinated country in the world, and despite the many other factors that tend to lower our infant mortality, thirty-three nations have better infant mortality rates. Researchers are now attributing the epidemics of asthma, autoimmune disease, cerebral palsy, infantile convulsions, sudden infant death syndrome, and even cancer to vaccinations. No vaccine has ever been tested to see if it is carcinogenic, yet we inject these dangerous toxic concoctions into our children. After accidents, cancer has become the leading cause of death for our young people. Vaccines contain mercury compounds, aluminum, and formaldehyde, substances that are known to cause cancer. Vaccines also contain viruses, and certain viruses are known to cause cancer.

– The Great American Health Hoax – The Surprising Truth About Modern Medicine by Raymond Francis

This Autism General Order #1 is being issued by the Office of Special Masters (“OSM”) to address an unusual situation facing the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (“Program”). This situation arises out of concern in recent years that certain childhood vaccinations might be causing or contributing to an apparent increase in the diagnosis of a type of serious neurodevelopmental disorder known as “autism spectrum disorder,” or “autism” for short. Specifically, it has been alleged that cases of autism, or neurodevelopmental disorders similar to autism, may be caused by Measles-Mumps-Rubella (“MMR”) vaccinations; by the “thimerosal” ingredient contained in certain Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis (“DTP”), Diphtheria-Tetanus-acellar Pertussis (“DtaP”), Hepatitis B, and Hemophilus Influenza Type B (“HIB”) vaccinations; or by some combination of the two. When this order was issued, nearly 400 petitions had been filed over the course of two years with the NVICP seeking compensation for vaccine-related injuries that allegedly resulted in autism. Of that amount, nearly 300 were filed in the previous six months.

– The Vaccine Court – The Dark Truth of America’s Vaccine Injury Compensation Program by WayneRohde

This is called regressive autism, which occurs when a child appears to be developing normal social and language skills but then starts to lose them. Sometimes it happens within hours or days of the MMR vaccine, and sometimes it is less closely linked, happening between the age of one and two years. There is tremendous debate about what percentage of autism cases in children are regressive. One meta-analysis that included data from 29,000 children with autism found that regressive autism occurs at least 32 percent of the time. Other published research posits that regressive autism comprises the majority of cases-as high as 75 percent. To add to the confusion, we have many families with autistic children who do not believe their children were damaged by vaccines. How can this be? Autism is a spectrum disorder that affects different children in different ways and has multiple triggers. Comparing autism to cancer is a good analogy. Everyone understands that there are many causes of cancer and that everyone who gets cancer responds to it differently.

– The Vaccine-Friendly Plan – Dr. Paul’s Safe and Effective Approach to Immunity and Health by PaulThomas, M.D.

MMR, Measles Vaccine and Autism A significant number of parents have reported that their child acquired the symptoms of autism shortly after an MMR vaccination. This has also been reported by Dr. Wakefield and others, for example: Kimura et al: Adverse events associated with MMR vaccines in Japan. Also, Weidal et al: Acute encephalopathy followed by permanent injury or death associated with further attenuated measles vaccines: A review of claims submitted to the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. But – the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines in MMR do not have mercury or aluminium in them – nor do they have any other adjuvant. The reason for this is that MMR and single-dose Measles vaccines produces a powerful antibody response on their own so need no adjuvant. So how to explain this temporal association between the occurrence of MMR or Measles vaccines and the development of Autism?

– The Vaccine Papers by Janine Roberts

Thanks to the parents who refuse to give up on their children and to the scientists who discard the accepted dogma, the causes of autism are emerging. Present research indicates that autism is a complex gastrointestinal (GI), immunological, endocrinological, and neurological disorder arising from a mix of genetic factors and environmental exposures. The genetics are multifactorial. There is no one gene that causes autism. The environmental issues are serious nutritional deficiencies resulting from the Western diet, exposure to toxic metals and materials, and atypical exposure to common childhood diseases. Vaccines may expose children to unacceptable levels of toxic metals like mercury and aluminum, to toxic materials like formaldehyde, endotoxins and adjuvant formulations, and to altered strains of viruses which are introduced into the body through unnatural routes. Gastrointestinal (GI) damage in many of the children leads to a leaky gut which exposes the developing brain to morphine-like peptides, causing delayed and altered maturation.

