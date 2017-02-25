After censoring nutritional supplement ads, Google goes all-in for Big Pharma by blacklisting the entire Natural News website

Google is undeniably one of the largest and most-used search engines in the world. But, they are also one of the world’s largest purveyors of censorship. As US News explains, Google reportedly keeps at least nine different “black lists” that prevent certain types of content from being seen. And now, Natural News has been blackballed by Google.

Mike Adams reports that last week, he received threats that if he did not help take down Alex Jones and InfoWars, he and Natural News would be the next target for destruction via a “campaign of smears, censorship and defamation.”

Adams, of course, did not cave in and bow down — instead of following orders, he chose to go public with the threats and warn everyone in the new media that they were at risk of being pursued and silenced by the Left-wing media.

And it appears that the threats of suppression have come to fruition: the mass censorship of Natural News and the smear campaign against it and its founder have already begun. The entire Natural News domain has been blacklisted by Google, and some 140,000 pages have been removed from the search engine’s index. As Mike Adams explains, the entire take-down of Natural News happened without a single warning sent to the “webmaster tools” email address that is on file with Google.

Adams writes, “The shut off of Natural News was clearly driven by a human decision, not an algorithm. We’re currently attempting to determine Google’s claimed justification for censoring our entire website, and we hope to have NaturalNews.com restored in Google’s index.”

In addition to censoring the entire Natural News website, Google has also already all but banned nutritional supplements and natural medicines from being advertised on its platform — no doubt because the promotion of natural cures harms Big Pharma’s revenues.

The censorship of Natural News follows a long line of restrictive actions perpetrated by Google against the independent media — with those that are pro-Trump being key targets for suppression. Milo Yiannopoulos, former Breitbart News editor, openly gay conservative and vocal Trump supporter, was recently struck by a wave of opposition and damning videos that ultimately forced him to resign from Breitbart. Yiannopoulos cited the “cynical media witch hunt” as what unfortunately brought him down.

And just a few days ago, InfoWars was also struck by mass censorship and was blacklisted by the online advertising distribution company, AdRoll.com. Alex Jones reports that this could end up costing InfoWars some $3 million in annual revenue and may impede their ability to set up a Washington D.C. bureau for real news coverage of the Trump administration.

There is virtually no regulation on the censorship of online content. And when Google employees (or algorithms, though that seems an unlikely cause in this case) decide to censor specific content relating to news items, politics or businesses they don’t agree with, their size alone grants them the ability to indirectly influence opinions, votes, and even ruin businesses. Google is a private company, but their power to influence public opinion based on what they allow people see when they hit the “search” button is unquestionable.

Back in 2006, Google was accused of censoring conservative news stories from appearing in their “News” feed. And in 2014, Google withdrew their news service from Spain, after being faced with a new law that would have charged them with scraping content from Spanish news sources. This, of course, ultimately resulted in a substantial drop in news traffic to Spanish news stories. As US News explains, when an aggregator the size of Google bans you from its service, the impact is enormous: fewer people read your stories, and opinions will inevitably shift away from what you support.

This kind of selective blacklisting is extremely powerful — and dangerous — because it is an indirect way of promoting specific political, cultural, social and religious ideals without raising any red flags. Censorship of content by omission is the new Iron Curtain. Between the censorship and the smear campaigns, it won’t be long now before the general public is completely inoculated against reality.

Sources:

NaturalNews.com

USNews.com