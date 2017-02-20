Leftists using “violence as self-defense” against speech they don’t like, reminiscent of Hitler’s brown shirts

Remember this simple childhood refrain, “sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me?” Apparently, the uneducated Berkeley college campus comrades and their beleaguered brainwashed teachers have buried that childhood maxim. These “leftists” are so terrified of someone else’s words, they now utilize “any means necessary” to stop anyone from speaking them. Rather than a spirited debate on factual issues, they use ad hominem attacks and spew labels like “fascist,” without even grasping the meaning of the word. Rather than take part in a rational discussion, the offended gather like wild mad hatters wielding sticks, fists, fire, vandalism, beatings and terrorizing hired goons to make sure their brains don’t explode from hearing spoken words they so vehemently disagree with.

The destructive, intimidating force employed by the Berkeley crowd is a well-known technique employed by true fascists, by which I mean, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary definition of the word. The definition reads, in part; “a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, [with] severe economic and social regimentation and forcible suppression of opposition.” The Berkeley crowd surely believes in forcible suppression. So did the Nazi’s. That’s why they had their Storm Troopers, also known as Brown Shirts.

As Breitbart.com details, in the days after the forced shutdown of a Milo Yiannopoulos presentation, opinion pieces flourished in the University of California, Berkeley student newspaper called the Daily Californian. Rather than have remorse for the fires, property damage or disavowing their own fascist acts, students doubled down on violence as a necessary tactic.

Berkeley student Josh Hardman’s theory is that if a group uses violence to shut down violence, then it’s not really violence. Here’s how he phrased his illogical conclusion:

“I urge you to consider whether damaging the windows of places like banks and the Amazon student store constitutes ‘violence.”

Desmond Meagley wrote an opinion piece explaining that the words of Yiannopoulos are much more destructive than physical violence.

“The violence that forms the foundation of Yiannopoulos’ ideology is far worse than any tactic the black bloc uses.”

Not all protestors had black masks waving sticks, throwing fireworks and smashing windows with crowd control barriers. Nevertheless, many participants in the protest felt quite satisfied with the outcome. Yvette Felarca is a middle school teacher and an activist with a group called By Any Means Necessary (BAMN). She was delighted to use any tactic to stop the “fascist” Mila Yiannopoulos from speaking at a university that, only a few decades ago, was the birth of the free speech movement.

Yvette Felarca doesn’t just misinterpret the definition of the word fascist. BAMN, the organization she represents has a six-point pledge that clearly demonstrates these people have no idea what they are talking about. In point number one they invoke homage to civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King:

” I will fight to save Dr. King’s Dream for America because it is my dream too.”

They need to wake up and smell the coffee. If Felarca and her comrades knew anything about history, wouldn’t they know that Dr. King was best known, not just for his oratory skills, but for the fact that he was a proponent supporter of non-violent demonstrations? Instead of participating in a valiant movement, these people are uneducated sheeple who use violent tactics to forcibly suppress and censor someone whose words they disagree with. The smug Berkeley protestors (or should we say domestic terrorists?) who call Milo Yiannopoulos a fascist are pots calling the kettle black.