– Disease Prevention and Treatment by Life Extension Foundation

Mercury vapor is toxic to the fetal brain resulting in autism, attention deficit disorder, and learning disabilities. Mercury vapor is attracted to the pituitary gland which is only one inch away from the oral cavity. It can pass directly along nerve sheaths to the brain. This concentration of mercury in the pituitary gland leads to decreased transport of oxygen and essential nutrients including amino acids, glucose, magnesium, zinc, and vitamin B 12. Depression of the enzyme isocitric dehydrogenase causes reduced iron uptake and underactive thyroid gland function, learning disability, and reduced I.Q. The problem with mercury during pregnancy is worsened by either placing amalgams or removing amalgams during the first trimester. Mercury is responsible for reproductive disorders including sterility, reduced fertility, and spontaneous abortions. The pituitary dysfunction from mercury can cause hormonal problems and abnormal menstrual cycles which correct after amalgam removal with improved fertility.

– A Physician’s Guide to Natural Health Products That Work by James A Howenstine

Would there be mass hysteria, a dramatic decrease in vaccination rates because it was found that the MMR and thimerosal-containing vaccines could cause autism? Would there be a mass rush by hundreds if not thousands more children who claimed a vaccination caused their autism or other disability? The standard of proving off-table causation is known as the Althen standard, and Michelle Cedillo met her burden of proof under Althen. But yet, the special master ignored this. The federal government and the respondent in the OAP hearings relied upon epidemiological studies researching infant disabilities, autism, and genetic disorders conducted by the CDC. Many of these studies were conducted in Denmark from 2002 to 2007 under the direction of lead investigator Poul Thorsen. As the lead investigator, Mr. Thorsen’s research concluded that there was no link between childhood vaccinations and autism. As Dr. Max Wiznitzer, a frequent medical expert for the respondent, stated in his criticism of another doctor, “If you can’t trust the researcher, you can’t trust the research.”

– The Vaccine Court – The Dark Truth of America’s Vaccine Injury Compensation Program by WayneRohde

SPECIAL NOTE: AUTISM AND VACCINATIONS The author’s book, The vaccination Crisis is available from the publishers of this Encyclopedia and contains important information about the relationship of MMR vaccinations, given to infants and children, and the stupendous increase in autism. The evidence is overwhelming: MMR vaccines are the primary cause of autism! “Serious problems can occur when children, especially small children, are vaccinated. Of these, the rubella (German measles) vaccine is especially dangerous. It is a standard part of the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) combination vaccine. “A 1998 research study, published in the British medical journal, Lancet, reveals that the MMR vaccine could be a cause of that terrible condition, known as autism.”

– The Natural Remedies Encyclopedia (Seventh Edition) by Vance H. Ferrell, M.D. and Harold M. Cherne

Specifically, mercury vapor can cause learning disabilities, autism, and attention deficit disorder in unborn children.” He also notes that mercury toxicity can appear as a long list of symptoms, including irritability, restlessness, emotional instability, loss of memory, muscle weakness, loss of coordination. What Your Doctor May Not Tell You about Autoimmune Disorders dominal cramps, chronic diarrhea and/or constipation, abnormal heart rhythms, repeated infections, chronic headache, allergies, joint and muscle pain, unsteady gait, and depression. Do these symptoms sound familiar? Both Dr. Williamson and his colleague Jordan Davis, M.D., believe that mercury toxicity related to mercury amalgams is a significant factor in the tremendous increase in learning and behavioral problems, autism, and many other conditions, including autoimmune disorders (specifically lupus, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis), that have occurred since the 1940s, the period that corresponds to the widespread adoption of amalgams. The World Health Organization states that no level of mercury can be considered to be safe.

