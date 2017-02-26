Bill Paxton dies from surgery as failed medical system takes another beloved life

Actor Bill Paxton died yesterday from “surgery complications.” The widely acclaimed actor was 61 years old and starred in a long list of blockbuster films including Aliens, Titanic, The Terminator, Apollo 13 and Twister.

Sadly, Bill Paxton’s death is yet another example of the failed medical system that routinely kills innocent people while reaping billions in profits from drugs and surgeries that harm far more people than they save.

So-called “iatrogenic deaths” — deaths caused by medicine — are killing a shocking 783,000 Americans each year, vastly exceeding even the nearly 600,000 annual deaths attributed to cancer. (In truth, even the 600,000 “cancer deaths” statistic is actually filled with people who died from the chemotherapy, not the cancer.) (SOURCE: Death by Medicine – PDF)

Superbug infections kill hundreds of thousands during surgery

Although details have not been released about what complications caused Bill Paxton’s death, the most likely culprit is a superbug infection. Specifically, it’s likely either c. diff or MRSA, both of which are now endemic in hospitals across the USA.

UPDATE: TMZ is now reporting Paxton died from “complications” and a “stroke.” Take it for what it’s worth.

Because hospitals refuse to use colloidal silver or copper solutions — both of which kill superbugs on contact — they are stuck in a “chemical antibiotics” paradigm that keeps killing people by the tens of thousands each year while literally generating more superbugs due to the widespread abuse of antibiotics.

Already, superbug infections (which are often introduced during surgery) are killing more Americans than breast cancer.

According to a report published in The Review on Antimicrobial Resistance, superbug deaths in U.S. hospitals will exceed cancer deaths by the year 2050 unless something drastic changes.

As the report states:

One of the greatest worries about AMR [antimicrobial resistance] is that modern health systems and treatments that rely heavily on antibiotics could be severely undermined. When most surgery is undertaken, patients are given prophylactic antibiotics to reduce the risk of bacterial infections.

In a world where antibiotics do not work, this measure would become largely useless and surgery would become far more dangerous.

Note that superbugs were created by modern medicine as an unintended emergent microbial response to the widespread abuse of high-profit prescription antibiotics which earned trillions of dollars for the pharmaceutical drug cartels.

Natural News mourns the loss of Bill Paxton, who was a beloved actor revered by tens of millions of fans.

Feature image credit: Twister movie poster

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation.

Adams is a person of color whose descendants include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

