Media Matters assembled $13.4M budget for 34-person team focused on destroying, discrediting the independent media

It seems that Barack Obama is no longer officially president, but he is the mastermind behind a large, well-funded effort to operate a “shadow” government whose primary goals are a) undermining President Donald Trump, and b) preserving Obama’s awful, job-killing, freedom-smothering Alt-Left agenda.

There are many fronts in this war to delegitimize Trump, and that includes battles to silence the alternative media networks and outlets that have consistently come to the president’s defense with truthful, honest reporting that the discredited establishment media is incapable of. (RELATED: “Sleeper Cell” Obama Running Shadow Government Op To Discredit Natural News And Other Pro-Trump Independent Media)

And these battles will begin with several organizations that were part of that Obama “legacy,” built over the final years he spent in office, with the singular goal of ensuring Trump fails and his Marxist far-Left agenda survives and moves forward.

As The National Sentinel reported last week, the operation was exposed by Hoover Institute media fellow, author and investigative journalist Paul Sperry, who said Obama has issued orders to his “troops” to swing into action:

When former President Barack Obama said he was “heartened” by anti-Trump protests, he was sending a message of approval to his troops. Troops? Yes, Obama has an army of agitators — numbering more than 30,000 — who will fight his Republican successor at every turn of his historic presidency. And Obama will command them from a bunker less than two miles from the White House.

Sperry, writing in the New York Post, said that Obama was working to establish what will essentially be a shadow government to ensure that Trump’s “American First” agenda is thwarted (and this guy was an American president?).

He’s doing it through a network of leftist nonprofits led by Organizing for Action. Normally you’d expect an organization set up to support a politician and his agenda to close up shop after that candidate leaves office, but not Obama’s OFA. Rather, it’s gearing up for battle, with a growing war chest and more than 250 offices across the country.

One of these groups is Media Matters, an out-there far-Left media ‘watchdog’ organization run by David Brock that is gearing up to spend millions to wage war on the truth, the American people who believe in Trump and support him, and the system of government that has held our country together for more than two centuries.

Revealed in this confidential memo, Media Matters’ master plan is called, “Democracy Matters, Strategic Plan for Action,” and it involves:

— Attack the alternative media (including Natural News’ founder/editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, who was threatened with reputation destruction just last week) in a relentless attempt to discredit us as “right-wing propagandists”

— Specifically, the Alt-Left group pledges to “weaponize our research products to understand and take action against the changing media ecosystem and the extremists seeking to manipulate it…. Key alt-right figures will lose credibility and influence in response to our research and pressure”

— Use social media to assault conservative voices and reputations while defending and promoting big government, authoritarianism pushed by the Democratic Party

In order to pull this off, Media Matters has assembled a budget of $13.4 million to hire 34 people to research Trump supporters in the media and elsewhere and attack them. (RELATED: Trump Calls Out Press For Sabotaging His Efforts To Improve Relations With Russia)

Liberty-minded independent media are already well aware of what we’re up against.

“Several intelligence insiders have come forward over the past few days to describe a ‘shadow government’ of Obama holdovers leaking information to derail the Trump presidency, with National Security Adviser Mike Flynn’s resignation their first great success,” reports Breitbart News.

“There are even allegations that former President Barack Obama himself is actively involved, citing his establishment of a command center in Washington and continuing involvement with activist organizations.”

Never prone to conspiracy theories, even talk radio giant Rush Limbaugh has begun to discuss the plotting and scheming of the “deep state” – the embedded federal bureaucracy that is pro-Obama, pro-big government and pro-globalism, but anti-America-first and definitely anti-Trump.

However, discrediting us won’t be as easy as Media Matters or the Obama machine think. After all, despite Hillary Clinton winning a majority of votes (thanks solely to the state of California), Trump won the vast majority of the country. Also, most Americans don’t trust the mainstream media that Media Matters will have to rely on to get its message out. And using social media is no guarantee of success, either, as conservatives also use it.

Nevertheless, the battle lines have been drawn. Trump’s election has brought together what remains of the Alt-Left. They won’t give up and they’re not going away. Neither, it seems, is the 44th president.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