– What Your Doctor May Not Tell You About Autoimmune Disorders by Stephen B. Edelson and Deborah Mitchell

The link between mercury and autism is well established, with the overall neurotoxicity of this metal a significant factor in speech disorders and other neurodevelopmental delays in children. Studies have also linked mercury to tumors of the kidneys, lungs, and central nervous system. aluminum is another biggie in vaccines, and for what purpose is anyone’s guess. Aluminum salts like aluminum hydroxide are supposed to amplify the immune response provoked by the vaccine antigens themselves, but research shows that this “soft” metal is a major factor in macrophagic myofasciitis, or MMF, as well as autism. And then there’s the controversial SV40 virus, which was originally extracted from rhesus monkey kidney cells back in the 1950s to produce the first vaccine for polio. Though it was supposed to have been phased out decades ago, SV40 was reportedly added to vaccines given to children until at least the 1990s. The infamous Salk vaccine for polio, which contained SV40, was shown in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine to increase the risk of brain tumors by about 1,300 percent.

– The Truth about Cancer – What You Need to Know about Cancer’s History, Treatment and Prevention by Ty M. Bollinger

AUTISM: The pertussis vaccine (DPT) may cause 45,000 cases of autism per year in America, affecting 15 cases out of 10,000 vaccinations; also caused by the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine (MMR) that causes mental impairment, gastrointestinal damage, and increased mortality in 6-12 months from impaired immunity; 9 out of 10 cases were not breast-fed; eating dairy products caused parasites in the autistic (take Vermex; contact Dr. Nelson in Mexico for control of parasites in children with autism). There are now over 500,000 victims of autism residing in the United States, in 1994. The pertussis vaccination is not used in Sweden, which has virtually 0 cases of autism, as does Holland. This mental illness afflicts environmentally and socially non-reactive persons, of withdrawn personality; with inability to speak, violent tantrums, insomnia, actions such as bolting across a road with no regard for the dire consequences. May be caused infant antibiotic use in ear infections with subsequent yeast overgrowth, by cumulative genetic Brain damage, Vitamin deficiencies, or milk and additives allergies.

– Anti Aging Manual – The Encyclopedia of Natural Health by Joseph B Marion

This is part of what triggers an inflammatory response that promotes conditions like asthma, seizures, autism, ADHD, obesity, diabetes, and cancer. High-fructose corn syrup also contains measurable amounts of mercury due to contamination from processing. In 2009, almost half of the tested samples of commercial HFCS contained mercury, detected also in nearly a third of 55 popular brand-name food and beverage products where HFCS is the first- or second-highest labeled ingredient. Worse, the government was aware of the contamination and attempted to cover it up. In 2004, Renee Dufault, an environmental health researcher at the FDA, stumbled upon an obscure Environmental Protection Agency report on chemical plants’ mercury emissions. Some chemical companies, she learned, make lye by pumping salt through large vats of mercury. Since lye is a key ingredient in making HFCS (it’s used to separate corn starch from the kernel), Dufault wondered if mercury might be contaminating the ubiquitous sweetener that makes up one of every ten calories Americans eat.

– The Dirt Cure – Growing Healthy Kids with Food Straight from Soil by Mayashetreat-Klein, M.D.

Mercury toxicity has also been linked with rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, autism, depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and many other conditions. Can we say with 100 percent certainty that mercury is at the root of these conditions? No. But mercury is an extremely dangerous toxin, and we have compelling evidence that it contributes to many medical conditions. Making the Toxin-Autoimmune Connection It’s important: to keep in mind that establishing the link between environmental toxins and autoimmunity is pioneering work. Most researchers and physicians have not yet jumped onto the What Is Autoimmunity? Bandwagon, but those who have, like myself, are exploring an important and complex frontier. Why don’t we have research results that show a clear cause-and-effect between toxins and various autoimmune conditions in humans? Because it would be unethical to conduct controlled scientific studies in which we inject people with mercury or other toxins and then observe them over a period of years to see how their immune system responds and destroys cells and tissues throughout the body.

