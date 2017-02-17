Mainstream media now pushing adult vaccination propaganda, are declining profits the cause?

The mainstream media’s vaccine craze is in full-swing once again. Is it a response to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Robert De Niro challenging the paradigm, or is it really a last-ditch effort to save Big Pharma’s profit margins from tumbling down the rabbit hole? Maybe its a little bit of both, but one thing is certain: the media will always do its best to discredit anyone who dissents from popular opinion, even if its for good reason.

One can find a host of stories decrying those who question vaccine safety as “anti-science,” accusing them of “fear-mongering,” or any other thing they can think of, really. The millennial favorite, IFLSCIENCE, recently posted an article that was brazenly titled, “The Vaccine Safety Challenge Is Beyond Stupid.” With a title like that, you can be sure that the article was equally abrasive.

For example, the author states, “If you don’t vaccinate your kids, you are going to get people killed. Being an anti-vaxxer is choosing death.” Is that not text-book fear-mongering?

Another article, posted by none other than Huffington Post, authored by Reuters Health‘s Marilynn Larkin is boldly titled, “Why Skipping Vaccines Is A Public, Not Personal, Health Choice” — the old “greater good” argument appears to be alive and well.

Apparently, immunization experts now feel that adults in the United States aren’t getting enough vaccines. According to the latest available data, adults over the age of 19 are not doing their civic duty frequently enough: only 44 percent had flu shots, and 20 percent had gotten a TDAP vaccine.

As is so common these days, the “experts” featured in the article maintain that healthy young adults — the people who are in least need of things like the flu vaccine — need to get vaccinated to “protect” others from the flu. You see, people who are most vulnerable to disease, like infants, the elderly, and the immuno-compromised — don’t garner much benefit from the process of vaccination, especially as it pertains to the flu vaccine.

So, healthy people are often targeted as ideal vaccine recipients under the guise of herd immunity — a concept that has been debunked.

Even Fox News once reported that the flu shot is not necessary for most people, noting that it was unnecessary for the millions of young, healthy people that live in this country.

Plummeting profits mean more propaganda

So, how did we get to where we are? Why are vaccines being pushed on adults en-masse? Look no further than Big Pharma’s plummeting vaccine sales and pitiful profits. The country is waking up to their scam, and they aren’t happy about it. Make no mistake: the vaccine push is pure propaganda that is rooted firmly in the industry’s financial goals, and not in public health.

In January 2017, CNBC reported that Pfizer had missed their financial goals, and reported less-than-expected profit. Part of this was attributed to a decreased demand for the pharma giant’s flagship vaccine, Prevnar. Global sales of the vaccine fell by approximately 23 percent. Surely other vaccines are not faring so well, either.

In the past, vaccines have always been a fairly lucrative market, with estimates suggesting vaccines are worth nearly $24 billion annually. Worse still, the cost of many vaccines has increased exponentially over the last 20 years. Newsmax reports that in 1986, yearly vaccines cost about $100 per child. In 2015, that number rose to an approximate $2,192.

Big Pharma is no slouch: its an industry hellbent on making profits, no matter the cost. And for them, that cost is doing whatever they can to ensure people keep getting vaccinated. The mainstream media will continue to bash anyone who questions their presumed authority on the matter, and Big Pharma will do their best to make sure their profit margins increase.

Sources:

HuffingtonPost.com

ANH-USA.org

Newsmax.com