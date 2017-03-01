NYT caught making up fake Donald Trump quotes …AGAIN

The discredited establishment press seems to have collectively resorted to the journalistic equivalent of a scorched earth policy in their bid to undermine and delegitimize President Donald J. Trump and his administration, for they are embracing increasingly extreme measures – including completely fabricating the president’s own words – in order to meet their objective.

Last week the president gave a rousing speech at the annual meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C. that was well-received. Astonishingly – because the president’s speech is a matter of public record and therefore subject to archiving by the federal government – The New York Times decided to selectively quote and liberally edit Trump’s actual words.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, the Times once again proved that the mainstream media are the biggest purveyors of fake news. (RELATED: Beyond fake news… How Google just became FAKE SEARCH by blacklisting independent journalism)

To wit:

On Friday the New York Times published a piece titled Trump’s Blistering Speech at CPAC Follows Bannon’s Blueprint. In the article the New York Times intentionally tried to mislead readers and cause chaos and panic by lying about what President Trump said during his CPAC speech.

From the Times article:

His speech also included a promise to throw undocumented immigrants “the hell out of the country” and a recitation of his law-and-order campaign promises.

There’s just one problem: Trump never said that. This isn’t a “nuanced” version of what the president said, it’s a flat-out lie and complete misrepresentation of the facts. At one point in the Times’ history, this kind of journalistic malpractice would have gotten a reporter fired, but now that we’re in the Age of Trump, the Times’ ombudsman and managing editors have apparently thrown out what was left of their ethics.

This is what Trump actually said, from a transcript of his speech posted at Whitehouse.gov:

We are also going to save countless American lives. As we speak today, immigration officers are finding the gang members, the drug dealers and the criminal aliens, and throwing them the hell out of our country. (Applause.) And we will not let them back in. They’re not coming back in, folks. (Applause.) If they do, they’re going to have bigger problems than they ever dreamt of.

Now, isn’t that just a little different that pledging to throw “undocumented immigrants” the hell out of the country?

But of course, what the president really said doesn’t fit the establishment press’ fake narrative that Trump is a racist bigot and borderline psychopath fascist. The Times could never tell the truth about this aspect of Trump’s immigration enforcement effort – targeting criminal aliens, which, by the way, he has always focused on throughout his campaign – because after all, a majority of Americans agree with him on the issue. And by the way, that also includes Hispanics, because – surprise! – they don’t want to be victimized, either. (RELATED: Democrats now aligned with Mexican drug cartels in hatred for Donald Trump and disdain for rule of law.)

While the journalistic malpractice is bad enough, there is an additional aspect to this particular report, and it goes to the paper’s decision-making process: By lying about what Trump said, the paper’s reporters and managing editors have proven once again that they are completely out-of-touch and tone deaf when it comes to reaching ‘ordinary’ Americans.

Like the Democratic Party it shills for, the Times appears to have made a conscious decision to appeal primarily to a very narrow, Left-wing constituency, abandoning largely white, middle class Americans in the process, who form the bulk of the country. And we must never forget that the Times also plays to Left-wing globalists around the world, whose impression and views about Trump must also be assuaged and verified (even if they aren’t true).

The Times is dying and despite the fact that everyone on staff there likely knows it, they continue to double down on the reasons why the Old Gray Lady is fading fast into irrelevance.

I say, good riddance to bad rubbish.

J. D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and Newstarget.com, and founding editor of The National Sentinel.

