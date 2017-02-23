City council members across America “on the take” from biosludge operators to keep poisoning their own local soils with toxic sludge

The details behind why the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decided to fire Dr. David Lewis, a brilliant microbiologist who blew the whistle on biosludge, is a familiar story. The EPA decided they would rather create fake data in order to “help” states, counties, and municipalities rid themselves of biological waste. For many years now, biosludge has been declared completely safe to be dispersed on local playgrounds, farms, forests, home gardens, and city parks. The repurposed waste can also be bagged, sold, and marketed, thus treated as a “sustainable” endeavor.

But if you take a deeper look, the biosludge phenomenon is another lesson in fraud, fake science, and the suppression of truth with deadly results. It’s a familiar story. The EPA, like any other corrupt federal governmental agency, proudly proclaims that a substance, chemical process, or scientific breakthrough is completely safe for human consumption, as well as all living things populating the soil, air, and water. Later the people, plants, animals, and aquatic life suffer serious health effects, including death. Sound familiar?

Think fluoride, DDT, PCB, agent orange, thalidomide, glyphosate, mercury amalgam, HPV shots, nicotine, neonicotinoids, GMOs, ad infinitum. Now, add biosludge to the list. Once you discover the truth, you’ll want to sound an alarm. Join the Health Ranger and Dr. Lewis as they take on the mission to inform the public about the toxic slop being distributed, sprayed, and sold all over America, and the resulting serious dangers to human health.

As reported by Independentsciencenews.org, biosludge contains “a wide range of mutagenic neurotoxic chemicals which are present at a million-fold higher concentrations (ppm versus ppt) than found in polluted air and water.” To create biosludge, your local sewage treatment plant first has to process your local biosolids. This mixture already has “ppm concentrations of heavy metals, including chromium, lead, and mercury.” But that’s not all. Also included in most biosolids are ppm of the antibiotic Cipro, anti-depressant Prozac, flame retardants, and “high levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and semi-volatiles, such as bis (2-Ethylhexyl) phthalate, Benzo(a)pyrene).”

In his interview with Mother Earth News, Dr. Lewis said that there are particular biosludge ingredients, namely, “endocrine disruptors, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, plasticizers, and other chemical groups [that will] concentrate in animal fats. As the fat solubility of chemicals increase, so does their neurotoxicity.” Dr. Lewis links these types of exposures with Alzheimer’s disease, autism, ALS, Parkinson’s disease, as well as other neurological disorders and diseases. According to the Liberty Beacon, Dr. Lewis is currently serving as the chair of a science advisory committee for the environmental group Focus for Health. In this capacity, Dr. Lewis fights for over 100,000 mothers whose children suffer from autism, as he believes biosludge is a causative factor.

The volatile chemicals in sewer sludge can also lead to death. As reported by Sewagesludgeactionnetwork.com, before the EPA fired Dr. Lewis, he had “published evidence” that a New Hampshire teenager died after being exposed to sewer sludge, along with documentation that proved two herds of dairy cattle were poisoned in Georgia. For details about Dr. Lewis’s experiences with the EPA, his firing, the fraudulent science involved, and the pay-offs to local governments to continue turning a blind eye, read his book: Science for Sale: How the US Government Uses Powerful Corporations and Leading Universities to Support Government Policies, Silence Top Scientists, Jeopardize Our Health, and Protect Corporate Profits.

Stay up to date with the Biosludged documentary, the new film coming soon from Mike Adams and Natural News.

