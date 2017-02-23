Public trust in Google COLLAPSING as millions of natural health readers discover the search engine is censoring Natural News

Google’s insidious censorship of the entire NaturalNews.com website has set off a firestorm of outrage across the independent media, with a wave of readers expressing astonishment and disgust at Google’s indiscriminate banning of the entire NaturalNews.com website for no justifiable reason. (They are now claiming a “violation of Webmaster Guidelines” which could mean anything they want it to mean.)

NEW: Sign this White House petition to halt Google’s outrageous censorship of Natural News, InfoWars and other independent media publishers.

As the censorship against Natural News continues, people everywhere are declaring their intention to switch to alternative search engines such as DuckDuckGo, Bing or Good Gopher. They’re also expressing strong support for Natural News to defy the bullying of Google and continue reporting the truth on all the topics that matter for our health, our environment and our society.

This is just a tiny sample of the much larger conversation raging online, but one Natural News reader, also a user of Gmail, complained to Google with the following message:

I have just learned that google has removed all of the pages from naturalnews.com from its search results. I have verified this by searching google.com for “naturalnews.com” and found no hits from naturalnews.com in the search results.

I want you to know that I think censoring naturalnews.com is a big mistake. The site contains an incredible wealth of information on nutrition, healthy eating, body cleansing and detoxification, and many many other topics. NaturalNews has played a huge role in my efforts to improve my health and quality of life and I am sure there are many thousands of other people who would make the same claim.

The people of the world need the information on naturalnews.com. Google will be condemned by the millions of naturalnews fans around the world if the naturalnews.com website isn’t re-instated without delay. I know that Google is capable of doing the right thing, but there is nothing right about censoring naturalnews.com.

Google’s image took a huge hit when Edward Snowden came out with his revelations. I don’t think Google understands how badly censoring naturalnews is going to impact Google’s public perception. If you wish to avoid being dismissed as lackies for the new world order I recommend you reinstate naturalnews.com to your search engine database without delay.

Another user writes:

Mike we are with you. The Best thing folks can do is SPREAD THESE LINKS. This will only make you stronger. Google is garbage and a CIA Front.

A third user chimes in:

Keep going Mike! NOBODY can hide the TRUTH! We appreciate all your hard work over the years, even so far as in South Africa!

Outrage against Google spreading like wildfire

Across the ‘net users are expressing extreme outrage at Google’s unjustified censorship and silencing of one of the most important free and independent publishers on the internet today. Astonishingly even many websites that disagree with Natural News content are supporting the backlash against Google’s censorship. They correctly point out that silencing Natural News only proves the Health Ranger is right about information suppression and provides Natural News with even more exposure and credibility concerning true conspiracy theories about silencing certain individuals.

In essence — and this was totally unexpected from my point of view — Google’s outrageous censorship of Natural News is gaining this website a large number of new fans and defenders who now understand the level of suppression, intimidation and threats that are being routinely leveled against us.

What, exactly, has Natural News reported that’s so incredibly dangerous to the status quo that even Google must silence us from the public debate?

Millions of people want to know that answer, and they’re scouring Natural News content to find out what set off Google.

Is it our coverage of the dangers of mercury in vaccines? Our “rational argument against the normalization of transgenderism” article? Our public support for many of the policies of President Trump? Our satire and parody articles about Lady Gaga? Or was it the fact that we teach people how to NOT need expensive pharmaceutical medications, thereby denying the drug industry of huge profits they would otherwise enjoy? (That same pharma monstrosity heavily funds Google and the fakestream media, by the way…)

Explore Natural News for yourself by searching for any topic you want, using the search box on the top right. Find out exactly what Google is desperately trying to make sure you don’t ever see. And follow more news about censorship at Censorship.news.

Be sure to also sign Sign this White House petition NOW to halt Google’s ongoing censorship of NaturalNews.com.

 

 

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the "Health Ranger") is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com), an environmental scientist, publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science to current events.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation.

Adams is a person of color whose descendants include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

