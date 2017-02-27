The ten timeless principles that drive the mission of Natural News and the Health Ranger… (and made us an enemy of the deranged status quo)

As every intelligent person has now come to realize, any individual who espouses fundamental principles of protecting life, liberty and truth is systematically demonized in our twisted, deranged society.

Following Google’s blatant censorship of Natural News for no justifiable reason, a wave of malicious defamation attacks and hit pieces was unleashed against Natural News, calling us lunatics for wanting to remove mercury from vaccines, for example, or for believing that Google is a front for the CIA (it actually is, read the exhaustive investigation here).

The lunatic culture of America is far more interested in the Oscars, celebrity gossip, bashing Trump and virtue signaling with hipster conformity than in pursuing any truly important progress for humanity. Core values of defending life, protecting free speech and exposing evil in our world have given way to obedient conformity, cult-like pleas for social acceptance and a deranged desire for virtual “likes” on social media at any cost.

Society is sick. And the poisoning of the minds of the masses continues to get worse via medications, vaccines, pesticides and fluoride, all of which contain brain-harming toxic heavy metals or chemicals.

The ten timeless principles espoused by Natural News and the Health Ranger

In the midst of all the insanity, vulgarity, desperation and obedience worship, it’s a good time to remind ourselves what we really stand for. We need to remember the things that anchor us to reality, even as we attempt to navigate a whirlwind of insanity that’s only getting more deranged across the society that surrounds us.

The following ten timeless principles best describe what we stand for, what we defend, and what we seek to share with others for their own empowerment and liberty.

Below this list, I’ve also included a rather lengthy podcast (90 minutes) explaining all this in more detail, including more about my personal upbringing and life experience that led me to these principles:

#1) Protection of Life (and its sustainability) : This includes the environment and ecosystem, the lives of children and even the lives of unborn children who are far along in their fetal development.

#2) Ending the suffering of all conscious beings: Preventing disease, promoting nutrition for lifelong health, protecting animals and standing against corporate pollution and unjustified war where civilians or nations needlessly suffer. This also includes freeing people from tyranny, torture and inhumane treatment from dark regimes such as China and North Korea.

#3) Preserving and expanding human knowledge, awakening and consciousness: Sharing knowledge freely with the world, uncovering knowledge that’s not well known but highly relevant to humanity’s progress, and fighting against the censorship of knowledge and science.

#4) Teaching and protecting individual liberty and self-reliance: Helping people learn how to grow more of their own food and herbal medicines, promoting adherence to the Bill of Rights, educating people about the need for liberty and the separation of powers in any government system.

#5) Collecting and sharing human knowledge on health, medicine, the environment and science: This includes sharing knowledge that’s censored by the status quo, which includes philosophical discussions of consciousness, analysis of “forbidden science” such as LENR, and teaching the real history that’s suppressed by the public indoctrination centers known as “schools.”

#6) Exposing those who harm or deceive others: This is why we sometimes expose especially harmful, deceptive or dangerous people who pose a risk to humanity.

#7) Living a purposeful life that makes a substantial contribution to humanity: While most of society seems focused on personal greed or hedonistic entertainment, I don’t feel a life is worth living unless it is a purposeful life that makes a strong contribution to humanity.

#8) Empowering others with critical thinking skills so they can overcome the hypnosis and programming of the status quo: In this way, we hope to increasingly live in a society where people can think for themselves rather than functioning as obedient sheeple in a manipulative, twisted society.

#9) Preventing the “suicide cult” of humanity from destroying itself through stupidity and greed: As operating today, humanity is a “suicide cult” that seems determined to destroy itself. I hope that doesn’t happen, and we all work to enlighten humanity by pointing out its self-destructive behaviors that need to be avoided.

#10) Expanding, exploring and sharing connections with nature and the Divine: Mother Nature is divine, as is all life in our universe. Where society is full of lies and hatred, nature is blessed with truth and love. Here at Natural News, we work to help people connect more with nature and love for all life. This effort is, of course, mocked by those who are steeped in hatred, destruction and evil.