– What Your Doctor May Not Tell You About Autoimmune Disorders by Stephen B. Edelson and Deborah Mitchell

Because meningitis involves brain inflammation, the MMR vaccine had already been implicated in the United States as a possible factor in causing autism. At a press conference when the Lancet article was published, Wakefield was asked about the MMR vaccine controversy. He recommended that concerned parents talk with their pediatricians about having their children vaccinated with the single measles vaccine, which was available in Great Britain at the time. Reacting to parents, shifting to the single measles vaccine, the British Government withdrew it. With one MMR vaccine withdrawn, parents in the Lancet study blaming all commercially available MMR vaccines for causing autism, and the single measles vaccine without the mumps component no longer available, many parents chose not to vaccinate their children against measles. While many parents blame the British government, the medical community holds Wakefield responsible for any subsequent measles outbreaks attributed to low vaccination rates. Others note that mumps, which is a mild disease in children, can cause serious complications in adults.

– SCIENCE FOR SALE – How the US Government Uses Powerful Corporations and Leading Universitiesto Support Government Policies, Silence Top Scientists, Jeopardize Our Health, and Protect Corporate Profits by David L. Lewis, PhD

There’s nothing to prevent these sporadic cases of measles and rubella infections from generating sporadic cases of autism just like those reported in the scientific literature. Sporadic cases can also plant the seeds of future pandemics involving atypical strains of measles and rubella. Moreover, vaccines may not prevent the contaminant strains of measles and rubella viruses from generating large numbers of sub-clinical infections, which go unreported. Just as the CDC advertises with seasonal flu vaccines, even when vaccines fail to prevent infections, they can make the symptoms milder. Sometimes, the symptoms are so mild that they are not recognized as cases of measles, rubella, or whatever. Autism may be the least among the problems created by vaccines that go awry. But, still, widespread sporadic cases of measles and rubella viruses could produce a significant number of autism cases in which their links to MMR vaccines go unnoticed. To address these possibilities, studies that can detect even sporadic cases of measles and rubella viruses, which may be occurring by the mechanisms described above, should be conducted.

– SCIENCE FOR SALE – How the US Government Uses Powerful Corporations and Leading Universitiesto Support Government Policies, Silence Top Scientists, Jeopardize Our Health, and Protect Corporate Profits by David L. Lewis, PhD

Our objective is to investigate whether exposures to complex mixtures of environmental pollutants and aluminum adjuvants in vaccines, especially during pre- and early post-natal development, could cause neurological disorders such as autism. Then, in 2012, the biosolids industry joined forces with Brian Deer, and republished Synagro’s false allegations of research misconduct. In an article titled “David Lewis, Ph.D. Shifts Focus,” the New Hampshire based North East Biosolids and Residuals Association (NEBRA) supported Deer’s use of Synagro’s allegations, and linked to Deer’s website, where Deer republished Synagro’s allegations.” NEBRA, which is sponsored by Synagro, first published the allegations in 2001. NEBRA’s mission is to “share information widely, both in and around New England and eastern Canada, and through contacts around the continent and the world.” Its executive director, Ned Beecher, is one of three national liaisons for staffing the Water Environment Federation’s (WEF’s) biosolids efforts.

– SCIENCE FOR SALE – How the US Government Uses Powerful Corporations and Leading Universitiesto Support Government Policies, Silence Top Scientists, Jeopardize Our Health, and Protect Corporate Profits by David L. Lewis, PhD

Wakefield’s research caused such a stir is because inflammatory bowel disease is commonly associated with autism, and autism is something the establishment has been working tirelessly to disassociate from having any connection to vaccines. Dr. Wakefield never said that vaccines caused autism, but his research seemed to inadvertently point in that direction, prompting him to suggest that parents forego the combination MMR vaccine in favor of individual vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella. He never even came close to decrying vaccines, yet he was accused of such, slandered in the media, and stripped of his title in the U.K. This is just one example among many of how the system handles potential threats to its own existence. It happens with pharmaceuticals, but it especially happens with vaccines and conventional cancer therapies. This despite the fact that both of the latter interventions come with known risks that, in some cases, are permanent and irreversible. The principle of “do no harm” doesn’t seem to apply when it comes to the immune system (vaccines) or a cancer diagnosis (chemotherapy), and this is a problem.

