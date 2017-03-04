WAY BEYOND WATERGATE: OBAMA BUGGED TRUMP TOWER

The latest bombshell out of the new administration in Washington D.C. reveals that former president Barack Obama bugged Trump tower during the election campaign to spy on Donald Trump and his staff.

The action, now confirmed by President Trump who obviously has access to all intelligence briefings, is the latest explosive revelation in a long list of damning findings about Obama, Clinton and the DNC. Among those findings is the shocking revelation that CNN rigged the presidential debates in favor of Clinton by arranging for Hillary Clinton to receive the debate questions in advance.

Now, not only is Obama caught wire tapping Trump Tower during the election; he’s also running a “shadow government” that exploits his remaining appointees throughout the federal bureaucracy to wage a criminal campaign of illegal leaks and “deep state” sabotage attempts against the sitting President. Part of that “shadow government” operation also targets Trump supporters in the media: Natural News was recently targeted for an attempted take down that failed.

Acts of sedition

In essence, Barack Obama is engaged in clear acts of sedition and is attempting to overthrow the legitimate government of the United States. As I’ve stated before, the only way Trump is going to be able to stop this is to start making arrests across the so-called deep state and start charging these traitors with sedition or treason, as appropriate.

As explained by radio host Mark Levin, via RealClearPolitics.com:

There’s a much bigger scandal here: We have a prior administration. Barack Obama and his surrogates, who are supporting Hillary Clinton and her party, the Democratic Party. Who were using the… intelligence activities to surveil members of the Trump campaign, and to put that information out in the public. Those are police state tactics. Nothing Flynn or Sessions has done is even in the same category as that.

The question is: Was Obama surveilling top Trump campaign officials during the election?

We absolutely know this is true, the FBI did a preliminary criminal investigation based on a potential connection between a server in Trump Tower and a couple of Russian banks. That turned out to be a dry hole, but one of the most outrageous things I’ve ever seen… totally uncovered by the media. Instead of closing the investigation, the Obama administration tried to turn it into a FISA court investigation in June [2016]. Apparently the first application they submitted named Trump.

“Obama had my wires tapped in Trump Tower”

Earlier this morning, Trump tweeted out his astonishment in discovering that former president Obama had bugged Trump Tower:

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

The bugging of Trump Tower by a sitting President is far worse than anything Richard Nixon did in Watergate, by the way. This is a clear abuse of power by Obama in an effort to sabotage the Trump campaign and ensure a Clinton victory so that Obama’s own policies could continue.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Obama is the enemy of America

This latest revelation underscores yet again how devious and criminal former President Obama really is. As I wrote on January 24th in this article that named Obama as a “sleeper cell” traitor of America:

Leaving the White House is “sleeper cell” Barack Hussein Obama, an enemy of liberty, a serial liar and someone who meticulously followed a Soviet-style plan of subversion to systematically destroy America. Let’s hope Trump initiates criminal investigations into at least some of the anti-American hucksters and mafia bosses who ran his regime (Lois Lerner, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, etc).

Over the last eight years, Obama has systematically assaulted America’s economy, culture, liberties and international reputation. He has deliberately aided America’s enemies (like Iran) while stiffing allies in the Middle East (like Israel). His political decisions, both domestic and international, have been designed from the start to weaken and disrupt the United States of America while empowering America’s enemies, both domestically and overseas.

I get the sense that a new civil war is still brewing, and that the radical commies on the left cannot be reasoned with, bargained with or negotiated with. They will sooner or later have to be utterly defeated once and for all by the legitimate patriots who defend the Republic against its enemies, both foreign and domestic.

Is it time to issue arrest warrants for Obama’s “gang of traitors” who violate the law?

Today, in light of these latest bombshell revelations about Obama bugging Trump Tower, I repeat my reminder to President Trump and the American people: Arrest warrants need to be issued for Lynch, Holder, Lerner and even Obama himself. These people are criminal traitors to America. They have each engaged in criminal actions as part of an effort to rig the elections, destroy the Bill of Rights and silence political opposition through the abuse of power.

By now, I suppose, President Trump has come to fully realize how dirty, vicious and dangerous the American Left has ultimately become. They are waging an all-out war against America, and they must be stopped to save the Republic. The time has come for Trump to invoke the power of the Presidency to unleash investigations, indictments and prosecutions against all the Obama “leftovers” who are actively conspiring to overthrow the U.S. government.

Stay informed with daily news on President Trump at Trump.news.