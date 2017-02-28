Witch hunt: Le Pen’s chief of staff, bodyguard detained by police

The globalist Left is hard at work in Europe trying to prevent a wave of populist nationalism from sweeping the continent, and one of the main political battlegrounds is France, where Right-leaning Marine Le Pen’s France-first platform has catapulted her to the top of presidential polls.

Not content to allow a majority of French citizens to have their say, the EU powers-that-be appear to be working behind the scenes to subvert and sabotage Le Pen’s surging campaign. In recent days, her chief of staff and bodyguard were both detained by police for what appears to be trumped-up charges.

As reported by Reuters, in what is being called a “financial sleaze case,” Le Pen’s closest advisors are under investigation for allegedly using European Union funds to pay parliamentary assistants:

Catherine Griset was taken into custody for questioning along with Le Pen’s bodyguard Thierry Legier, who was later released without being put under investigation according to the source.

In reaction to the news, Le Pen said that she formally denied any wrongdoing in a case that she said was being used to undermine her campaign.

“There is a very big risk of the justice system being manipulated. I think that today the justice system is not doing its work with a cool head, impartiality and independently. Everything indicates so,” Le Pen told reporters. (RELATED: French government begins shutting down websites with unpopular political views; Net Neutrality widens door to censorship in US.)

Not surprisingly, Le Pen is not the only Right-leaning candidate running for president of France who is under investigation: French authorities are also looking at Francois Fillon, another leading candidate, over allegations he used public funds to pay his wife and children as parliamentary assistants.

Do you see a pattern here, other than the obvious one – that both candidates are being investigated for wrongly using tax funds to pay parliamentary assistants? The underlying message is equally clear: Right-leaning candidates are inherently corrupt and therefore cannot be trusted by the people to run the country.

Never mind that most previous public corruption throughout the EU has been committed by Left-wing politicians since they are who have run the continent for decades.

The real reason why they are going after Le Pen, and to a lesser extent Fillon, is because they are leading in French polls. In fact, as Reuters and others have reported, Le Pen is expected to win the first round of balloting, which occurs April 23. Then there is this: Additional polling has her close or even losing the second round of balloting May 7, to Fillon more so than centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron.

The recent police detentions of Le Pen’s close aides follows a police raid on the Paris-based headquarters of her political party, the National Front, while she was traveling abroad. Combined with the dredged up charges of corruption, there is most definitely an effort underway to discredit both conservative, nationalist candidates ahead of the balloting. (RELATED: Natural News called it: Globalists now trying to steal BREXIT vote by nullifying the results… democracy on the brink!)

But will it work? With every new incident of Muslim migrant violence or Islamic terrorism, French citizens have steadily moved away from the ruling Leftists and into the fold of populist political candidates who promise a new direction and less, not more, of the same. Americans should never expect any European country to embrace the liberties and constitutional protections we enjoy, or conservatives’ small government mentality, because Europeans enjoy their welfare states. Clearly, however, they are becoming less and less enamored with globalist politicians who, like those in the U.S., are outsourcing their jobs, importing problems and compounding bad domestic policies with additional bad domestic policies.

Populism, as demonstrated with President Donald J. Trump’s historic win in November, is sweeping the West. Brexit happened, against the globalist will. Now, clearly, the globalists are doing whatever they can to retain their hold on power.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

