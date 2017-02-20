Libtarded leftists apologizing for being white, have no understanding of history or science

It used to be that you’d walk down the street, see someone wearing a pin in the shape of a puzzle piece, and assume that person was expressing solidarity for those with autism.

But these days, at Elizabethtown College in Lancaster County, Penn., students are donning white puzzle piece pins as a means of (virtue) signaling penitence for our time’s en vogue original sin: whiteness.

(Article by Alex Grass from Thefederalist.com

This movement is twofold: it is ahistorical, and it is anti-science. It evinces a stark ignorance of history—and of the differences among white people. It also espouses anti-scientific tropes that recall the era of eugenics, anti-Semitism, and race theorists.

What We Talk About When We Talk About Privilege

The Elizabethtown College Democrats hatched this campaign to encourage self-loathing among inheritors of white ancestral sin. Their spokeswoman, Aileen Ida, explained that “[inherent white privilege] can be seen in the day-to-day life of people of color versus the day-to-day life of white people.”

The day-to-day life of which white people?

