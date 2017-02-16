Health Ranger issues “drink mercury” challenge to toxic vaccine pushers who poison infants for profit

Image: Health Ranger issues “drink mercury” challenge to toxic vaccine pushers who poison infants for profit

For those who want to inject children with the brain damaging heavy metal mercury, I say, “Drink it yourself first!”

Now that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced his $100,000 Thimerosal challenge — which the entire “fake news” mainstream media promptly blacklisted — I thought I would up the ante just a bit and challenge mercury vaccine pushers to demonstrate their claimed vaccine “safety” in a more dramatic way: DRINK MERCURY to prove it’s “safe.”

If ethylmercury is as safe as these toxic vaccine pushers claim it to be, they should be happy to drink a large volume of it and “prove” that it’s safe to inject into children, right? In fact, mercury vaccine pushers claim that ethylmercury is completely harmless and carries zero risk of neurological side effects, despite the CDC’s own research that completely debunks the false narrative, showing the heavy metal is incredibly dangerous to infant neurology. Yes, it’s still used in tens of millions of vaccines given to children each year in America.

As the World Mercury Project website explains:

The CDC study, Alkyl Mercury-Induced Toxicity: Multiple Mechanisms of Action, appeared last month in the journal, Reviews of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology. The 45-page meta-review of relevant science examines the various ways that mercury harms the human body. Its authors, John F. Risher, PhD, and Pamela Tucker, MD, are researchers in the CDC’s Division of Toxicology and Human Health Sciences, Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

“This scientific paper is the one of most important pieces of research to come out of the CDC in a decade,” Paul Thomas, M.D., a Dartmouth-trained pediatrician who has been practicing medicine for 30 years, said. “It confirms what so many already suspected: that public health officials have been making a terrible mistake in recommending that we expose babies and pregnant women to this neurotoxin. I regret to say that I gave these shots to children. The CDC led us all to believe that it was perfectly safe.”

Now, I challenge mercury vaccine pushers to simply drink a liter of the mercury of their choice and either prove it’s safe… or not.

I personally consume all the nutrients and superfoods I recommend… so why won’t mercury vaccine pushers consume the vaccines they want to forcibly inject into children?

(To those who say it’s irresponsible to encourage ignorant doctors to drink mercury, my obvious response is: If it’s not safe for doctors to drink, how can it be safe for them to inject into children?)

Watch, learn and SHARE:

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the "Health Ranger") is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com), an environmental scientist, publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science to current events.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation.

Adams is a person of color whose descendants include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

