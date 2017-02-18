The NFL just became the National Federation of Libtards with threat issued over Texas bathroom laws

Let’s make something clear right from the get-go. If you were born a female, then you are a female. If you were born a male, then you are a male. Furthermore, if you are a man then you use the men’s bathroom, and if you are a woman then you use the women’s room. Why is this so complicated?

Like most other things in America, it’s complicated because of the liberals, who insist that sex and gender are based on internal feelings rather than biology and genitalia. If you feel like you are a woman, then you are a woman. If you feel like you are a man, then you are a man, and if you feel like you’re a squirrel then you’re a squirrel. Obviously, this is utter nonsense.

Currently, the state of Texas is considering legislation that would require people to choose bathrooms based on their biological sex; that is, the gender that they had at birth. “Legislation to protect women’s privacy and business is essential to ensure that sexual predators… will not be able to enter women’s restrooms, locker rooms or showers,” Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said in a statement on the legislation.

To many Americans, this is just common sense and not at all controversial. There is nothing discriminatory or bigoted about asking people to use the correct bathroom. As it turns out, the NFL strongly disagrees.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy warned that “If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law there, that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events.” The National Basketball Association has already punished North Carolina after they passed similar legislation by removing the All-Star game from Charlotte. Now it appears that the state of Texas is the next target of such aggressive action from the sports industry.

First of all, there is nothing discriminatory about treating people according to their biological sex. What real discrimination would look like would be to not allow transgenders to use the bathroom at all, which of course is not the case in either North Carolina or Texas. Frankly, transgenders in both of these states have the same exact bathroom rights as non-transgenders – you choose which bathroom to use based on what you have below the belt. (RELATED: Find out what the American College of Pediatricians says about teaching children about transgenders).

Second, where exactly are we going as a society with this whole “you are what you feel” mentality? If everyone can self-identify, then what is to stop someone from self-identifying as a dog instead of a human being? What is to stop an 18-year-old boy from self-identifying as a 65-year-old man? What is to stop a white woman from self-identifying as a black woman? Without structure or definition, the possibilities are virtually endless. Societies cannot function when there isn’t at least a basic guidebook to follow. (RELATED: Check out this new documentary on social engineering called The War on Reality).

It’s worth reminding readers that the NFL management isn’t the only ones who have been outspoken critics of bathroom laws based on biological sex. Last year, the Obama Administration issued an official edict compelling all public schools from kindergarten on up to allow students to choose bathrooms and locker rooms based on their “gender identity” rather than their biological sex. This means that if 13-year-old David wanted to go into the girl’s bathroom wearing a wig and self-identifying as a girl, no one would be able to stop him. And if 13-year-old Amanda felt uncomfortable with that, well then… too bad for her.

It’s a shame that we have reached a point where even something as simple as men using the men’s room and women using the women’s room is so controversial. The country we live in now is not the country that it was when our parents and grandparents were growing up. Hopefully, someday we can return to that time of commonsense and decency.

