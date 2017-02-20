Attempted take down of Milo Yiannopoulos a coordinated barrage of “oppo research” to character assassinate conservative voices

In case you haven’t noticed, Milo Yiannopoulos, the outspoken gay conservative entertainer who baits Leftists into fits of uncontrollable rage, is under siege for comments he made in two older videos. I’ve watched the videos, and it seems clear to me that he’s advocating or apologizing for intimate gay relationships between older men and younger boys. This is why he’s under fire, and his #1 pre-selling book has already been yanked by Simon & Schuster.

Reportedly, Breitbart.com is also considering cutting ties with Milo, and he’s already been dumped as a speaker by CPAC.

For the record, we here at Natural News find anything smacking of pedophilia or the exploitation of children to be abhorrent and sickening. Yet it is quite curious to consider the timing of all this, especially just days after I received a threatening demand that I personally destroy Alex Jones or be destroyed by the mainstream media.

The chronological proximity of these events is not a coincidence: The Soros-funded smear machine of the anti-American Left has assembled a massive portfolio of “oppo research” to character assassinate all prominent Trump supporters.

InfoWars’ Alex Jones is probably their No. 1 target, and they attempted to dump a dossier in my lap that they believed would destroy Alex Jones. I refused to participate in their smear campaign, which of course means they now have to make an example out of me, so watch for releases over the next few days of deceptively edited audio, video or article text that will be used to attempt to smear my character. (Fortunately, I never said anything as crazy-sounding as Milo’s comments about the “age of consent.”)

Nevertheless, in watching the attempted take down of Milo, I see exactly what the character assassins on the Left are doing. It’s a timed, well-funded and heavily strategized cascading series of character assassinations designed to eliminate President Trump’s most vocal defenders as a prelude to taking out Trump himself. Once Trump’s defenders can be silenced or intimidated, then the stamped of demands for Trump to be impeached will meet little resistance.

Let’s be honest: If Milo Yiannopoulos were a Democrat, he would have already been forgiven, apologized for and celebrated as a victim

Yet this take down of Milo is so chock full of hypocrisy that it’s almost as sickening as Milo’s apparent words about older men having sexual relationships with younger boys. Let’s be honest: If Milo were a Democrat, this would be a “non-scandal” and the Left would have already forgiven, apologized for and even celebrated Milo as a “victim.”

Case in point? Lena Dunham. A celebrated feminist who is lauded by none other than Hillary Clinton, Dunham openly admits to sexually molesting her younger sister. Via TruthRevolt.org:

In her newly published collection of personal essays, Not That Kind of Girl, Lena Dunham describes experimenting sexually with her younger sister Grace, whom she says she attempted to persuade to kiss her using “anything a sexual predator might do.” In one particularly unsettling passage, Dunham experimented with her six-year younger sister’s vagina. “This was within the spectrum of things I did,” she writes.

In the collection of nonfiction personal accounts, Dunham describes using her little sister at times essentially as a sexual outlet, bribing her to kiss her for prolonged periods and even masturbating while she is in the bed beside her. But perhaps the most disturbing is an account she proudly gives of an episode that occurred when she was seven and her sister was one.

Personally, all these things described by both Lena Dunham and Milo Yiannopoulos sound a bit sickening and disturbed to me, but there is a gross double standard at work in how these two people are being judged by society. Lena is automatically forgiven and celebrated, while Milo is automatically condemned as “vile” even though he was the younger “boy” in the sexual relationship he talks about, not the older man.

I’m not excusing his words, mind you. I personally find them to be rather twisted and abhorrent. But what’s even more twisted is the wildly inconsistent way in which people are judged in our society based solely on their political leanings. Lena is a celebrated heroine because, well, she’s a “progressive.” Milo is a condemned sicko because he’s a gay conservative. And a Trump supporter, by God!

The double standard is suffocating. If Milo is bad, why isn’t Lena just as bad? And why can’t anybody dare talk about the pizza parlor pedos in Washington D.C. without being threatened into silence like what happened to Ben Swann?

NOBODY can survive extreme scrutiny of everything they’ve ever uttered

There’s another, deeper principle in all this. “Oppo research” is designed to dig through everything you’ve ever uttered, every word you’ve ever written, every video you’ve ever posted, etc., and then assemble a highly edited “smear collage” that makes you look like an evil, demented, human-hating monster.

All of us who dare speak out against the status quo have been subjected to these “smear collages.” We’ve all had our words taken wildly out of context, and we’ve all had our podcasts or videos chopped and reassembled so make it seem like we said things we never actually said. (If you don’t think CNN selectively edits audio and video to twist around everything you’ve said, you have no idea how the fake news media really operates.)

