Language police EAT THEIR OWN as transgender Cover Girl model called racist for correctly tweeting that Ebola came from Africa

Our uber-liberal, hyper-sensitive pop culture has taken a trip down Surreal Lane. Now, even the most “progressive” members of the hard-Left are eating their young, so to speak, for not being hard-Alt-Left progressive enough.

Let’s begin with what should be the most insane of the insanity in play here: The fact that Cover Girl put a male on one of its most recent covers.

Yes, that’s right: Cover Girl put a dude who “identifies” as a “woman” on their cover. You know, as part of that brave new world and ‘we’re the most uber-progressive of them all’ schtick. See him/her/ze here (yes, that rumbling you thought you just heard was real – it was what remained of the Left’s sanity).

When you’ve let that soak in, think about this: Do you think there is anything this little gem could ever say, write, tweet, mutter, whisper, or post on Facebook that would upset the sensibilities of anyone, anywhere, anytime – other than traditionalists who still believe men should be men and women should be women, those knuckle-dragging, mouth-breathing troglodytes? (RELATED: Find more twisted, bizarre news at Twisted.news)

If you said ‘no,’ you’d be utterly incorrect.

Ze – otherwise known as James Charles – actually is under fire, from loonies on the Left whose progressive tendencies are only surpassed by their mental incapacities. In recent days Charles tweeted about an upcoming trip to Africa, in what he thought was a stab at a little humor:

“I can’t believe we’re going to Africa today omg what if we get Ebola?” “James we’re fine we could’ve gotten it at chipotle last year”

For that, Charles suddenly became one of the most insensitive (and, from the crazies on the Left, the most misunderstood) people in pop culture.

“I’m sorry but that tweet from @jamescharles was very ignorant. Contributing to a stigma that African people are diseased,” tweeted a very outraged person named “Lilly.”

“@jamescharles Not only that but you authentically have fans who lost family members due to the outbreak of ebola,” responded “Cici.”

She followed that tweet up with this one: “@jamescharles Instead of listening to your fans from Africa you sass & block them immediately. I know you’re 17 but you have to grow up.”

He has to grow up? Cue the laugh machine.

Others claimed that Charles seemed to equate Africans only with a deadly disease – even though the biggest news to come out of Africa in the past couple of years is the Ebola outbreak, which, admittedly, did kill quite a few people (including some Americans – after President Obama assured us it would never reach our shores).

But he never said that. And rational people who have a sense of humor about most things (that ain’t liberals, by the way) and who have a modicum of common sense know that he never intimated any of the things he was accused of. Give the Cover Guy a break. (RELATED: CNN Claims Racism After Adele Beats Beyonce In Grammy Awards)

In what was very un-Trump-like, our Cover Guy deleted the offending tweet and proceeded to write a lengthy mea culpa, in which he apologized because he felt like “s**t” for having offended people who are perpetually looking for something in which to be offended (Note to crybaby Millennials – you know who you are – you can choose to be offended or choose not to be offended; it really is a choice, and since you’re all about being pro-choice…).

And in an “aw, shucks” moment, Cover Guy even recognized and pledged not to take advantage of his “white privilege.”

Yeah….not good enough.

The perpetually queasy editorial staff at Cover Girl tweeted out that, hey, this dude Charles, he doesn’t speak for us. And who put a guy on the cover of our magazine anyway?

It’s all so….needlessly melodramatic, isn’t it? The problem here is that there genuinely are legions of people who have chosen this to be butt-hurt about.

But only for the day. Tomorrow, I’m sure, there will be some other uber-progressive rube that will say/write/post/tweet something that outrages – outrages – those who seem to live their lives without actually being in the real world.

Follow more news about the wildly intolerant Left at Intolerance.news.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources:

NewsTarget.com

Yahoo.com

NaturalNews.com