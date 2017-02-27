The ten timeless principles that drive the mission of Natural News and the Health Ranger… (and made us an enemy of the deranged status quo)

As every intelligent person has now come to realize, any individual who espouses fundamental principles of protecting life, liberty and truth is systematically demonized in our twisted, deranged society.

Following Google’s blatant censorship of Natural News for no justifiable reason, a wave of malicious defamation attacks and hit pieces was unleashed against Natural News, calling us lunatics for wanting to remove mercury from vaccines, for example, or for believing that Google is a front for the CIA (it actually is, read the exhaustive investigation here).

The lunatic culture of America is far more interested in the Oscars, celebrity gossip, bashing Trump and virtue signaling with hipster conformity than in pursuing any truly important progress for humanity. Core values of defending life, protecting free speech and exposing evil in our world have given way to obedient conformity, cult-like pleas for social acceptance and a deranged desire for virtual “likes” on social media at any cost.

Society is sick. And the poisoning of the minds of the masses continues to get worse via medications, vaccines, pesticides and fluoride, all of which contain brain-harming toxic heavy metals or chemicals.

The ten timeless principles espoused by Natural News and the Health Ranger

In the midst of all the insanity, vulgarity, desperation and obedience worship, it’s a good time to remind ourselves what we really stand for. We need to remember the things that anchor us to reality, even as we attempt to navigate a whirlwind of insanity that’s only getting more deranged across the society that surrounds us.

The following ten timeless principles best describe what we stand for, what we defend, and what we seek to share with others for their own empowerment and liberty.

Below this list, I’ve also included a rather lengthy podcast (90 minutes) explaining all this in more detail, including more about my personal upbringing and life experience that led me to these principles:

#1) Protection of Life (and its sustainability) : This includes the environment and ecosystem, the lives of children and even the lives of unborn children who are far along in their fetal development.

#2) Ending the suffering of all conscious beings: Preventing disease, promoting nutrition for lifelong health, protecting animals and standing against corporate pollution and unjustified war where civilians or nations needlessly suffer. This also includes freeing people from tyranny, torture and inhumane treatment from dark regimes such as China and North Korea.

#3) Preserving and expanding human knowledge, awakening and consciousness: Sharing knowledge freely with the world, uncovering knowledge that’s not well known but highly relevant to humanity’s progress, and fighting against the censorship of knowledge and science.

#4) Teaching and protecting individual liberty and self-reliance: Helping people learn how to grow more of their own food and herbal medicines, promoting adherence to the Bill of Rights, educating people about the need for liberty and the separation of powers in any government system.

#5) Collecting and sharing human knowledge on health, medicine, the environment and science: This includes sharing knowledge that’s censored by the status quo, which includes philosophical discussions of consciousness, analysis of “forbidden science” such as LENR, and teaching the real history that’s suppressed by the public indoctrination centers known as “schools.”

#6) Exposing those who harm or deceive others: This is why we sometimes expose especially harmful, deceptive or dangerous people who pose a risk to humanity.

#7) Living a purposeful life that makes a substantial contribution to humanity: While most of society seems focused on personal greed or hedonistic entertainment, I don’t feel a life is worth living unless it is a purposeful life that makes a strong contribution to humanity.

#8) Empowering others with critical thinking skills so they can overcome the hypnosis and programming of the status quo: In this way, we hope to increasingly live in a society where people can think for themselves rather than functioning as obedient sheeple in a manipulative, twisted society.

#9) Preventing the “suicide cult” of humanity from destroying itself through stupidity and greed: As operating today, humanity is a “suicide cult” that seems determined to destroy itself. I hope that doesn’t happen, and we all work to enlighten humanity by pointing out its self-destructive behaviors that need to be avoided.

#10) Expanding, exploring and sharing connections with nature and the Divine: Mother Nature is divine, as is all life in our universe. Where society is full of lies and hatred, nature is blessed with truth and love. Here at Natural News, we work to help people connect more with nature and love for all life. This effort is, of course, mocked by those who are steeped in hatred, destruction and evil.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation.

Adams is a person of color whose descendants include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

