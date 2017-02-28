Trump flushes Obama guidelines on transgender bathrooms

Throughout his first weeks in office, President Donald J. Trump has continued to advance the agenda he was elected to do, which is, primarily, undoing the damage to the country caused by eight years of President Obama’s “fundamental transformation” of America.

Last week, the president was at work again disassembling more disastrous Obama policy, issuing an executive order reversing the previous president’s actions directing local public schools to allow students who “identify” as another sex to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice. Cue another round of liberal outrage. (RELATED: Democrats rob privacy rights from women, forcing them to urinate next to men in ‘gender-neutral’ bathrooms)

Here’s how Reuters reported it:

President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday revoked landmark guidance to public schools letting transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice, reversing a signature initiative of former Democratic President Barack Obama. …

Obama had instructed public schools last May to let transgender students use the bathrooms matching their chosen gender identity, threatening to withhold funding for schools that did not comply. Transgender people hailed the step as victory for their civil rights.

Though liberals are howling – what else is new? – there are several things to note here that have been intentionally under-reported by the discredited establishment media most Americans are unaware of:

— Obama’s directive was not an executive order, as he had no real authority to issue such guidance to local school districts, which are run by school boards and subsist largely on local taxes. The directive came in the form of a letter to schools from the Obama Justice and Education Departments’ respective civil rights divisions providing “guidance” “to ensure that all students, including transgender students, can attend school in an environment free from discrimination based on sex.”

While Obama did not issue an executive order, understand that the secretaries who run these federal bureaucracies answer to him because, as head of the Executive Branch, the president also heads up the federal bureaucracy. But this “guidance” was unprecedented, in that it did not directly order local schools to make the changes, but implied that unless they were made, there would be legal action forthcoming. Both departments claimed that Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 were written in such a way that included transgender students, who did not even exist as a subclass of ‘discriminated individuals’ at the time. This was nothing but Obama, the activist, “transforming” American schools by bullying them into forcing parents to accept having their teenaged children subjected to being naked with kids of the opposite sex.

And there was this: As liberals complain about Trump’s plans to cut off funding to sanctuary cities, the “guidance” letter made sure to mention “schools receiving federal money may not discriminate based on a student’s sex, including a student’s transgender status.”

— Within weeks of the guidance being issued, as Reuters noted, they were challenged in federal court and blocked. The court that put the guidance on hold ruled, correctly, that local school districts are subject to local control, not federal control.

— The discredited establishment media, always eager to bash Trump by creating false narratives, framed his executive reversal as “removing protections” from transgendered individuals, though he did no such thing. (Some relevant headlines about how the Trump administration: withdraws federal protections for transgender students, rolls back protection for transgender students and withdraws federal protections on transgender bathroom use in public schools from the usual media suspects). (RELATED: Google refuses to provide any evidence to justify blacklisting of Natural News… webmaster guidelines a “black box of total bulls##t”)

What Obama’s bureaucracy issued weren’t “protections;” it wasn’t legal for schools to discriminate against school children before his directive and it still isn’t legal for kids to be discriminated against now. All Trump did was to re-implement some sanity into the issue while standing up for federalism, as, his order returns the issue to the states and, specifically, local school districts to deal with as they see fit (which is the way it is supposed to be).

Fact is, even parents who did not vote for Trump thought the Obama administration’s transgender bathroom rule was ridiculous. A July 2016 survey found that two-thirds of Americans opposed it; a survey taken just a few days ago found that the issue isn’t something that the federal government ought to be deciding.

J. D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and Newstarget.com, and founding editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources:

RasmussenReports.com

WashingtonTimes.com

Reuters.com

TheNationalSentinel.com