– The Truth about Cancer – What You Need to Know about Cancer’s History, Treatment and Prevention by Ty M. Bollinger

There is no question in my mind that heavy metals and chemicals are at the roots of most cases of autism. When we look at the work of Dr. Singh, we see that about 80 percent of autistic children have autoantibodies, especially to myelin basic protein, which affects the nervous system. (My own study shows about 50 percent. The truth may lie somewhere in between. But this we know: the number is significant.) The production of these autoantibodies is seen again and again in people with autoimmunity who are toxic for heavy metals and chemicals. In children with autism, these toxins damage not only the myelin sheaths but also nerve structures and possibly even enzyme systems within the cells, all of which work together to cause the unusual behaviors and psychological problems experienced by these children. Vaccinations and Toxins Some researchers are pointing to a relationship between childhood vaccinations and the development of autism. Clearly, not every child who gets vaccinations develops the disorder, yet there have been enough cases to cause some concern.

– What Your Doctor May Not Tell You About Autoimmune Disorders by Stephen B. Edelson and Deborah Mitchell

Also associated with mercury poisoning are autism, attention deficit disorder, multiple sclerosis, and speech and language deficiencies. The Institute of Medicine has warned that infants, children, and pregnant women should not be injected with thimerosal, yet the majority of flu shots contain 25 micrograms of it.” It should be noted that Dr. Mae-Wan Ho is the Director of the prestigious London non-profit organization, the Institute of Science in Society [ISIS]. She has written several important books and, for more than a decade, also has been writing about the dangers of genetically engineered organisms long before anyone was writing about these issues in the US. This ISIS article is absolutely essential reading for anyone who wants additional and unbiased background information on the questionable safety of these flu vaccines. In order to be well informed, there also are other important questions that we all must ask every public official. What vaccines are actually going to be used? There are numerous websites that list ingredients for all the pharmaceutical companies involved in this multimillion dollar so-called “pandemic.

– The Natural Remedies Encyclopedia (Seventh Edition) by Vance H. Ferrell, M.D. and Harold M. Cherne

Exploration of the environmental causes of autism and other neurological disorders has been spurred by growing recognition of the exquisite sensitivity of the developing human brain to toxic chemicals. A growing body of research shows how toxic chemicals cause injury to the developing human brain either through direct toxicity or interactions with the genome. The Mount Sinai Children’s Environmental Health Center convened a workshop on “Exploring the Environmental Causes of Autism and Learning Disabilities.” Leading researchers reported on ten chemicals and mixtures widely distributed in the environment that are suspected of causing developmental neurological toxicity: lead, mercury, polychlorinated biphenyls, organochlorine pesticides, organophosphate pesticides, endocrine-disrupting chemicals (hormone disruptors), polybrominated-diphenyl ethers, and polyaromatic hydrocarbons. Disorders of neurobehavioral development affect 10-15% of all births. Overall, genetic factors seem to account for no more than perhaps 30-40% of all such cases.

– Healthy Living in a Contaminated World – How to Prevent Toxic Chemicals from Undermining Your Healthby Donald L. Hoernschemeyer, Ph.D.

Autism cases have more than tripled since 1994, and the number of students in public schools with learning disabilities increased 65% from 1985 to 1999. The report concludes that no one cause has been discovered, but the evidence implicates several environmental factors: toxic flame retardants, bisphenol-A, perchlorates, pesticides, and the well-established culprits of lead, mercury, dioxin, and PCBs. For information about the affects of bisphenol-A and phthalates during the growth stages of the fetus prepared by the Endocrine Disruption Exchange. The possibility that toxic contaminants contribute to the growing prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, and associated neurodevelopmental and behavioral disorders has been investigated by Dr. Theo Colbom, founder and president of the Endocrine Disruption Exchange. She gives a historical perspective on the co-evolution of synthetic chemicals and childhood neurological disorders. “Individuals in the 1950s produced the first generation of offspring exposed to numerous synthetic chemicals in the womb and at increased levels. By 1970 these post-WWII babies were having children of their own.

– Healthy Living in a Contaminated World – How to Prevent Toxic Chemicals from Undermining Your Healthby Donald L. Hoernschemeyer, Ph.D.

