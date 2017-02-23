Public trust in Google COLLAPSING as millions of natural health readers discover the search engine is censoring Natural News

Google’s insidious censorship of the entire NaturalNews.com website has set off a firestorm of outrage across the independent media, with a wave of readers expressing astonishment and disgust at Google’s indiscriminate banning of the entire NaturalNews.com website for no justifiable reason. (They are now claiming a “violation of Webmaster Guidelines” which could mean anything they want it to mean.)

As the censorship against Natural News continues, people everywhere are declaring their intention to switch to alternative search engines such as DuckDuckGo, Bing or Good Gopher. They’re also expressing strong support for Natural News to defy the bullying of Google and continue reporting the truth on all the topics that matter for our health, our environment and our society.

This is just a tiny sample of the much larger conversation raging online, but one Natural News reader, also a user of Gmail, complained to Google with the following message:

I have just learned that google has removed all of the pages from naturalnews.com from its search results. I have verified this by searching google.com for “naturalnews.com” and found no hits from naturalnews.com in the search results.

I want you to know that I think censoring naturalnews.com is a big mistake. The site contains an incredible wealth of information on nutrition, healthy eating, body cleansing and detoxification, and many many other topics. NaturalNews has played a huge role in my efforts to improve my health and quality of life and I am sure there are many thousands of other people who would make the same claim.

The people of the world need the information on naturalnews.com. Google will be condemned by the millions of naturalnews fans around the world if the naturalnews.com website isn’t re-instated without delay. I know that Google is capable of doing the right thing, but there is nothing right about censoring naturalnews.com.

Google’s image took a huge hit when Edward Snowden came out with his revelations. I don’t think Google understands how badly censoring naturalnews is going to impact Google’s public perception. If you wish to avoid being dismissed as lackies for the new world order I recommend you reinstate naturalnews.com to your search engine database without delay.

Another user writes:

Mike we are with you. The Best thing folks can do is SPREAD THESE LINKS. This will only make you stronger. Google is garbage and a CIA Front.

A third user chimes in:

Keep going Mike! NOBODY can hide the TRUTH! We appreciate all your hard work over the years, even so far as in South Africa!

Outrage against Google spreading like wildfire

Across the ‘net users are expressing extreme outrage at Google’s unjustified censorship and silencing of one of the most important free and independent publishers on the internet today. Astonishingly even many websites that disagree with Natural News content are supporting the backlash against Google’s censorship. They correctly point out that silencing Natural News only proves the Health Ranger is right about information suppression and provides Natural News with even more exposure and credibility concerning true conspiracy theories about silencing certain individuals.

In essence — and this was totally unexpected from my point of view — Google’s outrageous censorship of Natural News is gaining this website a large number of new fans and defenders who now understand the level of suppression, intimidation and threats that are being routinely leveled against us.

What, exactly, has Natural News reported that’s so incredibly dangerous to the status quo that even Google must silence us from the public debate?

Millions of people want to know that answer, and they’re scouring Natural News content to find out what set off Google.

Is it our coverage of the dangers of mercury in vaccines? Our “rational argument against the normalization of transgenderism” article? Our public support for many of the policies of President Trump? Our satire and parody articles about Lady Gaga? Or was it the fact that we teach people how to NOT need expensive pharmaceutical medications, thereby denying the drug industry of huge profits they would otherwise enjoy? (That same pharma monstrosity heavily funds Google and the fakestream media, by the way…)

Explore Natural News for yourself by searching for any topic you want, using the search box on the top right. Find out exactly what Google is desperately trying to make sure you don’t ever see. And follow more news about censorship at Censorship.news.

