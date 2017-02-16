Alt-Left waging “cyber jihad” and a “propaganda war” to destroy the American republic

Since Donald J. Trump’s electoral landslide over the corrupt, uninspiring and criminally investigated Hillary Clinton in November, the forces of hate – that would be the Alt-Left – have been conspiring to disrupt the new administration and make the country as ungovernable as possible.

But there is much more to the agenda than just disdain for now-President Trump’s agenda: There is a concerted effort to steal the American republic by any means possible and replace it with a Marxist authoritarianism that considers true democracy and the conservative philosophy that makes it possible an enemy.

In an appearance on Breitbart Radio this week, Asra Nomani, a one-time Georgetown University professor, co-founder of the Muslim Reform Movement, and author of Standing Alone: An American Woman’s Struggle for the Soul of Islam, discussed her recent column, “The Alt-Left’s Cyber Jihad Against Trump and His Supporters.” (RELATED: Read about Afghan with terrorist intentions caught entering U.S. at NationalSecurity.news)

Her column discussed what she believes is the most newsworthy event of the year thus far – the anti-free speech demonstrations on the campus of the University of California-Berkeley recently, in which domestic terrorists rampaged, burned and destroyed property in an ultimately successful effort to shut down an event featuring Breitbart senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos, a conservative firebrand supporter of Trump.

“Being a journalist, I believe in the power of words, and I also study propaganda. I feel like we’re in the middle of a fierce propaganda war,” Nomani told show host Alex Marlow. “The one word that I think is important for everyone to know is ‘agitprop.’ It’s an old word for agitation propaganda. As you know, working at Breitbart, the concept of ‘alt-right’ is thrown at you all the time. It’s being used today as a way to try to immediately discredit folks. I thought to myself, ‘Well, what do we have happening on the Left?’”

She went on to explain that her family immigrated to the U.S. when she was four, and she grew up ensconced in the “liberal” politics of Morgantown, W. Va., a college town. She also noted that she had written a column for the Washington Post admitting that, as a lifelong liberal who backs many of the Democratic Party’s positions (on abortion, same-sex marriage and climate change), she nonetheless voted for Trump.

Why? Because, she explained, she – like tens of millions of additional Trump supporters – realized that, after eight years of President Obama, things were not better, including health care, the economy and many other things that matter to ordinary Americans.

But she also saw something else developing during the campaign and in the weeks since the election: A false narrative was being developed by the Alt-Left that all Trump supporters, including her, a Muslim woman with liberal sensibilities, stood accused of being full of “hatred/division/ignorance.”

And after seeing Yiannopoulos’ free speech shut down first in Chicago, then at UC-Berkeley, Nomani began to see a disturbing trend.

“I watched this happening on my TV screen, and I thought to myself, just like we do with anything in journalism, ‘Where did it begin?’” she recalled. “I had the good fortune to have met this really great cyber-sleuth named Eric Feinberg, who works out of New York City, and basically what we noticed was the hashtag that was being used to bring people to the streets there in Berkeley was hashtag #ShutDownMilo. And so what Eric did was track it, track the hashtag back to months before the actual protest happened against Milo, to a kind of odd website called ItsGoingDown.org.” (RELATED: Read how Obama got away with bombing Muslim countries at Propaganda.news)

As she noted in her column for the Post, Nomani said she worked from the website to begin tracking what she identified as “a far-Left radical movement” causing mayhem in cities around the country.

She labeled it “cyber Jihad,” because, she explained, as a Muslim herself, she is very familiar with the agitprop used successfully by Muslim extremists all over the world.

“I see how what’s happening here is this very dangerous intersection – ‘intersection politics’ is such a popular word – between the far Left in America and the far Right in my Muslim community. That’s why I now see this as a cyber jihad that’s now trying to really claim America,” she said.

Without question, the Alt-Left, financed in part by billionaire George Soros and led by groups who publicly claim they want “change” (as in, their Marxist agenda enacted) by any means necessary, is attempting to forcefully steal the American republic. People who have seen and studied similar methods used in other countries around the world are sure of it.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