Andrew Wakefield published a case series in the Lancet which revealed regressive autism associated with ileal nodular enterocolitis in children vaccinated with MMR vaccines. In a bizarre move by the General Medical Council 12 years later, Dr. Wakefield’s Lancet study was retracted under duress. This retraction occurred in February 2010 just as he had published another study that revealed abnormal early neurodevelopmental responses in male infant rhesus macaques receiving a single dose of thimerosal containing hepatitis B vaccine at birth. Among a number of neurologic dysfunctions in that study was a significant delay in the acquisition of three survival reflexes-root, snout, and suck-compared with unvaccinated primates. The manuscript was accepted, published electronically, and then abruptly removed without explanation. In 2010 it was printed in another journal without Dr Wakefield’s name. In both studies, there was no claim as to causation-just the suggestion that “further investigation is merited.”

– Dissolving Illusions – Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History by Suzanne Humphries, M.D.

Thimerosal is the preservative added to many vaccines that is being linked to autism, ADD, and other disorders.) In the meantime, I will wait for the day that any of you on-the-air cowboys get to the core of our problems corporate America. When I see you exposing the pharmaceutical corporations for the crimes they commit; when I see you demand accountability for lives lost and corruption spread; when I hear you chastising legislators and regulatory directors for allowing themselves to be bought; then I will know that you are speaking out for the little guy, the common man, American democracy Summing It Up Bill Clinton’s presidential escapades, the war in Iraq, the ACLU’s attack on Christian symbols, the scandal in the priesthood… these are significant issues, but also serve as deflectors from what is really happening not IN America, but TO America. The obvious conclusion that can be drawn from all of this is that media, and the few “exalted” ones within its ranks, support the greedy, malicious pharmaceuticals. They intend to make certain that the advertising dollars from pharmaceutical corporations keep right on flowing to media corporations.

– Too Profitable to Cure by Brent Hoadley, Ph.D.

As with mercury and lead, high levels of copper are also associated with mental and emotional disorders, including autism, behavioral problems, childhood hyperactivity, clinical depression, anxiety, postpartum psychological problems, hallucinatory and paranoid schizophrenia, insomnia, mood swings, stuttering, and senile dementia (senility). Sources of copper include beer, copper cookware, copper plumbing, industrial wastes, insecticides, pasteurized milk, tap water, and various foods, as well as swimming pool chemicals and permanent-wave solutions. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has never published a Recommended Daily Allowance for copper, but the National Academy of Sciences’ National Research Council recommends a daily intake of 1.5 to 3.0 milligrams per day for adults, 1.5 to 2.5 milligrams for children, and 0.4 to 0.6 milligrams for infants less than six months old. Copper levels can be determined through blood tests, urine samples, and hair analysis. Normal urine samples collected over a twenty-four hour period contain 15 to 40 micrograms of copper.

– Prescription for Nutritional Healing by Phyllis A. Balch

Vaccinations have now produced a great variety of medical disorders, from autoimmune diseases, diabetes, and leukemia to brain degeneration and possibly even autism spectrum disorders. We cannot afford to ignore these harmful effects.

– Dr. Blaylock’s Prescriptions for Natural Health – 70 Remedies for Common Conditions by Russell L. Blaylock

By “long-term effects,” I refer to hyperactivity, attention deficit disorder, aggressiveness, learning disabilities, epilepsy, autism, dyslexia, and mental retardation. I would also like to hear from parents whose babies may have died from sudden infant death syndrome, and who think this may be attributed to a vaccination. If your children are not vaccinated, have they caught any of the childhood diseases? Did they get these diseases if they were vaccinated? Rene Reeves Toledo, Oregon Winter 1994 Dear Mothering, I appreciate your articles on natural childbirth, breastfeeding, and particularly vaccinations. I am wondering if anyone has noticed a connection between the recent practice of vaccinating newborns against hepatitis B and the surge in respiratory syncytial virus (rsv) infections and deaths in very young babies. It seems that when an inoculation distracts up to 90 percent of the immune system, a baby could be left extremely vulnerable to infections such as rsv.

– Vaccination The Issue of Our Times by Peggy O’Mara