Indoctrination camps: U.S. university now officially offering anti-Trump “resistance” training to students

Since the political Left rose to power and fame on American college campuses in the 1960s, it has been using our institutions of higher learning to sort of rage against the machine ever since. While many an American and foreign-born youth have of course obtained top-flight educations at many schools, in the modern age much of what passes for curriculum is little more than Alt-Left Marxist indoctrination.

Socialism good, free-market capitalism bad. Freedom of speech – but only for certain points of view. The U.S. Constitution? An outdated, outmoded living, breathing document that must adapt to the times. And so forth.

And, as reported by Lifezette, in the age of President Donald Trump, conformity with the rule of law is bad, while revolution is good. (RELATED: Read how George Soros plans to ‘take down’ Trump at Soros.news)

Though conservative criticism of President Obama was dismissed by the academic Alt-Left and those voicing it were told to sit down and shut up because they were only disagreeing because of racism and bigotry, liberal criticism of Trump is not only welcomed but is being nurtured and even transformed into outright militancy.

Take Duke University, for example: There, in the heart of Durham, North Carolina, is the “anti-Trump bandwagon,” where a workshop is teaching students how to rail against the Trump White House, Lifezette reported.

“Parents of students who attend should certainly know their tuition money is going toward this endeavor, which is sponsored by the university’s program in gender, sexuality, and feminist studies,” the site noted further.

The workshop, titled “Ideas for Activism in the Time of Trump,” throws more shade on a billionaire Republican president for things he hasn’t done nor has ever advocated for, it’s almost comical. Almost.

According to Lifezette, the topics include “Understanding the importance of the changing of hearts and minds and the changing of public policy in social justice movements,” and “How our North Carolina Moral Monday Movement can be a model of a diverse coalition that brings together social justice people to take a stand against the Trump Administration.”

‘Social justice’ is, of course, code language for the adoption of policies that actually elevate certain ethnicities and sexual “identities” above everyone else, out of some warped sense of entitlement. The Constitution’s equality clauses notwithstanding, those who chant “social justice” from the rooftops are not railing against inequality per se, because legally and practically it no longer exists in America. But the academic Alt-Left has to pretend that it still does in order to remain empowered, so it creates boogeymen like Trump to “prove” the need for the “movement.”

It’s absurdity on steroids, but such techniques are tried and true and are effective at drawing in and brainwashing converts. (RELATED: Follow more news on the intolerant Left at Intolerance.news)

Former graduates of Duke don’t see “progress” (i.e. progressive liberalism), they see the destruction of founding principles.

“Founded by Methodists and Quakers, this university was supposed to offer the best education possible for young minds,” a Charlotte, North Carolina, resident and 1973 graduate of Duke told LifeZette. “I often wonder what they [the founders] would think about the knee-jerk activism and total hysteria going on today.”

Hysteria is right. The Left’s narratives about Trump and his closest advisors – they’re racists, homophobes, bigots, and fascists – are completely made up from bastardized versions of what the president has actually said while on the campaign trail. His comments about some Mexicans in our country illegally being “rapists and killers,” for example, was spot-on, but got Trump labeled a racist. It’s insanity. (RELATED: Read how ‘tolerant liberals’ plan to physically battle conservatives at Stupid.news)

But this stuff is being taught as gospel on American college campuses by Alt-Left Marxist activist academics who hate Trump’s politics and long for the “good ol’ days of the 60s” so they can remain relevant. Pathetic.

What’s worse, the young people whose minds are being polluted are going to be part of the generation that leads the nation someday. Let that sink in.