That’s the goal of “opposition research,” and I’m here to tell you that NOBODY can survive extreme scrutiny unscathed.

Not even you. Can you imagine what would happen if the entire world were made aware of some of the more insensitive, stupid or downright politically incorrect statements you’ve uttered in the privacy of your own home? What if you had a radio show that you filled with 2-3 hours of audio, day after day, for over a decade? Assembling a collection of the most insane and crazy things you’ve ever said is simply a matter of funding the person-hours required to dig through it all. With enough cash thrown at the effort, anyone can be made to look like a total sleazebag.

With that said, some people really are total sleazebags, and exposing them is a great service to humanity if it’s pursued with honest intent. I’ve done that myself with some of the biotech industry sleazebags who deserved to be outed for beating their wives, committing journalistic fraud, and so on. But in other cases, perfectly reasonable human beings can be made to look like sleazebags through dishonest, deceptive opposition research that’s funded by political opponents.

Is Milo a sleazebag? While I think some of his views on sexually are twisted and bizarre, I don’t think he’s an evil person. But that’s beside the point. He will be described as a pedophile by the left-wing media precisely because it is in their political interests to do so. They will even use the smear to justify the mob violence at UC Berkeley, for example, where Leftists openly declared that they had the right to murder conservative speakers because they believed that Milo’s words were a form of “violence” against them.

Now, with the pedophilia smear being flung around by the hysterical corporate-run media, left-wing journalists can in essence justify the violence against Milo by claiming he’s a “danger to society” due to his sexual proclivities.

If the Left is so concerned about pedophilia, where are the investigative articles exposing Hollywood?

In reality, the Left doesn’t care one bit about sexual perversion or even pedophilia… their goal is to silence every gay conservative voice that’s gaining traction in modern society. Sadly, Milo’s loose lips — and I’m sure there’s a really sick joke to be found somewhere in that phrase — have torpedoed his own ship — and there’s yet another sick joke to be explored — and he’s inadvertently handed the media exactly the kind of depth charges they need to sink him for good.

In even pointing this out, I will no doubt be accused of somehow endorsing every word Milo ever uttered — even the ones I find rather sickening and repulsive. Yet the hypocrisy in how Milo is being crucified while left-leaning activists who have done far, far worse are excused is just too overbearing to ignore.

There’s no longer any objective or fair sense of real justice in the way society judges people for what they’ve said. The reaction all comes down to politics. For example, any person who, eight years ago, said they wanted to murder Barack Obama was condemned as a racist, bigoted KKK fan club member. Yet when Madonna says she thought about “blowing up the White House” to obviously kill Donald Trump, she is loudly applauded by the Left for her “resistance” and “bravery.”

The totality of those double standards is far more sickening and twisted than anything Milo Yiannopoulos uttered. That’s why the “outrage” we witness today in both social media and the fakestream media is so difficult to believe at any level. Much of the outrage is faked, amplified and focused on political enemies while far more sickening societal problems are covered up by the same fake news media.

For example, where is the outrage about the pedophilia racket known as Hollywood, where movie directors routinely prey upon young teen actors and force them into predatory relations in exchange for promises to make them famous?

The pedophilia problem that saturates Hollywood is whitewashed precisely because Hollywood is a left-wing bastion of sick social programming that’s now pushing the normalization of transgenderism onto children. Many TV sitcoms and movies now frequently depict young children interacting with sex toys or acting out adult roles of sexuality, yet no one on the political left bats an eye at the practice.

The routine exploitation of young children by Hollywood and the film industry is so endemic — and so sickening — that the twisted words of Milo Yiannopoulos pale in comparison. And that doesn’t even begin to cover the organized child sex slave trade that very much exists in America, reaching clients that reportedly include high-profile bureaucrats in Washington D.C. I don’t know all the details because I fully realize that anyone who attempts to really investigate the child sex rings in D.C. suddenly disappears and is never heard from again.

Yes, we have a pedophilia pandemic in America. But no, Milo Yiannopoulos is not running it. If anything, he’s been preyed upon by it and has suffered some mind-twisting exploitation that he still needs to sort out with the help of some professional counseling. But Milo isn’t the poster child for the pedo problem in America… he’s just the latest example of the Soros-funded left using opposition research to try to take out a prominent gay conservative voice by any means necessary.

Again, I don’t condone what he said. It sounds twisted to me. Milo needs some serious counseling, and I hope he seeks it out. But the assault on Milo is a timed, coordinated, and well-funded take down onslaught, pure and simple. If he were a Democrat, this wouldn’t even be a story. And if he were Muslim, the DNC would no doubt be voting on an “inclusiveness platform” to adopt Milo as their new poster child for “tolerance.”