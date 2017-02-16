Former NSA official tweets out Trump will “die in jail” in ongoing war with deep state intelligence community

The battle between anti-Trump careerists within the U.S. intelligence community and the commander-in-chief is getting more serious by the day.

On Wednesday, in the aftermath of the resignation of Trump’s national security advisor, Michael Flynn – thought to be the first of many Trump national security team casualties to come – former NSA analyst and Naval War College professor John Schindler was asked by a follower, “What do you think is going on inside NatSec right now after Trump’s ‘intelligence’ tweet this morning?”

The follower was referring to a tweet in which Trump noted, correctly, that sensitive, classified information was being illegally leaked to the media. (RELATED: See how the New York Times and other media are committing treason at NewsTarget.com)

Schindler, who also writes regularly for the New York Observer online – which is owned by Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law – responded:

Now we go nuclear. IC war going to new levels. Just got an EM fm senior IC friend, it began: “He will die in jail.”

No question that Schindler, known to be a bomb-thrower on social media, is siding with his contacts inside the intelligence community, because he also tweeted out, “US intelligence is not the problem here. The President’s collusion with Russian intelligence is. Many details, but the essence is simple.”

He then forecasted that a Trump supporter, upset that the president was jailed, would attempt to infiltrate an intelligence center with a weapon, only to be gunned down:

Most likely outcome is 15 rounds through the idiot’s #MAGA hat, but any blood shed will be on Trump’s tiny hands.

Trump has clearly angered the intelligence community, elements of which are going all-in to discredit him, delegitimize him, hamper his agenda and stop him from implementing any real reforms to business as usual, which the very co-opted and compromised Hillary Clinton would have adopted had she won in November.

The tension really ramped up following an appearance by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on MSNBC, in which he told host Rachel Maddow it was “really dumb” of the president to anger the intelligence community, because “they have six ways from Sunday of getting back at you” (I doubt Schumer would have been so tolerant of the IC if it had taken similar action to delegitimize Barack Obama).

But this kind of blatant, over-the-top disrespect for the president of the United States, coming from careerist intelligence and foreign policy bureaucrats, is unprecedented in the modern era. There were plenty of errors made by the Obama administration – but apparently most of the careerists agreed with Obama’s foreign policy, perhaps because he didn’t fight the intel establishment. (RELATED: Did A Major U.S. Military Command Manipulate Intelligence To Match Obama Administration’s Narrative On ISIS?)

Trump came into office promising to “drain the swamp,” and it has become obvious the intelligence community was on the list. Two things back up that assertion: 1) Flynn, appointed by Obama, was known as a reformer at the Defense Intelligence Agency, which he ran for two years. He was forced out. And 2) Trump has questioned the necessity of the Iraq war and, after the campaign, questioned the intelligence community’s capabilities, calling it out for getting it wrong about Saddam Hussein’s supposed weapons of mass destruction (which were not found in the quantities the IC claimed).

He also took on the intelligence community regarding the leak of the now-infamous “Trump dossier,” which contains mostly unsubstantiated raw intelligence and some salacious sexually-related claims the Washington establishment media knew about for months but could never confirm.

“Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?” he tweeted Jan. 11.

In mid-January, The Daily Beast’s Kimberly Dozzier interviewed several ex-U.S. intelligence officials who said Trump’s insults and mistrust were akin to a “declaration of war” on the IC. Apparently that is the case.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

