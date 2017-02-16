Fake news CNN insinuates Trump is mentally unstable… will they ever stop lying?

At President Donald J. Trump’s Thursday press conference, he made one point over and over again: The Washington establishment press corps largely consists of Left-wing hacks who have their own political agenda in mind, which is trying to destroy his presidency at any cost.

It’s an agenda, the president said, that frankly does not serve the American people very well, and one of the main reasons why readership is declining and TV ratings for most news networks are falling.

Trump has singled out CNN in particular – though he mentioned others during his presser – as being little more than a “fake news” network whose hosts and guests have so much hatred for him and his Republican Party they are incapable of telling the American people the truth. (RELATED: Fake News And Fact-Checking: How The Truth Gets Lost)

For instance, the discredited ‘mainstream’ media like CNN introduce fake narrative after fake narrative – again as a way to discredit and delegitimize the president. One of the earliest narratives that the establishment press and Democrats in Congress, as well as rogue elements of the intelligence community, continue to push is that “Russia hacked the election” on behalf of Trump, who is “in cahoots” with its president, Vladimir Putin – something that Trump, again, categorically denied Thursday.

But the lamestream press is now working another angle: That Trump is really “mentally unstable” and that his White House is filled with “chaos.”

As The New American reported, CNN actually featured Left-wing hack journalist Andrew Sullivan on its Sunday show “Reliable Sources” to claim that all journalists should be talking about Trump’s “mental stability” – the same ‘he’s crazy and he’s got his finger on the nuclear trigger!’ nonsense we’ve heard off and on throughout the campaign and since.

“To have such an unstable figure, incapable of accepting reality, at the center of the world, is an extremely dangerous thing,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan, who has no special psychiatric training but sounds as though he could use some psychiatric treatment himself, declared Trump “bonkers” and added, “I know we’re not supposed to bring this up — but it is staring us brutally in the face.”

The bizarre, unhinged nature of the charge led Trump friend and CEO of Newsmax Media, Christopher Ruddy, to wonder aloud if Sullivan personally and CNN generally were “connected to reality.”

“To believe, as Andrew claimed, that because he got the murder statistic rate wrong, that therefore he’s a pathological liar, and therefore he’s mentally unstable, I really think that’s over the top,” Ruddy said.

That’s one way of putting it. But the point is, CNN is one of several Left-wing hack outlets responsible for the creation, and then perpetuation, of so much of this fake news nonsense that they are now feeding off of each others’ fake news stories as if they were real. The New York Times publishes a nothingburger story filled with no substantiated facts but lots of innuendo about alleged connections between Trump’s campaign team and Russian “intelligence,” then the rest of the discredited mainstream media used that report as the basis for continuing to advance the Russia hacked the election narrative…which is false to begin with.

Then the cycle begins all over again. Now, as is obvious, Sullivan and CNN want to advance a little further the lunacy that Trump is not mentally fit to hold the office of the presidency as a way to at least diminish but, more importantly, as another way to try to get him out of office. (RELATED: The Time Has Come For The Trump Administration To Start Arresting Traitors In Government AND The Media)

“If he’s crazy, he’s crazy like a fox,” Ruddy said in defense of the president.

Trump isn’t as concerned with accurate facts and figures as he is in speaking generally about the issues facing the country. While his crime statistics may have been off, he is right that violent crime is on the rise (and look, even CNN agrees). While he takes heat for suggesting there is widespread voter fraud, there is evidence of it everywhere (here, here, and here, for starters).

But the angry Left-wing establishment media is more content to help Democrats push their narrative that something beyond their control must have happened for Trump – a reality TV star and billionaire real estate mogul with no political experience – to have beaten Hillary Clinton, rather that accept the fact that she was a lousy candidate who did not inspire enough Americans to vote for her.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources:

Trump.news

TheNewAmerican.com

MediaFactWatch.com