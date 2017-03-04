Careerist bureaucrat David Laufman named as DoJ leak against Trump admin, claims source

While we’ve not been able to confirm this one way or another, lawyer, author and blogger Mike Cernovich at Danger and Play says that the source of all the leaks of damaging information against President Donald J. Trump and his administration is a career DoJ lawyer named David Laufman.

Laufman, Cernovich says in his exclusive report, is a holdover from the Obama administration and a donor to President Obama’s presidential campaigns. Also, says Cernovich, he “was the DOJ official who investigated Hillary Clinton in what was promised to be an independent investigation.” How an Obama donor could be trusted to investigate Obama’s heir apparent was never explored by the fake news media. (RELATED: Govt. legal watchdog says Sessions has no reason to recuse himself from any “Russia investigation.”)

According to his LinkedIn profile, Laufman is the head of the counterintelligence and export control section at the National Security Division of the Department of Justice. He was also principal of the Law Offices of David H. Laufman, PLLC, from November 2011 to October 2014, just months before he joined the Obama administration at DoJ in December 2014. Before then he was an associate general counsel for the inspector general for the Iraq Reconstruction program, where he was detailed to DoJ’s Fraud Section. He’s also been an assistant U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Virginia (March 2003-August 2007).

So, it’s clear he’s a careerist member of the intelligence apparatus.

For its part, the Trump Justice Department has denied that Laufman is responsible for any leaking, The Daily Caller reported.

“I have to say, I read that report. and I was not able to find anything in there that was accurate,” DoJ spokesman Marc Raimondi told the web site. “[Laufman] is not an appointee, he’s a career employee. So, he’s not a holdover. He was hired as a career employee, and he is in our counter espionage section, and I’m not aware of anything that would lead me to believe that anything in that story was accurate.”

Cernovich says that insiders with the FBI have told him they are upset about the leaks because they have wrongly been blamed on the bureau. He said sources have told him the FBI is suffering from a morale issue because of the blame.

Cernovich wrote:

“The FBI prides itself as being seen as apolitical,” one source told me, “and are frustrated that they are being accused of playing politics.”

“DOJ has been completely politicized by Obama’s appointees,” a member of the intelligence community informed me, “leading to major conflicts with the FBI.”

The president himself has accused his predecessor and his appointees of being responsible for all the leaks that are taking place.

“No, I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it,” Trump said recently on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” program. “And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue.” (RELATED: “Sleeper cell” Obama running shadow government op to discredit Natural News and other pro-Trump independent media.)

The National Sentinel has reported that Obama is behind a group that has assembled tens of thousands of community organizers whose job it will be to continually agitate and protest, in an effort to undermine Trump every day of his presidency:

Obama is a Left-wing Marxist activist at heart who spent a little time as a Democratic senator and president. His goal then, as now, was to “fundamentally transform” our country into something 180 degrees from its founding, period. So he will work through Marxist groups to sow racial unrest, distrust, and political division among the American people – pretty much what he did as president.

Cernovich also wrote that another source said Sessions and Trump must clear the federal bureaucracy of Obama hires and holdovers over the next few years and replace them with loyalists if they want to cut down on the illicit leaking. Close advisor and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has recently said the same thing.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

