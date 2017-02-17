Robert F. Kennedy Jr: What CDC, doctors say is not science

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of former U.S. senator and attorney general Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former U.S. president John F. Kennedy, rocked the vaccination establishment on February 15, 2017 when he announced a powerful challenge to United States journalists and the entire world. This comes from WorldMercuryProject.org:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Chairman of the World Mercury Project (WMP), announced a $100,000 challenge today aimed at putting an end to including mercury, a neurotoxin that is 100 times more poisonous than lead, in vaccines administered in the U.S and globally.

Kennedy announced the ‘World Mercury Project Challenge‘ to American journalists and others “who have been assuring the public about the safety of mercury in vaccines.”

Kennedy explained that the WMP will pay $100,000 to the first journalist, or other individual, who can find a peer-reviewed scientific study demonstrating that thimerosal is safe in the amounts contained in vaccines currently being administered to American children and pregnant women. Kennedy believes that even “a meager effort at homework” will expose that contention as unsupported by science. He says the science is unequivocal that mercury is a serious health hazard and exposure is linked to many different diseases and conditions (ADHD/ADD, Alzheimer’s and dementia, Acrodynia (pink disease) and Autism spectrum disorders). Even studies listed by the CDC on its website, to exonerate thimerosal as an autism culprit, link thimerosal exposure to low IQ, diminished language and motor skills, and tics, a family of neurological disorders that includes Tourette Syndrome. A Yale University study published last week suggests a link between vaccines and tics, as well as anorexia and OCD.

What are the chances that the $100,000 award will be claimed? Considering that the studies proving the safety of thimerosal in vaccines are nowhere to be found, the $100,000 will not emerge from the bank safe anytime soon (if ever).

In an articulate and intelligent letter addressed specifically to people in all roles in the news media, Kennedy along with actor Robert De Niro, made numerous compelling points. For one, they explained that what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its doctors say is at times not scientifically based at all. Here is an excerpt of that letter (boldface emphasis added):

“For example, in recent years, two federal reports by Congress and the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have criticized the CDC for politicization of science and for corrupting conflicts of interest with the pharmaceutical industry (see also: UPI article on CDC corruption). In August 2014, CDC’s senior vaccine scientist, Dr. William Thompson, confessed that the CDC routinely manipulates data to conceal the links between vaccines and a host of neurological disorders. Some dozen other CDC scientists have since come forward to protest pervasive scientific fraud and research corruption at the CDC. Nevertheless, among American journalists, cult-like parroting of the CDC’s safety assurances has become a kind of lazy man’s science.”

So many in the news media blindly and robotically repeat whatever the CDC says, whether it is based on sound science or not. That practice has got to stop. And the CDC’s practice of manipulating data and concealing information is certainly not science. You don’t have to be a scientist to know that.

At Natural News we are committed to telling the truth about vaccines, mercury, thimerosal, and science. We are independent, unlike the biased media outlets. Others in the news media will do whatever they choose to do, even while placing the public at great risk as a result of their disinformation and distortion about vaccines and science. The news media must get back to being objective and reporting facts, rather than parroting whatever lies, half-truths, and “fake science” the CDC and vaccine industry (yes, industry) tell them to say.

