Black Lives Matter leader echoes twisted eugenics logic of the Third Reich, says whites are “genetic defects”

If Martin Luther King Jr. were alive today to see the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, he would no doubt be incredibly disappointed. King spoke about a world where “little black boys and girls will be holding hands with little white boys and girls.” In essence, he fought for equality under the law and for a country where no one race was superior to another. Sadly, though they claim to be fighting for civil rights and fairness for all, the Black Lives Matter movement is looking more and more like a hateful terrorist organization with each passing day.

Just days ago, Yusra Khogali, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto, publicly declared that white people are really nothing more than “recessive genetic defects,” and even went as far as to imply that the entire race could be wiped out. She went on to point out that the Black Lives Matter movement now has a significant following, and that they should use their numbers to “rise up and fight back.”

Her comments raise a couple of questions. First, how exactly is white skin a genetic defect? Even if her statement is biologically accurate, how does that make people with black skin superior? By that logic, people who are born blind are inferior to those who weren’t born blind, autistic people are inferior to those who are not, and those who have weight issues are inferior to those who are in good physical shape. External and uncontrollable factors such as these don’t determine your self worth, your morals and ethics do. (Read more news about intolerance at Intolerance.news)

Second, Khogali encouraged members of the Black Lives Matter movement to “rise up and fight back” – fight back against what, exactly? We already know that America is the most tolerant, benevolent nation on the face of the earth, with very few other countries even coming close in comparison. Our Constitution is an instrument to restrain the federal government and allow people of all races, ethnicities and backgrounds to flourish. You are not held back or oppressed because of your sexual orientation, your religion, your gender, or the color of your skin. Yet there are so many people inside of the Black Lives Matter movement and elsewhere who do not appreciate America and everything that it has to offer. Instead, they are focused on tearing down a system they consider to be “unfair” and “unjust.” They see themselves as victims when in reality they are not. (RELATED: Read about the destruction caused by Black Lives Matter protestors in Milwaukee).

This isn’t the first time that Khogali has made provocative comments based on race. One year ago she took to Twitter and wrote “Plz Allah give me strength to not cuss/kill these men and white folks out here.” In late 2015, Khogali used another social media site to spew her hate, writing on Facebook “White ppl are recessive genetic defects. This is factual.” She continued, “White ppl need white supremacy as a mechanism to protect their survival as a people because all they can do is produce themselves. Black ppl simply through their dominant genes can literally wipe out the white race if we had the power to.” (RELATED: Check out what the L.A. Police Commissioner did to a Black Lives Matter activist).

You’ll notice that the liberal democrats are often silent in the face of this kind of hate rhetoric. The party of diversity and acceptance keeps their mouths shut tight when white people or conservatives are the ones being attacked. This is because their primary objective is not to be fair, compassionate or accepting, but rather to tear down political enemies. With respects to race, the Democrat Party must constantly prove that they stand with minorities or they risk losing their support. After all, condemning real hate and bigotry should always take a back seat to power and authority… right?

Sources:

TorontoSun.com

DailyCaller.com