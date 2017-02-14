Intolerant liberals are going nuts over Amazon’s support of Ivanka Trump

The over-entitled, Hate Trumps Everything crowd is having an epic meltdown after online mega-retailer Amazon.com made the rational decision to continue selling Ivanka Trump products — this, despite immense pressure from pussy hat-snowflake types who are insisting that every company in the world kowtow to their demands to remove everything Trump-related from their inventories.

The Daily Caller has been extensively covering this pathetic hissy fit over President Trump’s election victory, which aims to destroy the Trump brand in retaliation for fairly winning the election back in November. Still angry that Hillary Clinton failed to secure what she thought was a shoe-in victory, a group that collectively dubs itself “Grab Your Wallet” is now pushing for its followers to boycott Amazon.com, along with other retailers like Macy’s, Bloomingdales, and Dillard’s that are still selling Ivanka Trump clothing, perfume, and other goods. (RELATED: Find more news about the intolerance of the radical Left at Intolerance.news)

The only problem is that Amazon.com is owned by Jeff Bezos of The Washington Post, an anti-Trump media rag that churned out plenty of fake news during the last election cycle. Grab Your Wallet members experienced a great deal of “cognitive dissonance” when deciding to add Amazon.com to its boycott list, while simultaneously not adding The Washington Post, illustrating the derangement of these “e-commerce terrorists” who seemingly will not stop until they get what they want, or face charges for criminal activity.

“Apparently, Grab Your Wallet took a poll of its membership to see if they should boycott the Post,” writes Jack Kocsis for The Daily Caller. “According to them, ’58 percent of #GrabYourWallet participants said WaPo should not be added to the list.'”

As of the writing of this article, Amazon.com is still selling all sorts of Ivanka Trump products, including her number-one bestselling perfume and a women’s zipper sweater, along with many other products from her personal line.

Trump boycott turning out to be a dismal failure

What is particularly funny about this vote is that The Washington Post is not even an online retailer, nor does it sell products of any kind. Grab Your Wallet fanatics, though, are filled with so much hatred for our new president that anything even remotely aligned with him — in this case, President Trump’s daughter’s products being sold on a website that sells pretty much anything you could ever think of buying — is somehow grounds for initiating a boycott.

Fortunately for Ivanka, the boycott has thus far been a dismal failure. Supporters of President Trump who recognize that all this mass hysteria over his presidency is completely groundless, representing the type of madness from which mental illness diagnoses are made, are turning up in droves to support the companies on the boycott list in order to help boost their sales amidst this manufactured controversy.

It also helps that President Trump‘s counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on cable news to urge the public to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff.” Explaining that many popular brick and mortar stores are being pressured into not carrying any Trump-branded goods, Conway told viewers to go and find the products, which she explained are widely available online.

Other stores on the Grab Your Wallet boycott list that Trump supporters are encouraged to seek out and support include Lord & Taylor, Bed Bath & Beyond, DSW, Overstock.com, Saks Off Fifth, Sears, Walmart, Buy Buy Baby, Carson’s, and Stein Mart.

“Businesses make decisions based on their pocketbook,” adds Kocsis in a different article for The Daily Caller. “So, as long as a sizable number of patriots continues to buy Ivanka Trump’s stuff from these stores, they will continue to stand up to leftist bullying.”

