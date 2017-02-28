CNN producers freaking out over leaked newsroom tapes

The same man who helped expose Planned Parenthood for illegally harvesting and selling aborted baby body parts to the highest bidder has made good on his promise to release the first 119 hours of more than 200 hours’ worth of audio recordings exposing “media malfeasance” at fake news guru CNN.

As part of his groundbreaking Project Veritas endeavor, political activist James O’Keefe published the audio files not long after receiving them from an anonymous tipster earlier in the month. Like with Planned Parenthood, these audio files have the potential to blow the lid on major corruption taking place at CNN, including the media outlet’s biased political leanings. (Related: Read other examples of CNN’s editing of the news.)

O’Keefe announced the releases during a recent segment on journalist Sean Hannity’s radio program, explaining how the audio was captured back in 2009 as part of an undercover sting. While the source of the leak has not been revealed, it is believed that a CNN insider who grew frustrated with the media network’s biased reporting decided to take matters into his own hands.

The 119 hours of audio that O’Keefe has so far released is a little more than half of the roughly 200 hours of total audio that he plans to make public. With the first 119 hours, O’Keefe is asking members of the public to help go through the audio in order to transcribe and investigate it. These 119 hours of audio are available at Projectveritas.com.

“The audio was secretly recorded in 2009 by an anonymous source inside CNN’s Atlanta headquarters who we are identifying as Miss X,” O’Keefe explains on his website. “The tapes contain soundbites from current and previous CNN employees Joe Sterling, Arthur Brice, and Nicky Robertson, as well as numerous others.”

O’Keefe offers $10,000 reward to anyone willing to release audio or video footage exposing media malfeasance

What has already been uncovered from the recordings is plotting by CNN employees to skew public opinion of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor using faulty polling data. Miss X can be heard questioning CNN’s decision to use an outdated poll about Justice Sotomayor’s popularity to influence the public’s opinion of her just prior to a case hearing over which she was set to preside.

CNN’s former News Desk Editor Joe Sterling is also exposed in the recordings as having had a bias towards former President Barack Obama, despite claiming to represent an “unbiased” news network. You can listen to the audio files yourself on YouTube.

This is just the first phase of O’Keefe’s efforts to take down the corrupt media in all of its many forms. Via his Twitter account, O’Keefe announced a $10,000 reward to anyone who has more audio or video footage exposing media malfeasance wherever it might be lurking. He even “tweeted” that he is willing to go to prison, if necessary, to get the truth out to the public.

“If you are an employee in a newsroom and hear or see something unethical, record it,” O’Keefe tweeted. “If it’s good enough I’ll pay you $10k.”

In a separate tweet, O’Keefe reemphasized his desire to expose the media and its “flaws.” “This is the beginning of the end for the MSM. And it starts today.”

These developments are so significant that even President Trump has weighed in with his support for the efforts. According to O’Keefe, the president is fully aware of the work of Project Veritas in exposing CNN and thinks that it’s “so cool.”

If you’re interested in helping out with the transcription and investigation of the CNN audio files, be sure to visit Project Veritas and leave comments, upload transcriptions, and/or contact O’Keefe and his team to offer your contributions.

Sources for this article include:

ProjectVeritas.com

TheAmericanMirror.com

ZeroHedge.com