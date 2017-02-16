The surveillance state coup has succeeded: NSA now running the country, tapping top secret phone calls and blackmailing those who do not comply

In the fall of 2015, Congress passed a bill that was ostensibly designed to fix a flaw in the USA Patriot Act that President Bush used to authorize the mass collection of data on Americans, an unprecedented change of statute and policy that many justified in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

But as NationalSecurity.news noted, the law was basically symbolic:

Members of the United States Congress are patting themselves on the back for having passed a bill called the USA Freedom Act which, in theory, is designed to stop the National Security Agency (NSA) from continuing its mass collection of innocent American citizens’ personal data.

That would be great news if it were actually true, but the bill is so riddled with loopholes and unclear provisions that many see it as accomplishing precisely nothing in terms of restoring privacy rights to the American public.

The truth is, few in Congress then and now have ever really had the guts or the power to take on the U.S. Intelligence Community. Born after World War II, the IC came into maturation during the Cold War. But since that fateful day in September 2001, the power of the IC has really grown and is now so pervasive at all levels it is literally a government in and of itself. (RELATED: See why the Russian election hack narrative is completely bogus at Cyberwar.news)

And Americans are seeing that now as the IC and its deep state careerist operatives – with help from their allies in the Washington establishment media – take on President Donald J. Trump and his administration for daring to bring some sanity back to U.S. foreign policy.

As reported exclusively by Breitbart, it appears as though the NSA might actually be running the country as it blatantly violates the law, as well as protocol, in monitoring the phone calls of the president.

In an interview, former high-ranking NSA official turned whistleblower, William Binney, says that his former spy agency is “absolutely” monitoring Trump’s calls. And he ought to know, as he designed the NSA’s surveillance program, as the world discovered when, after 30 years, he resigned in October 2001 over actions being taken by the Bush White House.

When asked if he believed Trump’s phone calls were being intercepted, he said, “Absolutely. How did they get the phone call between the president and the president of Australia? Or the one that he made with Mexico? Those are not targeted foreigners.”

He also said it’s likely the NSA intercepted and leaked the information pertaining to former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s purported conversations with a Russian diplomat, which subsequently led to his resignation from the Trump White House.

“If they weren’t behind it, they certainly had the data. Now the difference here is that FBI and CIA have direct access inside the NSA databases. So, they may be able to go directly in there and see that material there. And NSA doesn’t monitor that. They don’t even monitor their own people going into databases,” Binney told Aaron Klein, host of Aaron Klein’s Investigative Radio program. (RELATED: Find out how to tell when Trump is triumphing over globalist forces at Disinfo.news)

He went on to explain that while the CIA and the FBI are not monitored by the NSA, there is no oversight or even any attempted oversight from any congressional committees or the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) Court.

“So, any way you look at it, ultimately the NSA is responsible because they are doing the collection on everybody inside the United States,” he said. “Phone calls. Emails. All of that stuff.”

But is the NSA actually “running” the country? One cyber-sleuth seems to think so: Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks, which published scores of hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign during the recent election cycle.

“Amazing battle for dominance is playing out between the elected US govt & the IC who considered themselves to be the ‘permanent government,’” Assange tweeted on Wednesday.

“Trump’s National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigns after destabilization campaign by US spies, Democrats, press,” he also tweeted, as reported by Infowars.

There is an internal civil war going on within the intelligence community – the same one that illegally leaked sensitive intelligence data about the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email server. The fact that the IC has become powerful enough to change political outcomes in the country it was sworn to protect should make every American shudder.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

